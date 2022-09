Beloved Journey tribute band Departure will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts in Franklin. Departure surpasses most tribute bands as they not only bring the sights and sounds of the original Journey band, but also add a special flair that makes for a great evening of classic rock music and show-stopping entertainment.

FRANKLIN, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO