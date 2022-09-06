ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Doctor Fears Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Bruised Hands’ Are An Alarming Sign Of Leukemia

Concerns are continuing to grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being following Buckingham Palace's announcement that doctors are seriously concerned about her health. There has yet to be an explanation as to her exact medical woes, but an image of the Queen shaking hands with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, might point to why, as in the snapshot, the monarch had visible bruises on the dorsal side of her hand.
CANCER
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
CELEBRITIES
msn.com

Wait, What Is Actually Happening to the Queen’s Corgis?

Among the many viral Tweets generated by the news of Queen Elizabeth’s illness on Thursday was writer Ashley Feinberg’s joking interpretation of the Queen’s wish, reported in 2015, that she not survive any of her dogs. Feinberg stretched the idea to its logical extreme, creating an imaginary parallel universe in which the few remaining corgis in Elizabeth’s pack are regretfully dispatched by firing squad, and generating many inspired follow-up tweets.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Page Six

Beloved singer Darius Campbell Danesh’s death ruled accident

Beloved singer Darius Campbell Danesh’s cause of death was revealed after he was found dead at his Minnesota apartment last month. The 41-year-old Scottish vocal sensation, who appeared on “Pop Idol,” died from “inhalation of chloroethane,” the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed. Autopsy results listed “toxic effects of chloroethane” and “suffocation” which led to his sudden death, ITV reports. The death was ruled an accident by the coroner. Danesh first orbited toward stardom thanks to his rendition of the Britney Spears’ hit track “…Baby One More Time” in 2001 as a cast member on reality show “Popstars.” Soon after, he auditioned for...
MINNESOTA STATE
msn.com

Sheep Patiently Waits for Livestock Guardian Puppy to Give Her Kisses in Sweet Video

TikTok user @blueheronfarms has a 5-month-old Livestock Guard Dog who is in training. Based on a recent clip, we'd say the dog seems comfortable enough being in the barn with the sheep and lambs but she still seems a little distracted. We wouldn't say she's fully embraced all the animals yet. It takes time! On the plus side, some of the animals are already loving on her!
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber

Comments / 0

Community Policy