Beloved singer Darius Campbell Danesh’s cause of death was revealed after he was found dead at his Minnesota apartment last month. The 41-year-old Scottish vocal sensation, who appeared on “Pop Idol,” died from “inhalation of chloroethane,” the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed. Autopsy results listed “toxic effects of chloroethane” and “suffocation” which led to his sudden death, ITV reports. The death was ruled an accident by the coroner. Danesh first orbited toward stardom thanks to his rendition of the Britney Spears’ hit track “…Baby One More Time” in 2001 as a cast member on reality show “Popstars.” Soon after, he auditioned for...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO