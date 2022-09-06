The City of Tulsa is celebrating Welcoming Week 2022. It's a nationwide celebration that brings immigrants, refugees, and residents together to promote unity and inclusivity. “We are working to make Tulsa a city of opportunity for everyone,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “A key part of building that kind of city is making Tulsa the most welcoming city in America for immigrants, and Welcoming Week offers us a great chance to highlight so many ways in which Tulsans are coming together to do just that.”

