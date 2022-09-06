NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator David Owen of the Estate of Truett Owen deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 585 Palamino Road, Tuckasegee, NC 28783 before the 1st day of December, 2022 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 1st day of September, 2022. David Owen, Administrator of the Estate of Truett Owen, 26-29*

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO