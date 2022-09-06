A mother who shook her ten-week-old daughter to death after social workers from a scandal-hit council allowed her to take her baby home has been spared jail.Lauren Saint George, 25, inflicted traumatic head injuries and 18 rib fractures on baby Lily Mai six days after she was discharged from hospital.The mother snapped and attacked the tiny girl in a fit of rage when she was told she would have to go into a residential unit with the baby if she wanted to keep her.Medical staff believed Saint George hardly cared about the baby’s welfare after she was born prematurely and...

ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO