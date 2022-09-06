ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BART reports major delays in the East Bay because of record heat

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VN2Zx_0hkddXEF00

Bay Area heat wave peaking Tuesday; power emergency declared 03:58

PLEASANTON -- Major delays were impacting the BART system during the Tuesday afternoon/evening commute because of the heat wave gripping the Bay Area.

Service between Pleasant Hill and Concord on the Yellow Line was stopped due to a kink in the rail, the agency announced on Tuesday evening.

County Connections bus numbers 11, 14 and 15 are running commuters between the Pleasant Hill and Concord Stations.
BART did not immediately have an estimated time of service restoral.

Earlier Tuesday, BART said major delays were along the Berryessa and Dublin/Pleasanton lines in all directions. Trains were traveling at reduced speeds because of the possibility of tracks warping because of the heat.

KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area

In addition, an earlier equipment problem on a train at Bay Fair station was also contributing to the delays.

BART has been warning about delays throughout the afternoon because of the hot weather, which was well into triple digits and surpassing records. The heat contributed to a 20-minute delay on the Antioch Line in the Antioch and SFO directions as well as shorter delays systemwide.

Paradise Post

A ‘noticeable’ cooldown is coming, even as Bay Area heat wave hits 100s one final time

A ferocious Bay Area heat wave that set records and swallowed up with ease the region’s natural coolant will cease to reign over the region on Friday. “The far interiors and the usual really hot places will probably still see triple-digits Friday, but you’re not going to see any 115s or 110s,” National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah McCorkle said. “It’s going to be a cooldown that’s noticeable, even in the hottest places.”
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

BART work crews repairing heat-related kink in track

CONCORD --  Working through through the night, BART crews raced to repair a heat-related kink in a stretch of track between Concord and Pleasant Hill that halted trains on the Antioch line during Tuesday's heat wave. Officials said early Wednesday that trains were running again, but to expect delays."We have restored train service between Concord and Pleasant Hill," the agency said in an email. "But service is reduced to one track because crews are still in the area and need the space afforded by single tracking to complete repairs, which we hope to finish later this morning."By 6:30 a.m., the work...
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fire burns along Highway 580 in Oakland

OAKLAND -- A fire was burning in Oakland close to Interstate Highway 580 Friday.The fire was reported in the area of Mosswood Park just north of I-580, east of the 580/Highway 24 exchange, and west of Broadway. Smoke from the fire was billowing above the area and was seen for miles around.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Remembering the day smoke-choked skies cast an eerie dark orange glow over Bay Area

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday were remembering the sinister hue the skies took on the two-year anniversary of the day wildfire smoke turned the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange.  More than 2 million acres were burning in a series of wildfires east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered morning hours with a layer of darkness.The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth's surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area air quality advisory extended through Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An air quality advisory has been issued for the Bay Area for Friday due to wildfire smoke has been extended through Saturday. Smoke from wildfires burning in California and Oregon is expected to impact the Bay Area over the next two days, according to the advisory, which was issued by the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
