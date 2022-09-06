Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool exports - sources
WASHINGTON, Sept 11(Reuters) - The Biden administration plans next month to broaden curbs on U.S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, several people familiar with the matter said.
India Says It Uncovers Fraudulent Shell Companies With Chinese Links
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian authorities on Sunday said they had arrested a man who had masterminded the creation of many shell companies linked to China and appointed dummy directors to run the fraudulent businesses. The latest arrest was part of a larger probe launched by the federal government's Serious Fraud...
Gas prices could spike again this winter, Yellen warns
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday warned that gas prices may spike again this winter. Yellen told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” that gas prices could rise due to the European Union largely halting Russian oil purchases this winter and banning provision of services that allow Russia to ship oil by tanker.
Brazil's Bolsonaro to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
SAO PAULO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro accepted an invitation to attend the funeral for Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the country's foreign ministry said on Sunday.
Thousands March in Belgrade Against Planned Gay Pride Parade
BELGRADE (Reuters) - Thousands of religious and right-wing activists marched through Serbia's capital on Sunday calling for authorities to ban a Gay Pride march planned for next weekend. The protesters - who carried a massive Serbian flag - included groups who also shouted slogans backing Serbia's long-term ally Russia, as...
Large-Scale Electricity Blackout in Ukraine's Second City Kharkiv -Reuters Witness
KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - The centre of Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv was plunged into darkness on Sunday evening by an electricity blackout, a Reuters reporter said. The cause and extent of the blackout in the northeastern city were not immediately clear. There were also unconfirmed social media reports of blackouts in other places and regions.
Moldovan National Airlines Blocked From Resuming Flights to Moscow -Official
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova's civil aviation authority has blocked Air Moldova and other national carriers from restarting flights between Chisinau and Moscow, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spînu said. Air Moldova had said on Friday that it hoped to restart flights from Chisinau to Moscow from Oct. 1. Moldova suspended...
Switzerland Says Area Near Germany to Be Proposed for Nuclear Waste Site
VIENNA (Reuters) - An area of northern Switzerland near the border with Germany will be proposed as the site for a planned deep-underground nuclear waste site on which construction is due to start in 2045, the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (BFE) said on Saturday. The so-called deep geological repository...
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Papua, Indonesia, No Tsunami Warning -BMKG
JAKARTA (Reuters) -An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the region of Papua in Indonesia on Saturday and has no potential to trigger a tsunami, the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said. The quake struck about 262 km (163 miles) east-northeast of Biak in Indonesia, at a depth of 16 km (10...
Russia Hits Ukrainian Forces in Kharkiv Region, Says Defence Ministry
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian forces are hitting Ukrainian army positions in the Kharkiv region with precision strikes, the country's defence ministry said on Sunday. Strikes are being carried out by airborne troops, missiles and artillery, the ministry said on social media. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the reports.
Ukraine War: Major Developments Since Russia's Invasion
(Reuters) - Ukrainian troops have made lightning gains in the east of the country, inflicting one of Russia's worst military setbacks since the Feb. 24 invasion. These are some of the turning points and other major developments in Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two. THE INVASION. Russian President Vladimir...
Ukraine Continues to Make Significant Gains in the Kharkiv Region, UK Says
(Reuters) - Britain said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces have continued to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region over the last 24 hours. Russia has likely withdrawn units from the area, but fighting continues around the cities of Kupiansk and Izium, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter. (https://bit.ly/3qtERkv)
Russia Backs IAEA Call for Shelling Near Zaporizhzhia to Stop, Envoy Says
VIENNA (Reuters) - Russia backs a call by U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi for an immediate stop to shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and the nearby city of Enerhodar, its envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Friday. "We fully support the appeal and...
New North Korea Law Outlines Nuclear Arms Use, Including Preemptive Strikes
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea has officially enshrined the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself in a new law that leader Kim Jong Un said makes its nuclear status "irreversible" and bars denuclearisation talks, state media reported on Friday. The move comes as observers say North Korea appears...
Sweden's Centre-Left Bloc Leading Election - TV4 Poll
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's centre-left parties looked set to win a majority in parliament on Sunday, an election day poll showed, likely giving Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson another term in office. The survey by commercial broadcaster TV4 gave the centre-left bloc 50.6% of the votes against 48.0% for...
U.S. Army's Pacific Commander Wants to Keep Rocket Launchers at Frontline Japanese Base
TOKYO (Reuters) - The U.S. Army's Pacific commander, General Charles Flynn, said he is in no rush to withdraw rocket launchers and other equipment from a Japanese army base at the edge of the East China Sea even after the joint training they were used in ended. "Some of the...
U.S. Treasury's Yellen Stresses Need for High-Impact Projects to Rebuild Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday underscored the need for a broad coalition of partners to help Ukraine recover and rebuild after Russia's invasion, with a focus on near-term, high-impact projects, the Treasury Department said. During a virtual meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Yellen also...
Zelenskiy to Appeal Directly to U.S. Defense Companies
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to speak to U.S. arms makers and military leaders on Sept. 21, when he is expected to make an appeal for more weapons for his country's defense against Russia, according to an advance notice of the speech seen by Reuters. Zelenskiy...
