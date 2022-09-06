ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Police: Inmate Charged in Attack on Correction Officers

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — An inmate at a Delaware prison attacked two correctional officers last month and has been charged with assault and other offenses, state police said Wednesday. Korah Pitts, 22, of Penns Grove, New Jersey, attacked two correctional officers as they performed their normal duties at James...
PENNS GROVE, NJ
Cruise Ships Makes First Voyage Down Mississippi River

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
DUBUQUE, IA
California Company: Machine Failure May Have Caused Wildfire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wood products company said Wednesday that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through a Northern California town was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest...
WEED, CA
Nashville: No License Plate Readers in Imposing Abortion Ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Law enforcement in Nashville will be prohibited from using license plate readers to enforce Tennessee's anti-abortion laws, city council members decided. The move comes after Tennessee, which is politically controlled by Republicans, enacted one of the strictest abortion bans in the U.S. last month. Under...
NASHVILLE, TN
Virginia Lawmakers Again Fail to Fill Key Regulatory Job

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers elected a handful of local judges Wednesday but failed yet again to fill a vacancy on the powerful State Corporation Commission, which regulates a wide range of business interests. The lack of action during the politically divided General Assembly's one-day special session in...
VIRGINIA STATE

