Essence
Janet Jackson And Issa Rae Were Honored At Harlem’s Fashion Row Style Awards
Harlem’s Fashion Row celebrates 15 years. Last night, on the evening of September 6th, Harlem’s Fashion Row [HFR] hosted its annual Style and Awards show. This year marked a milestone for Brandice Daniel, founder of HFR, as the organization celebrated 15 years since its inception. To kick off NYFW, the 15th Anniversary Fashion Show and Style Awards was hosted at the General Grant National Memorial in Harlem, with the support of LVMH, who acted as the title sponsor of the event.
Essence
Ashanti's Sister Turned Trauma Into Triumph — And A Game-Changing Wellness Brand
Kenashia Douglas is advocating for Black women and men to turn their pain into peace and find community while doing so through her holistic maintenance lifestyle brand, Wife of Creation. While we may know Ashanti for being an actress and singer, her sister Kenashia “Shia” Douglas is making a name...
Essence
Black Women Are Disproportionately Affected By Motherhood Wage Gap— A $34,000 Loss Compared To Other Groups
National Women’s Law Center (NWLC) data shows that Black mothers are at a significant financial deficit, and that chasm is getting wider. It’s a given that motherhood is expensive for everyone. But new data shows it’s costing Black moms even more than we could’ve imagined. According...
Essence
Civil Rights Icon Ruby Bridges Writes New Children's Book About Desegregation
The 48-page picture book tells Bridges' story of being the first Black student to attend an all-white school in Louisiana. Civil Rights icon Ruby Bridges made history at just six years old. She was the first Black student to attend an all-white school in 1960. Now she’s sharing her inspiring story with young readers through a brand-new children’s book.
Essence
Issa Rae Loves The ‘Contagious’ Energy Of Gen-Z When It Comes To Style And Fashion
The Hoorae Media founder was honored with the first-ever Virgil Abloh Award at Harlem’s Fashion Row’s annual Fashion Show & Style Awards. As New York Fashion Week comes into full swing, patrons and party-goers are preparing their ultimate slay during the most highly-anticipated and hectic time of the year for the fashion gworls. One of the most coveted events is the Black excellence that pours from the annual Fashion Show & Style Awards by Harlem’s Fashion Row. Founded by Brandice Daniel, the 15th annual event and after-party were sponsored by LVMH North America (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton), a luxury good with famed subsidiaries including Dior, Sephora, Fendi, and more.
Essence
How Black Girl Friendly Is TikTok’s Viral Rare Beauty Blush Hack?
Rare Beauty’s Global Stylist Cynthia Di Meo started the blush hack and TikTok hasn’t been the same since!. The beauty renaissance that black girls are going through is equal parts glorious and overwhelming. On the one hand, there are so many innovative hacks to try, but on the other hand, it’s sometimes not easy to find black girl-friendly products. The Rare Beauty blush hack has been going viral on TikTok though for the past couple of months, so we had to take a look at the “Rare Beauty encourage black girl” hashtag to see if this product could also be a staple in our makeup routines. Spoiler alert you’ll be glowing from within.
Essence
Storm Reid Celebrates Building A Home With Her Mother
The USC student took to social media to share and celebrate the news. Storm Reid can do it all! The 19-year-old and her mother, Robyn Simpson Reid, built their own home and celebrated the news on social media. “Had visions of my mom sayin’, “Wait, this house mine?” Yep. Sho...
Essence
Sherri Shepherd On Her New Talk Show And Moving Back To New York For The Sake Of Her Son
"If New York is where I'm supposed to be for my son to advance and go further and find his passion, [then] I love the big apple," says the talk show host. Sherri Shepherd is undeniably a veteran in the entertainment business. She’s an actress, author, standup comic, and host who’s earned a Daytime Emmy Award from her work on The View. Now she’s combining all of those talents to bring to life her very own talk show, Sherri.
