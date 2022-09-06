ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

24/7 Wall St.

Cities With the Most Murders so Far This Year

Over halfway through the year, preliminary data from police departments in major cities around the country is beginning to trickle in. Across over 90 large or historically high-crime U.S. cities with available data, a total of 5,371 homicides have been reported so far in 2022 – down slightly from 5,564 over the same period last […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jenn Leach

The most roach-infested U.S. cities

Cockroaches can be a pesky pest problem in your home and prevalent in certain areas across the United States. You might be surprised that more than a dirty home can attract roaches:
Vice

A Shocking Number of Californians Are Moving to Texas Unless You Do Basic Math

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. On Monday, Bloomberg ran a story under the headline “Over 1 in 10 New Texas Residents Migrated There From California.” The story is based on data compiled by the location data firm Placer.ai. The firm uses this statistic to suggest that California-first chains like In-N-Out and Trader Joe’s are seeing increased foot traffic because of all the Californians in Texas. The story fits with the larger narrative that people are leaving California for Texas in droves. Sometimes this is presented as part of a larger argument of blue-staters voting with their feet to move to a red state as evidence of the supremacy of conservative principles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Southern states like Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama named least healthy in the US - while residents of Washington, Massachusetts and Utah are considered the best off, report finds

Southern states are the least healthy in America, according to a new report. NiceRx, and online pharmacy platform, gathered data on obesity, smoking rates, exercise levels and diet from 49 of 50 states, and used data to generate a 'health score' for each that rates the overall health of each state from zero to ten.
LOUISIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive City To Live in Every State

Big cities are the hallmark of American society, each embracing different music, sports teams, and art, culminating in a distinct culture for each metropolis. The way of life these cities offer attract many but can drive others away, as we have seen during COVID-19. Apart from distinct cultures, cities also have distinct economies that can […]
TRAVEL
BobVila

10 States With the Cheapest Home Prices

While recent reports from industry experts have predicted a recession in the housing market, prices in densely populated areas haven’t yet dropped significantly. This means potential home buyers are being forced to look outside major cities and even in other states to find affordable housing. In fact, while the...
REAL ESTATE
Place
Vancouver, CA
24/7 Wall St.

Cities With The Most Homes People Shouldn’t Live In

Nearly 5% of U.S. homes are either moderately inadequate or severely inadequate for living, according to the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s American Housing Survey. All told, that amounts to approximately 6 million moderately or severely inadequate homes sheltering an estimated 15.5 million people (assuming 2.6 people per household, the […]
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

‘Angels’ protect LGBT+ students from armed protesters at drag show event at Utah’s Brigham Young University

LGBT+ students were protected by real-life “angels” when armed protesters sought to disrupt a “Back to School Pride Night” drag show in Utah.Students from Brigham Young University (BYU) were confronted by hundreds of protesters on Saturday at the LGBT+ event in an off-campus location in Kiwanis Park in Provo, Utah. The tide turned when protectors appeared, wearing angel wings made using white sheets and plastic tubing, and formed a protective barrier to block the anti-LGBT+ protest from sight.Still, as the Salt Lake Tribune reported, homophobic slurs could be heard by those in attendance at the annual gathering organised by an...
PROVO, UT
Fast Company

How to track wildfires in California, Oregon, and across the U.S. with Esri’s new mapping tool

Wildfires raging across the American West have grown more severe in recent years. In late July, California’s biggest blaze yet this year, the McKinney fire, ignited near the Oregon border and torched more than 55,000 acres of national forest in less than a weekend. Subsequent rainfall over patches of scorched earth has led to flooding and debris flow, which damaged local infrastructure and killed tens of thousands of fish in nearby rivers. The fire, meanwhile, continues to burn.
CALIFORNIA STATE

