Report: Chelsea Owners Didn't Believe Thomas Tuchel Wanted To Work With Them
Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over the club from Roman Abravmovich at the beginning of the year and already ruling with an iron fist.
Revealed: What Todd Boehly Said to Thomas Tuchel When He Sacked Him
Todd Boehly said this to Thomas Tuchel when he sacked him as Chelsea manager.
Liverpool ratings: Poor Champions League start sees quiet 5/10 showing from Mohamed Salah in Napoli
Liverpool started their Champions League campaign with a 4-1 loss to Napoli on Wednesday night at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Italy. A sluggish start from the visitors saw Victor Osimhen almost put the Serie A side ahead after he rounded Alisson before hitting the post, but it was just minutes before they broke the deadlock courtesy of a Piotr Zielinski penalty that was awarded after James Milner's handball.
Serge Aurier: Nottingham Forest make 22nd summer signing by bringing in ex-Tottenham defender
Nottingham Forest have made their 22nd signing of the summer by bringing in right-back Serge Aurier, subject to visa approval. The Ivory Coast captain can join the City Ground club after the closure of the transfer window as his contract with Villarreal had expired. Aurier spent four years at Tottenham...
Graham Potter: Chelsea set to appoint Brighton boss as manager in next 24 hours
Graham Potter is set to be appointed Chelsea manager in the next 24 hours, ending his three-year spell with Brighton. Potter, 47, spoke to Chelsea owner Todd Boehly on Wednesday night after Thomas Tuchel was sacked and has reached a verbal agreement with the club. Potter was at Brighton's training...
Arsenal beat Zurich on Eddie Nketiah winner to open Europa League play
Eddie Nketiah's second-half winner gave Arsenal a 2-1 victory over FC Zurich to begin their 2022-23 Europa League Group A campaign on Thursday night. Marquinhos, the 19-year-old who arrived at Arsenal from Sao Paulo this summer, opened the scoring on his debut for the visiting Gunners in the 16th minute, but Mirlind Kryeziu equalised for Zurich from the penalty spot just before half-time with the teams going to the break tied 1-1.
MATCHDAY: Werder Bremen, Lens and Valladolid in action
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Promoted Werder Bremen hopes to keep its good start to the Bundesliga going against visiting Augsburg, which has struggled so far. Augsburg has lost its last three games and has only one win to show from five rounds. Bremen has lost just once while enjoying wins over Borussia Dortmund and Bochum. Bremen coach Ole Werner said he’s happy “that our players can decide games at this level, and above all, that we’re functioning as a team.”
'It started with happiness' - Ten Hag details Rashford improvement
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he sees "a happy Marcus Rashford" with the England forward back among the goals this season. Rashford has scored three times already, including two in Sunday's win over Arsenal, and Ten Hag believes work on the training group is paying off. "It's difficult...
Premier League, WSL fixtures postponed
The Premier League and WSL have postponed all matches this weekend to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. That means the Arsenal men’s match at the Emirates on Sunday against Everton has been delayed, as well as the Arsenal women’s match against Manchester City later that evening.
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce for this weekend's games
West Ham and Newcastle were both left to rue controversial decisions by the video assistant referee last weekend - and so was BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton. Sutton predicted the Hammers would draw at Chelsea and the Magpies would beat Crystal Palace - and would have been right if goals disallowed by VAR were allowed to stand.
PL sides hold moment of silence in honor of Queen Elizabeth II
The death of Queen Elizabeth II grabbed the attention of everyone across the world. The sporting world was no exception. Manchester United held a moment of silence prior to their Europa League match at Old Trafford against Real Sociedad. Players from both teams also sported a black armband. Manchester United...
Thomas Tuchel turned out to not be Todd Boehly’s guy at Chelsea — reports
Chelsea’s new owners stated quite clearly at the start that we’re looking to build something long-term with Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea. He’s our guy, said Mr Todd, and you gotta have your guy. And Tuchel was backed accordingly, and given more responsibility and more power than any other Chelsea head coach in the last many decades.
Chelsea confirm Graham Potter as new manager after deal struck with Brighton
Graham Potter has been confirmed as Chelsea’s manager on a five-year contract worth more than £50m as the club’s ownership put their faith in a rising star with fresh ideas to succeed Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked on Wednesday. Potter joins from Brighton after compensation – understood...
