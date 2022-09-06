A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Promoted Werder Bremen hopes to keep its good start to the Bundesliga going against visiting Augsburg, which has struggled so far. Augsburg has lost its last three games and has only one win to show from five rounds. Bremen has lost just once while enjoying wins over Borussia Dortmund and Bochum. Bremen coach Ole Werner said he’s happy “that our players can decide games at this level, and above all, that we’re functioning as a team.”

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO