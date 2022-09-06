ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Abbott deploys state troopers to 'anti-gang effort' in Uvalde after Thursday's shooting

Gov. Greg Abbott is deploying Department of Public Safety officers to combat what he called gang violence in Uvalde after local police said two juveniles were shot there Thursday. The governor’s immediate call for a statewide response comes as the state police force continues facing criticism for the delayed reaction to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde earlier this year.
Door breaching "go-bags" becoming more commonplace after Uvalde

SAN ANTONIO - The inability to breach a door during the Uvalde tragedy became a focal point for investigations that followed. In a July letter from Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw to all DPS employees that we obtained first for you Tuesday, the agency would be purchasing "go-bags" that would have the tools needed for all DPS officers.
