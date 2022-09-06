Read full article on original website
McLain High School's First Graduating Class Celebrates 60 Year Reunion
The first graduating classes of Tulsa's McClain High School marked a milestone Saturday. Classes of 1961 through 1964 came together to celebrate 60 years since graduating. Decades after they roamed the same halls, the students who made up some of the first classes at McLain High School came back for an emotional reunion.
Oklahoma Schools Dealing With Shortage Of Registered Nurses
Oklahoma is not only dealing with a teacher shortage but also a lack of school nurses. According to the State Department of Education, there are less than 400 school nurses for the more than 700,000 students across the state. News On 6's Autumn Bracey spoke with a registered nurse at...
Rock Volunteer Fire Department Hosts Fundraiser For New Fire Station
An Osage County volunteer fire department is raising money to finish a new fire station. The Rock Volunteer Fire Department appreciates those who have been supporting its mission. The fire station is at the end of Highway 97, North of Sand Springs. Saturday's fun activities include a car show, live...
Bixby Non-Profit Group Helps Fathers Of Children With Special Needs
A Bixby non-profit hosted its first workshop Saturday for dads who have kids with special needs. The founder of Dads On Special Assignment said he created the group to help him get through a difficult time in his life and to build a community with other dads who might be experiencing the same thing.
Theatre Tulsa Helping Turn Original Ideas Into Productions With New Program
Theatre Tulsa has a new program to help turn original ideas into productions. News On 6 got a preview of the program's first show and met the people involved at a rehearsal. In less than two weeks, “Twisted Shakez,” the first production in the program called the 'Adventure Series,' will be shown at AHHA Tulsa.
Tulsa Firefighters To Receive Pay Raise Under New Agreement With City
Tulsa firefighters are getting their biggest pay raise in the city's history. Mayor GT Bynum signed the contract Friday morning, saying TFD is considered one of the best fire departments in the nation. The Firefighters Union said it doesn't just help keep good firefighters that are already here. It also...
Tulsa Celebrates Welcoming Week For New Citizens, Refugees, Immigrants
The City of Tulsa is celebrating Welcoming Week 2022. It's a nationwide celebration that brings immigrants, refugees, and residents together to promote unity and inclusivity. “We are working to make Tulsa a city of opportunity for everyone,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “A key part of building that kind of city is making Tulsa the most welcoming city in America for immigrants, and Welcoming Week offers us a great chance to highlight so many ways in which Tulsans are coming together to do just that.”
Tulsa First Responders Gather To Climb 110 Floors In Commemoration Of 9/11
Sunday marks 21 years since the Sept. 11 attacks when hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania. First responders from all over Tulsa will gather to climb 110 floors Sunday at the First Place Tower in downtown Tulsa, the equivalent of the 110 stories in the World Trade Center.
Fort Gibson Officers Mow Elderly Man's Lawn
Fort Gibson Police Officer Austin Hughart and other officers had just finished a twelve-hour shift when they got the call that a man needed help with his yard. Officers mowed his front and backyards, and used a blower to clean up the front porch and sidewalk. "It's really the town....
Father, Daughter With Special Needs Donate Wild Game & Fish To Oologah Food Pantry
A Green Country dad and daughter duo, who spend countless hours each year hunting and fishing, are sharing what they get in the field with their community. Mike and Kenzi Burnside stopped by the Oologah United Methodist Church and recently donated some of the fresh fish they’d caught in their backyard pond.
Fiery Bartlesville Crash Sends Multiple People To Hospital
A fiery, four-car crash in Bartlesville sent several people to the hospital on Sunday. Bartlesville Police say it happened around 11 a.m. near Price Road and Highway 75. Officers say two of the cars involved caught fire and burned. No word yet on how badly people were hurt or what...
Bartlesville Veteran Opens Paddle Boat Attraction
Bartlesville Has a new outdoor attraction, thanks to an Oklahoma veteran. David Valdez has opened a paddle boat business on Lee Lake. "Lee Lake Paddle Boats" is now open with some height and weight restrictions. David and his wife Sarah Joy say this business has been a dream come true.
1 Injured Following Stabbing In Tulsa, Police Investigating
One person was injured in a stabbing Saturday afternoon in Tulsa, according to Tulsa police. It started when the driver of a white car honked at an orange car at a car wash near 81st Street and South Olympia Avenue, according to Tulsa Police Sgt. Darren Froemming. The two vehicles...
TPD: 1 Killed In Hit And Run Near 11th And Garnett
One person was killed in a hit and run in Tulsa Sunday morning, according to Tulsa police. Police said a witness called 911 after a car hit a person near East 11th Street and South Garnett Road. The car drove off, and the victim died, according to police. Police are...
42nd Annual Bluegrass And Chili Festival Starts In Wagoner
The Bluegrass and Chili Festival is happening this weekend in downtown Wagoner. Friday and Saturday will be filled with chili, live music, and activities. Dozens of chili cooks will line the streets of downtown Wagoner on Saturday and people will taste and vote on their favorite recipe. This is the 42nd year of the Bluegrass and Chili Festival and the 4th year it's been held in Wagoner.
OHP Investigating Cause Of Crash That Killed Bristow Student And His Dad
We're learning new details about a car crash that killed a 14-year-old Bristow middle school student and his dad. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but state troopers said the driver's family told them the man may have experienced a medical problem. Lieutenant Mark Southall said 66-year-old...
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Smashing Windows, Breaking Into Church
An alert citizen helped Tulsa Police catch a man breaking into a church near 31st and Harvard Friday morning. Investigators say the man smashed several windows at the church leaving lots of damage behind. Officers say they were called to the Fellowship Congregational Church early Friday morning after an employee of a nearby fast food restaurant heard glass breaking. Police say when they showed up, they heard even more glass being shattered.
Changes Coming To TU's Football Stadium Ahead Of Season Opener
Some changes are coming to the University of Tulsa's football stadium. The school added a scaled-down replica of the football field outside the stadium to give kids a place to play during the game. There have also been improvements made to the landscape. The TU Athletic Department said they want...
Tulsa’s Indoor Football League Reveals Familiar Name
Tulsa's new indoor football league will have a familiar name. It was announced the team will be called the Tulsa Oilers. This is the the third professional franchise in Tulsa history to be called the Oilers.
Owasso Softball Player Whose Grandparents Died In Crash Surprised After Home Run
An Owasso High School softball player who lost her grandparents in a horrible crash last week, played in a game this week in their honor. Every time Addi Drummond hit a home run, her grandpa Joe treated her to a $100 bill. The money went beyond a reward, because it's...
