Legionella bacteria detected at Mental Health Building in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community of elevated levels of the Legionella bacteria. The bacteria was detected in a cooling tower at the Mental Health Building on Green Street in Ithaca. Cooling towers can release bacteria into the air near the tower itself. Exposure to the bacteria can cause people to develop Legionnaires’ disease, which can lead to pneumonia. Health officials say the risk to the public in this instance is quite low, but they are required to notify the public due to State Department of Health Guidelines. Integrated Water Management is contracted to manage the tower, they decontaminated it yesterday. They’ll retest it in 3-7 days. If the results remain elevated, further decontamination will be required. The Mental Health Building will remain open due to the low risk.
Masks still required at licensed health facilities
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A COVID-19 protocol update from health officials. The Tompkins County Health Department is reminding all that masks are still required in licensed health facilities like nursing homes and hospitals. They’re also still required at the health department building and mental health building. Public Health Director Frank Kruppa wanted to clarify after Kathy Hochul lifted the mask mandate on public transportation yesterday.
ICSD leader expresses optimism in letter to community
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The new school year is now underway, and Ithaca’s superintendent has expressed optimism. In a letter published Tuesday on the Ithaca City School District’s website, Luvelle Brown says students have returned to classrooms with more flexibility this year about COVID-19. Brown adds Learning Forward ICSD, the district’s 3-year approach to academic and social-emotional learning, is a key to confidence.
Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
Ithaca College, TCAT in talks about restoring routes to campus
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca College is working with TCAT to restore service. When the fall transit schedule began at the end of August, several routes were reduced to account for driver and mechanic shortages. Reductions in service to Ithaca College were part of the cuts. The college says...
Green Street parking garage opens in Ithaca, Officials discuss next phase
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Welcome words for Ithaca residents and visitors – the Green Street parking garage is open. Representatives from the City, the Downtown Ithaca Alliance, the Tompkins County Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Ithaca Local Development Corporation, and the Vecino Group were on hand Tuesday morning to cut the ribbon on the freshly finished first phase of the project. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis thanked all involved for their tireless work and summarized the garage itself.
Vehicle falls into sink hole in Cortland, mayor says
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A vehicle fell into a sink hole in Cortland on Monday. City Mayor Scott Steve says it happened at the corner of Clinton Avenue and Charles Street. Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection, which caused part of the road to sink. No injuries were reported. Mayor...
New York’s gas average falls below $4 a gallon
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — New York’s average gas price is below four dollars a gallon. In Ithaca, prices continue to drop slowly. This morning the average price is $4.10, down four cents from yesterday and 11 cents from a week ago. Cortland County’s average is still the cheapest in the region at $3.37.
Union rejects contract offer from Cornell
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Talks continue between Cornell and the United Auto Workers union. The Ithaca Voice reports UAW rejected a contract offer on Friday. The agreement included wage increases and bonuses based on seniority. UAW represents several workers at Cornell. A previous contract offer earlier this summer also...
