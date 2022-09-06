Read full article on original website
Related
wjol.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/9/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois ranks second in the nation in small businesses that are planning layoffs. According to the referral network, Alignable, this follows a nationwide trend among the majority of small business owners in America. The numbers in Illinois show that 60 percent of the small businesses that responded have or will soon have a hiring freeze in place. Illinois is second only to Florida in having the highest national layoff rate. The top three sectors that have halted hiring are real estate, automotive, and health care.
gladstonedispatch.com
Roughly 165 citations later, Valley Park sues over scrap heap off I-44
VALLEY PARK — Wrecked cars, rebar and rusted metal parts have piled up for years at a metal recycling business along Interstate 44 in west St. Louis County. The city where it’s located, Valley Park, says it’s an eyesore and a nuisance. The business, Scrap Mart LLC, says it’s a thriving company with a right to be there.
advantagenews.com
Changes coming to traffic on 67 at Riverlands Way
The road project on the Missouri side of the Clark Bridge to make both lanes the same elevation is entering a new phase and with it, comes new traffic restrictions. Starting Thursday evening after rush hour, the crossover at Riverlands Way will be shut down to allow construction crews safe access to the new lanes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
COVID by the Numbers: 28 Illinois Counties Sit at ‘High' Community Levels
Illinois continues to wrestle with COVID-19, with 28 counties remaining at a “high” community level of the virus, according to the latest data released Friday by Illinois health officials. Portions of northwest Illinois, including Carroll, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Dekalb, Lee and Whiteside, fall into the "high" community level...
Viking Cruise line adds stop in Alton, IL
Two other cruise lines, American Queen Voyages and American Cruise line, have had an economic impact of almost 7-million dollars on the region, with around 60 cruises coming through the area in the last few months.
advantagenews.com
Jersey County plans Otterville road project
The Jersey County Highway Department is gearing up for a $3.5 million road project in 2023. Paid for in large part with rural safety grant money, there are plans to redo a portion of Otterville Road from Illinois Route 16 all the way to the Village of Otterville. Jersey County...
KMOV
Development boom taking shape along Zumbehl Road near I-70 in St. Charles
ST. CHARLES (KMOV) - Drivers along I-70 in St. Charles will continue to see new construction popping up along Zumbehl Road as developers move into the area. At the corner of I-70 and Zumbehl Road, construction of a Chick-fil-A is currently underway. The corner property will house a total of three buildings. Chipotle and Jersey Mikes will share a space and a third building will house another tenant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
advantagenews.com
I-CASH events coming to Granite City and Roxana
Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerich’s office is the facilitator of the I-CASH program, which has returned over $1 million in lost or forgotten property to its rightful owners. A couple of I-CASH events are coming to the area this month, hosted by State Senator Kris Tharp (D-Bethalto). Those events will...
Electric bills have tripled for some Illinois businesses
The co-owner of Belleville restaurant Copper Fire, Renae Eichholz, said her bill from Ameren Illinois has more than tripled. It’s not just her – it’s the way Ameren Illinois is set up. Hear why from KMOX.
KSDK
3 fun fall events in Edwardsville to add to your list
Located just a short drive from St. Louis, Edwardsville, Illinois is bringing all the fall excitement with many fun events. Following a spectacular debut outdoor performance in 2021, Opera Edwardsville returns to Edwardsville City Park with a star-studded line up of guest artists. A musical program of operatic highlights and Broadway favorites will be performed by OE guest artists. OE welcomes sopranos Emily Birsan and Sofia Troncoso, mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, and Tenor Eric Ferring in performance alongside a special guest appearance in celebration of OE's fifth anniversary from OE's Artistic Advisor and Grammy Award-winning soprano, Christine Brewer.
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spotonillinois.com
City of Waterloo Ordinance Committee met Aug. 1
Here are the minutes provided by the committee: Meeting Called to Order: 2:00pm Committee Members Present - Darter- C, Notheisen, Heller, Trantham, Hopkins, Others Present - Tom Smith, Dane Luke, Nathan Krebel, Shawn Kennedy, Matt... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 17:16. 17:11. 17:11. 17:11. 17:11. 17:11. 16:55. 16:55.
advantagenews.com
Clark Bridge reopens, subject safe
The Clark Bridge at Alton has fully reopened, as an earlier situation with a person in distress has been resolved. The bridge was closed this morning during the 9:00 hour when a person climbed to the edge of the bridge and later climbed to an inspection platform under the bridge.
spotonillinois.com
Long haul: longest wait for Lake in the Hills inventors' patents approved in August
State Senator Don DeWitte (R-St. Charles) said he met with local law enforcement officials, who voiced their concerns about provisions of the SAFE-T Act that will take effect Jan. 1. "Counties across the state are preparing for implementation of no cash bail, body camera, and other... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
stlmag.com
Missouri Beer Company closes in O’Fallon, Missouri
Missouri Beer Company, which opened in O’Fallon, Missouri, in the summer of 2017, closed over the weekend, according to a Facebook announcement early last week. The post read, in part:. “We are sorry to announce that we are shutting down the brewery after this weekend. We had a blast...
edglentoday.com
Alton Police and Crisis Negotiator Called To Clark Bridge For Person On The Ledge
ALTON - The Alton Police Department was reported on the Clark Bridge around 10 a.m. Friday with a negotiator to assist a person in crisis on the ledge of the bridge, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said. The top photo shows first responders on the bridge, while the bottom photo...
advantagenews.com
Two fires reported late Thursday
Crews from the Alton and East Alton Fire Departments were called out on two separate incidents on Thursday night in Alton, one at a vacant home the other at an apartment. One fire was reported just before 11pm at the vacant home in the 2600 block of Amelia Street, the other at the apartment in the 500 block of Ridge Street.
St. Louis developer building ‘most expensive subdivision’ in a century
ST. LOUIS — What if the chance to live in a historic, yet modernized Victorian home was available? Well, you may want to check out Lafayette Reserve. A local developer says they are building the city’s most expensive new subdivision in a century. Jeff Winzerling’s company, Universatile Development,...
Look for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in the Metro East this weekend
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is cruising through Illinois this weekend. You can ketchup with the drivers for a picture of the iconic vehicle. They will be stopping at several grocery stores and markets on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The vehicle is co-piloted by Benny Buns...
Comments / 0