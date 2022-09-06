Read full article on original website
Janet Jackson And Issa Rae Were Honored At Harlem’s Fashion Row Style Awards
Harlem’s Fashion Row celebrates 15 years. Last night, on the evening of September 6th, Harlem’s Fashion Row [HFR] hosted its annual Style and Awards show. This year marked a milestone for Brandice Daniel, founder of HFR, as the organization celebrated 15 years since its inception. To kick off NYFW, the 15th Anniversary Fashion Show and Style Awards was hosted at the General Grant National Memorial in Harlem, with the support of LVMH, who acted as the title sponsor of the event.
Reality Check: How These Business Savvy Reality Stars Have Leveraged Their Spotlight
These reality stars were able to leverage their social capital into real currency and launched successful careers when the cameras went down. From the early days of Flavor of Love and MTV’s The Real World, reality shows have dominated television. For decades, TV audiences have been tapped in with...
Winnie Harlow Is ‘Annoyed’ With The Algorithm, And Honestly, We Get Why
“Instagram doesn’t want to be itself, but wants to tell us that we need to be creating unique content…”. “Annoyed” is how Winnie Harlow first described her mental health when we hopped on our Zoom call, but I wanted to hear her out. Fresh-faced from the gym, the world-renowned model candidly expressed her irritation with the Instagram algorithm, especially as an entrepreneur and avid user of social media.
Could Nicki Minaj Possibly Be Getting Her Very Own Bratz Doll?
The company shared a recreation of the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper’s head-to-toe VMAs look. Nicki Minaj may be getting her very own Bratz doll. Last month, the nostalgic doll company teased a doll inspired by the rapper’s performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.
Fine Wine: Why Larenz Tate Is STILL The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of
With over 30 years in Hollywood under his belt, Larenz Tate is still dominating the industry and remaining ageless while he does it. Actor and producer Larenz Tate was among the originators of the Black Hollywood heartthrob of the 1990s. A fixture in film during the golden age of Black-centric cinema, starring in many a Black classic that still graces out screens and streams today. He often played the protagonist or the key love interest, lighting up the intrigue and imagination of millions for the better part of the ’90s and ’00s.
Teyonah Parris Is Married And Expecting Her First Child
The beauty not only broke the news that she's pregnant, but also revealed that she's having a baby with her husband. Meet James!. Actress and beauty trendsetter Teyonah Parris is expecting her first child, and she surprised the Internet with the news on Thursday (September 8). She snapped a picture, all smiles with her husband, James, showing off her pregnancy test in partnership with Clearblue.
Storm Reid Celebrates Building A Home With Her Mother
The USC student took to social media to share and celebrate the news. Storm Reid can do it all! The 19-year-old and her mother, Robyn Simpson Reid, built their own home and celebrated the news on social media. “Had visions of my mom sayin’, “Wait, this house mine?” Yep. Sho...
Sherri Shepherd On Her New Talk Show And Moving Back To New York For The Sake Of Her Son
"If New York is where I'm supposed to be for my son to advance and go further and find his passion, [then] I love the big apple," says the talk show host. Sherri Shepherd is undeniably a veteran in the entertainment business. She’s an actress, author, standup comic, and host who’s earned a Daytime Emmy Award from her work on The View. Now she’s combining all of those talents to bring to life her very own talk show, Sherri.
