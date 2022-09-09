FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
This Is The Best Milkshake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in Tennessee.
Decatur woman struggles to leave and enter home after surgery
A blind woman in Meigs County maneuvers around her home and is asking for assistance in receiving a ramp to help her get out safely.
WDEF
Georgia Young girl testifies against her molester
SUMMERVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – It didn’t take a jury long to side with a young girl who took the stand to testify that her mother’s boyfriend had molested her. They convicted 33 year old Jonathan Michael Culberson of molestation and sexual battery of a child under 16.
chattanoogacw.com
Alabama man charged in overdose death of Hixson mother of 2
HIXSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man faces several charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of two in Hixson. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says agents in Lake View, Alabama arrested Christopher Clay Garrison on September 1st. An HCSO release says Garrison's arrest comes after...
weisradio.com
Fort Payne Woman Arrested in Northwest Georgia
Fort Payne (Alabama) resident Dana Michelle Tidwell, 50, was arrested in northwest Georgia in connection with her signing her daughter’s name instead of her own while getting a ticket in Floyd County. Reports said that authorities later found out Tidwell had lied about her identity in an effort to...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga State Announces 7th Annual Latin Festival
Chattanooga State Community College will host its highly anticipated 7th Annual Latin Festival on Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Latin Festival serves to honor and recognize the American Latino community during Hispanic Heritage Month. The free open house-styled event will focus on welcoming the growing Hispanic population at Chattanooga State.
Teddy Gentry, member of the band ‘Alabama,’ arrested on drug charges
One of the founding members of the country band Alabama was arrested on drug charges in Cherokee County, Ala. on Monday.
weisradio.com
Train Wreck in Lindale, Georgia on Saturday Morning
A train accident occurring in neighboring Floyd County, Georgia was reported at 4:15 Saturday morning. The accident, taking place in Lindale hampered traffic all the way from Lindale to Riverbend Center in Rome. Rome police say two coal cars came off the track near Park Avenue – and one of those engines broke loose and continued towards Rome, colliding with a southbound train off of Riverbend.
Georgia Cyclist Arrested After Riding Into, Pepper-Spraying, and Stun-Gunning Construction Worker in Chickamauga Battlefield
This 69-year-old cyclist certainly handed Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park rangers one of the strangest arrests they’ve ever made. The incident is just now coming to light, but the National Park Service (NPS) reports that on July 12, 2022, NPS law enforcement rangers responded to a report of a bizarre physical altercation in the park. According to their report, local cyclist Charles Givens, 69, of Ringgold, GA, biked head-first into a completely unnecessary conflict.
WTVCFOX
THP: Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Marion County Saturday night
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Marion County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened at 9:05 p.m. on Interstate 24 in Jasper, Tennessee. Officials say a 2015 Audi Q5 was traveling eastbound on I-24 in the right lane.
WDEF
Carjacking Reported in Chattanooga Friday Morning
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – A 31 year old woman was reportedly carjacked in Chattanooga Friday morning. Police responded shortly after 5:30am to the 1700 block of South Kelley Street where they found the woman whose vehicle had been taken by force. The woman did not have life threatening injuries....
WTVC
District 8 Chattanooga city council candidate condemned, accused of anti-Semitic comments
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Election season continues this week, with a run-off election in Chattanooga. But one city council candidate's comments have cost her some support. Activist Marie Mott is accused of making anti-Semitic comments in a Facebook live video. Watch that video here:. Originally posted in 2020, after controversial...
eastridgenewsonline.com
September 12 Police Briefs
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. The caller requested police check on a subject at this location. He advised she was intoxicated and threatening suicide. On scene police spoke with the subject. She was not intoxicated or suicidal. 22-012543- 3500 block Shelby Circle- Domestic...
wutc.org
Fall Festivals - And How To Find Them - All Around Us
Here in the Chattanooga area, the fall yields a harvest of festivals - often many festivals in many directions at once. Lisa Denton is the features editor at The Chattanooga Times Free Press - and she compiles the paper’s Fall Festival Guide.
WAFF
Franklin Co. Tennessee Sheriff searching for homicide suspect
FRANKLIN Co, Tenn. (WAFF) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that is a suspect in a criminal homicide. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Steve Henley is a suspect in a criminal homicide and was last seen on foot near Norwood Creek Rd.
wabe.org
24 years later, Shy Shy’s family still searches for missing Georgian
Earlier this month, agents with the FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the killer involved in a 1988 Dade County murder, bringing closure to the decades-long case of a missing Michigan woman. But many others are still waiting for answers about their missing loved ones, including the family of Shy’Kemmia Pate.
chattanoogacw.com
Attention fliers: TSA upgrades to mean longer lines at Chattanooga's airport
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hurry up and wait. That's the message to air passengers flying out of Chattanooga in the coming weeks. The Chattanooga Airport says that's because screeners with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are upgrading their equipment. The TSA screening area will be reduced to one lane between...
WDEF
Murder suspect arrested after daylong search in Franklin County
WINCHESTER, Tennessee (WDEF) – A search for a morning murder suspect covered two counties on the other side of the Cumberland Plateau today. Quentin Nathaniel Stacey was shot and killed before dawn on Norwood Creek Road in Winchester. The Franklin County Sheriff identified Petey Henley as the suspect and...
WDEF
New charges against man in Hixson fentanyl overdose case
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators now have a new list of charges against a man from Lake View, Alabama. About two weeks ago, they issued warrants for the arrest of Christopher Clay Garrison in connection with a fentanyl overdose death of a local mother in 2021. The 36...
Government Technology
Major Chattanooga Employers Trend Toward Remote Work
(TNS) — Chattanooga's biggest private employer has decided to keep most of its staff working from home as so-called "office work" has evolved during the pandemic into "homework" for thousands of white-collar workers in Chattanooga. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, which built a $299 million corporate campus atop Cameron Hill...
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.
