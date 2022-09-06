No. 19 Kansas volleyball defeated the Kansas City Roos 3-1 in Kansas City, Missouri, at Swinney Center on Wednesday. “The way we ended the first set was very disappointing,” head coach Ray Bechard said. “Those are sets you have to close out, especially on the road. The response after the first set defensively was very good. Pass and serve was really good, so we played more to our style.”

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO