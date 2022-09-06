Read full article on original website
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks kicked off the 2022 season with an emphatic 56-10 win over Tennessee Tech, and they begin Big 12 Conference play on Saturday against West Virginia. Like last week’s contest, the game will not air on television and will only be available by streaming via ESPN+. […]
University Daily Kansan
No. 19 Kansas Volleyball extends win streak by defeating Kansas City
No. 19 Kansas volleyball defeated the Kansas City Roos 3-1 in Kansas City, Missouri, at Swinney Center on Wednesday. “The way we ended the first set was very disappointing,” head coach Ray Bechard said. “Those are sets you have to close out, especially on the road. The response after the first set defensively was very good. Pass and serve was really good, so we played more to our style.”
WOWK
Kansas at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
West Virginia football returns to Milan Puskar Stadium for an early start to the Big 12 Conference slate when it hosts the Kansas Jayhawks. Here’s everything you need to know about the game. Kansas at WVU football game information. Time: 6 p.m. ET. Location: Milan Puskar Stadium at Morgantown,...
University Daily Kansan
Kansas ice hockey club returns good leadership and welcomes a core of newcomers
Similar to last year, the Kansas Ice Hockey Club has a very young team. The team brings in a good group of freshmen to pair with a good core of returners. The Jayhawks only have two seniors on the team in forward Alex Adler and defenseman Connor Morgan, who were both a part of the team in 2019-20, when they were poised to make a run at nationals.
mycouriertribune.com
Eagle runs fastest time in Missouri history
LIBERTY — The fastest running time in Missouri high school history was recorded at the Capitol Federal Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 3. Liberty North’s Sage Wilde won the annual Tim Nixon Invitational in a blazing time of 14:54, almost a full minute faster than the competition.
What to know if you’re going to Kansas Speedway this weekend
There are four race events this weekend at Kansas Speedway as well as a concert Sunday by Craig Morgan and a performance by Lee Greenwood.
Missing Kansas man’s vehicle found, body discovered nearby
The vehicle belonging to a missing Lawrence man was recovered in Linn County on Wednesday, and a body was discovered nearby.
LJWORLD
New report shows Lawrence, like most cities in the state, ranks below average for racial, ethnic diversity
Somehow, our next-door neighbor Kansas City, Kansas, has become the regional hub for both NASCAR and professional soccer. (You’ve got your next reality TV hit if you combine those two tailgate parties.) But a new national ranking suggests that such diversity may be spot on: Kansas City, Kansas, is the most ethnically diverse city in the region, and the competition isn’t particularly close.
New food comes to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this season
Kansas City Chiefs fans have new game day food options inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the 2022-23 NFL season.
KCTV 5
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to stop in Olathe next week
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be campaigning for Kansas Attorney General and Republican nominee for governor Derek Schmidt next weekend. DeSantis will join Schmidt and others at a “Unite & Win” event at 1 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Embassy Suites in Olathe.
WIBW
Overland Park ranked among best places to retire, Wichita ranked among worst
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Overland Park ranked among the best places in the nation to retire, just three hours south, Wichita ranked among the worst. With less than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are very confident they will have enough money to retire, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst Places to Retire.
WIBW
Topeka gearing up to host first statewide Pride Festival
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Later this month, Kansas will host its first-ever statewide Pride festival in Topeka. The day-long celebration will take place on Saturday, September 24th, with festivities including a rally outside the Kansas Capitol and a celebration downtown with several national activists in attendance. “I am proud to...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Missouri
Here's where you can find them.
New prediction puts Kansas City on edge of snowy or dry winter
The Old Farmer's Almanac has released its winter weather forecast, and it puts Kansas City right on the dividing line for snow.
KCTV 5
Shawnee brewery ‘deeply saddened’ no longer able to allow dogs inside, per state code
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas health code that went into effect last year has a Shawnee brewery asking its customers and followers to request state legislators to reverse the regulation. Transport Brewery posted to social media that management was only in July made aware of Kansas Food Code...
Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents
TOPEKA — Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said a federal law allowing the Internal Revenue Service to add 87,000 employees posed a threat to people in Kansas’ most populous county and could require deployment of deputies to repel tax investigators. Hayden, who described the IRS as a “spooky, spooky entity,” generated applause from a group […] The post Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
lawrencekstimes.com
Long-awaited Taylor’s Donuts plans popup opening Saturday
Post updated to add more photos at 12:21 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9:. “Donut” freak out. Lawrence is getting another donut option, and it debuts Saturday. Recognized nationally for his baking prowess, Taylor Petrehn is having a “popup” opening for Taylor’s Donuts at 19th and Louisiana streets — a spinoff of his 1900 Barker Bakery and Cafe.
kcur.org
Here's what Kansas 3rd District candidate Amanda Adkins says about inflation and abortion
U.S. House candidate Amanda Adkins sees 2022 as her year to defeat incumbent Rep. Sharice Davids in Kansas’ 3rd congressional district. The district looks significantly different from the one Davids won in 2020. While it once contained all of Johnson and Wyandotte counties, it now encompasses the more-rural counties of Miami, Franklin and Anderson in their entirety.
