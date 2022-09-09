ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 21 BYU out for revenge vs. No. 9 Baylor

By Field Level Media
No. 9 Baylor and No. 21 BYU are once again getting a head start on their future Big 12 rivalry when they square off Saturday night at Provo, Utah.

The Cougars will be joining the Big 12 in 2023, but their immediate order of business is trying to avenge last season's 38-24 road loss to Baylor.

