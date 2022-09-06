ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

ESPN

Liverpool ratings: Poor Champions League start sees quiet 5/10 showing from Mohamed Salah in Napoli

Liverpool started their Champions League campaign with a 4-1 loss to Napoli on Wednesday night at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Italy. A sluggish start from the visitors saw Victor Osimhen almost put the Serie A side ahead after he rounded Alisson before hitting the post, but it was just minutes before they broke the deadlock courtesy of a Piotr Zielinski penalty that was awarded after James Milner's handball.
ESPN

Arsenal beat Zurich on Eddie Nketiah winner to open Europa League play

Eddie Nketiah's second-half winner gave Arsenal a 2-1 victory over FC Zurich to begin their 2022-23 Europa League Group A campaign on Thursday night. Marquinhos, the 19-year-old who arrived at Arsenal from Sao Paulo this summer, opened the scoring on his debut for the visiting Gunners in the 16th minute, but Mirlind Kryeziu equalised for Zurich from the penalty spot just before half-time with the teams going to the break tied 1-1.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Werder Bremen, Lens and Valladolid in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Promoted Werder Bremen hopes to keep its good start to the Bundesliga going against visiting Augsburg, which has struggled so far. Augsburg has lost its last three games and has only one win to show from five rounds. Bremen has lost just once while enjoying wins over Borussia Dortmund and Bochum. Bremen coach Ole Werner said he’s happy “that our players can decide games at this level, and above all, that we’re functioning as a team.”
BBC

'It started with happiness' - Ten Hag details Rashford improvement

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he sees "a happy Marcus Rashford" with the England forward back among the goals this season. Rashford has scored three times already, including two in Sunday's win over Arsenal, and Ten Hag believes work on the training group is paying off. "It's difficult...
SB Nation

Premier League, WSL fixtures postponed

The Premier League and WSL have postponed all matches this weekend to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. That means the Arsenal men’s match at the Emirates on Sunday against Everton has been delayed, as well as the Arsenal women’s match against Manchester City later that evening.
NBC Sports

PL sides hold moment of silence in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

The death of Queen Elizabeth II grabbed the attention of everyone across the world. The sporting world was no exception. Manchester United held a moment of silence prior to their Europa League match at Old Trafford against Real Sociedad. Players from both teams also sported a black armband. Manchester United...
SB Nation

Thomas Tuchel turned out to not be Todd Boehly’s guy at Chelsea — reports

Chelsea’s new owners stated quite clearly at the start that we’re looking to build something long-term with Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea. He’s our guy, said Mr Todd, and you gotta have your guy. And Tuchel was backed accordingly, and given more responsibility and more power than any other Chelsea head coach in the last many decades.
