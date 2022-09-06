ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Mayor Perkins speaks out on Shreveport's healthcare plan

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins spoke out Friday and tried to tamp down criticism over the process of a new health insurance plan for city employees and retirees. The mayor's news conference comes following a raucous meeting of the health board on Wednesday. Most of the beneficiaries objected...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Mansfield boil advisory has been lifted

MANFIELD, La. -- The water boil advisory that was in place for the city of Mansfield following a water line break has been lifted. MANSFIELD, La - City officials in Mansfield have issued a boil advisory. A water main break Wednesday night lead to the advisory. The advisory will remain...
MANSFIELD, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Weekend weather changes

SHREVEPORT, La. - Friday night's Water Vapor imagery showed two weather disturbances that are forecast to affect the ArkLaTex this weekend. The first one brings a chance of rain on Saturday. The second system pushes the first out replacing the rain with nice weather on Sunday. Here is the Weekend...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
KPVI Newschannel 6

North Webster High football team hosts tailgate breakfast for students, staff

SPRINGHILL, La. - Members of the North Webster High School football team have been meeting in front of their football stadium around 6 a.m. every Friday since the football season started. They bring their grills and cook breakfast for fellow classmates and staff. They cook breakfast burritos, pancakes, eggs and...
SPRINGHILL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy