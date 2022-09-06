ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two

A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
The Independent

Mother who shook infant daughter to death is spared jail

A mother who shook her ten-week-old daughter to death after social workers from a scandal-hit council allowed her to take her baby home has been spared jail.Lauren Saint George, 25, inflicted traumatic head injuries and 18 rib fractures on baby Lily Mai six days after she was discharged from hospital.The mother snapped and attacked the tiny girl in a fit of rage when she was told she would have to go into a residential unit with the baby if she wanted to keep her.Medical staff believed Saint George hardly cared about the baby’s welfare after she was born prematurely and...
The Independent

Funeral of three siblings who died in attack in home takes place

The funeral of three siblings who were killed in a violent attack at their home has taken place in Dublin.Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister Christy and Chelsea Cawley died in the incident in Tallaght in the early hours of Sunday.Following the funeral mass at St Aidan’s Church in Brookfield, Tallaght, the three siblings were taken on horse-drawn carriage for burial at Bohernabreena Cemetery.Hundreds of people attended the requiem mass on Friday morning.The siblings died at their home on Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in the early hours of Sunday.Their older brother Andy Cash, 24, of the...
Daily Mail

Police launch desperate hunt for boy, nine, who vanished in Scotland as detectives say it is 'totally out of character for him to go missing'

Police Scotland are 'urgently' looking for a nine-year-old boy and conducting door-to-door enquiries as his worried family have not seen him since yesterday. Austin McGovern was last seen around 7.05pm yesterday, near Rowan Street, Dunbar, East Lothian. The force is seeking the assistance of the public in trying to locate...
Daily Mail

Horrific moment a mum 'ran over her toddler with her car in the driveway' and was so distraught paramedics had to drag her away in their failed attempt to save his life

A two-year-old boy has died after being run over by a car reversing out of a suburban driveway - with witnesses claiming the vehicle was being driven by the boy's mother. Police were called to a property in Point Cook, in Melbourne's southwest, about 3pm on Saturday after the toddler was hit.
Alabama Now

Man admits to killing girlfriend and her son, then dismembering them, prosecutors say; grisly scene discovered after girl escapes house

A man charged in the deaths of his live-in girlfriend and her son, whose dismembered bodies were discovered in central Alabama after a 12-year-old girl escaped captivity in a rural mobile home, has admitted to killing the two, prosecutors told a judge. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, gave self-incriminating information about...
BBC

Judith Holliday: Body found in hunt for missing woman

The search for a woman who went missing from a care home in North Yorkshire has ended after a body was found. Judith Holliday, 73, who had dementia, went missing from her home on Harcourt Road, Harrogate, on 27 August. North Yorkshire Police said a body was found near the...
BBC

Downpatrick: police officer injured during trouble

A police officer has been injured and a police car damaged during trouble in Downpatrick, County Down. Petrol bombs, masonry and bottles were thrown at officers and police vehicles by a group of up to 30 young people during the disorder in the Flying Horse Estate. The trouble began on...
