BART reports major delays in the East Bay because of record heat

Bay Area heat wave peaking Tuesday; power emergency declared

PLEASANTON -- Major delays were impacting the BART system during the Tuesday afternoon/evening commute because of the heat wave gripping the Bay Area.

Service between Pleasant Hill and Concord on the Yellow Line was stopped due to a kink in the rail, the agency announced on Tuesday evening.

County Connections bus numbers 11, 14 and 15 are running commuters between the Pleasant Hill and Concord Stations.

BART did not immediately have an estimated time of service restoral.

Earlier Tuesday, BART said major delays were along the Berryessa and Dublin/Pleasanton lines in all directions. Trains were traveling at reduced speeds because of the possibility of tracks warping because of the heat.

In addition, an earlier equipment problem on a train at Bay Fair station was also contributing to the delays.

BART has been warning about delays throughout the afternoon because of the hot weather, which was well into triple digits and surpassing records. The heat contributed to a 20-minute delay on the Antioch Line in the Antioch and SFO directions as well as shorter delays systemwide.