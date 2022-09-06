Read full article on original website
Rampaging crocodile sparked plane crash that killed 20 after being smuggled on board and bursting out of bag
A RAMPAGING crocodile reportedly sparked a horror plane crash that killed 20 people after being smuggled on board. The airborne animal caused pandemonium on the propeller plane after bursting out of a bag en route to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Petrified travellers onboard the fateful Filair Let L-410 flight...
Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two
A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
Man, 18, becomes 10th to be arrested over murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel as police raid three properties
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. The teenager, from the West Derby area of the city, was arrested on Thursday and is in custody where he will be questioned by detectives. Merseyside Police...
20 killed after fuel tanker smashes into packed tourist bus and explodes in horror highway crash as driver flees scene
AT least 20 people have been killed after a packed tourist bus collided with a fuel tanker on a highway. The driver of the tanker reportedly fled the scene after the accident, while happened in the early hours of the morning. The was reportedly carrying varsol, a highly flammable liquid...
Mother who shook infant daughter to death is spared jail
A mother who shook her ten-week-old daughter to death after social workers from a scandal-hit council allowed her to take her baby home has been spared jail.Lauren Saint George, 25, inflicted traumatic head injuries and 18 rib fractures on baby Lily Mai six days after she was discharged from hospital.The mother snapped and attacked the tiny girl in a fit of rage when she was told she would have to go into a residential unit with the baby if she wanted to keep her.Medical staff believed Saint George hardly cared about the baby’s welfare after she was born prematurely and...
Two women aged 81 and 44 are mysteriously found dead in their home as police comb the house for clues
Police are combing through the home of two women after they were both mysteriously found dead. The pair, aged 44 and 81, were found at a home on Bank Street in Rockhampton, Central Queensland, on Saturday night. Police said they discovered the bodies after being called to a welfare check...
American tourist dies at Sandals resort in Bahamas after having Covid-related symptoms, police say
A U.S. tourist was found dead at a Bahamas resort, police announced Tuesday. The man, who was not publicly identified, is believed to have been in his 70s, and no foul play is suspected, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said. An autopsy is pending to determine official cause of death....
Funeral of three siblings who died in attack in home takes place
The funeral of three siblings who were killed in a violent attack at their home has taken place in Dublin.Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister Christy and Chelsea Cawley died in the incident in Tallaght in the early hours of Sunday.Following the funeral mass at St Aidan’s Church in Brookfield, Tallaght, the three siblings were taken on horse-drawn carriage for burial at Bohernabreena Cemetery.Hundreds of people attended the requiem mass on Friday morning.The siblings died at their home on Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in the early hours of Sunday.Their older brother Andy Cash, 24, of the...
Police launch desperate hunt for boy, nine, who vanished in Scotland as detectives say it is 'totally out of character for him to go missing'
Police Scotland are 'urgently' looking for a nine-year-old boy and conducting door-to-door enquiries as his worried family have not seen him since yesterday. Austin McGovern was last seen around 7.05pm yesterday, near Rowan Street, Dunbar, East Lothian. The force is seeking the assistance of the public in trying to locate...
Woman Accused of Stabbing 18-Year-Old Roommate to Death in Their Apartment More Than 15 Years Ago Enters Plea
The woman accused of murdering her roommate has pleaded not guilty. Judge Richard Hager determined there was probable cause that Nichole Erin Rice, then 19, stabbed Anita Knutson, 18, at their apartment in early June 2007 and left her face down in bed, according to The Form of Fargo-Moorhead. As...
'I've just stabbed my husband twice... he's dying': Harrowing 999 call from crying nurse, 52, who murdered her partner as he slept is revealed - as she is jailed for life
A nurse who told a 999 call handler 'I've just stabbed my husband twice... he's dying' was today jailed for a minimum of 17 years. Rebecca Searing, 52, told call handlers that she had stabbed her husband Paul, and they should send police and an ambulance. Searing was today jailed...
Horrific moment a mum 'ran over her toddler with her car in the driveway' and was so distraught paramedics had to drag her away in their failed attempt to save his life
A two-year-old boy has died after being run over by a car reversing out of a suburban driveway - with witnesses claiming the vehicle was being driven by the boy's mother. Police were called to a property in Point Cook, in Melbourne's southwest, about 3pm on Saturday after the toddler was hit.
Missing man found after spending 20 hours stuck under ATV
An Ontario man reported missing early Tuesday morning was found alive on Tuesday afternoon after spending nearly 20 hours pinned under his ATV. Robert King, 44, was found pinned under his off-road vehicle after disappearing for almost a day.
CCTV is released of a man hunted by police after a woman in her 40s was raped by a stranger as she walked near Waitrose in Cheltenham
Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with a rape attack on a woman walking along a footpath in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, last month. The victim, a woman in her 40s, was found in a distressed state by a member of the public...
Man admits to killing girlfriend and her son, then dismembering them, prosecutors say; grisly scene discovered after girl escapes house
A man charged in the deaths of his live-in girlfriend and her son, whose dismembered bodies were discovered in central Alabama after a 12-year-old girl escaped captivity in a rural mobile home, has admitted to killing the two, prosecutors told a judge. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, gave self-incriminating information about...
Man who took out gunman after being shot in the head says he was lucky
During a Fourth of July party this summer, an Arizona man was shot in the head while stopping a shooter who was looking to kill more people. Now speaking about the incident, the man says that he was lucky.
BBC
Great Waldingfield: Man arrested after mother and daughter found dead
A police force has referred itself to a watchdog after a mother and daughter were found dead at a property. Suffolk Police said officers were called to an address in Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield at about 09:55 BST on Thursday. A 44-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl, who were...
BBC
Judith Holliday: Body found in hunt for missing woman
The search for a woman who went missing from a care home in North Yorkshire has ended after a body was found. Judith Holliday, 73, who had dementia, went missing from her home on Harcourt Road, Harrogate, on 27 August. North Yorkshire Police said a body was found near the...
Video shows an amusement park ride malfunctioning, sending over a dozen riders hurtling 50 feet to the ground
A spinning platform attached to a "drop tower" started free-falling after it reached the top, eventually crashing into the bottom of the ride.
BBC
Downpatrick: police officer injured during trouble
A police officer has been injured and a police car damaged during trouble in Downpatrick, County Down. Petrol bombs, masonry and bottles were thrown at officers and police vehicles by a group of up to 30 young people during the disorder in the Flying Horse Estate. The trouble began on...
