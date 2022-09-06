ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, IL

City honors retiring public servant

For a quarter century Mike Carlisle has occupied his share of pressure-filled seats at Wood River City Hall. A 20-year veteran of the fire department and 5-year police dispatcher before that, Carlisle’s next seat will be more relaxing, at home. And Tuesday night, members of the public came out of their seats to join the mayor, city council and fire chief Wade Stahlhut honoring Carlisle on his retirement.
WOOD RIVER, IL
KMOV

Decision to create entertainment destination in North City is in Port Authority’s hands

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A developer has their eyes set on transforming the riverfront in north St. Louis into an entertainment district. Thursday, the St. Louis Port Authority will meet to discuss the development, titled Lighthouse Landing. Nashville-based real estate development firm, M2 Development Partners (M2DP), is proposing a 67-acre entertainment destination on Riverview Drive near Interstate 270. It would include a marina, a water park, themed hotels, restaurants and supporting retail. In a release, the company said “its intention is to ensure that what they develop on this incredible site meshes well with the natural beauty of the Mississippi River and provides a long-term economic development driver that also supports the new Saint Louis Zoo Wildcare Park.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

St. Louis agency announces free commercial driver certification program

The St. Louis Agency of Training and Employment is offering four-week commercial driver’s license certification programs between Sept. 1 and Dec. 10. The program will be hosted in St. Louis and is available to participants at no cost. It aims to provide individuals with the opportunity to obtain their commercial license with training providers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
retrofitmagazine.com

School’s Out Forever

In the first decades of the 20th century, St. Louis embarked on an extensive public-school building campaign. Two architects served as commissioner of buildings for the Board of Education during this period: William B. Ittner from 1897 to 1915 and Rockwell M. Milligan from 1917 until his death in 1929. The buildings that Ittner and Milligan designed are among St. Louis’ greatest physical assets, bringing a unified style of school design to neighborhoods across the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
spotonillinois.com

City of Waterloo Ordinance Committee met Aug. 1

Here are the minutes provided by the committee: Meeting Called to Order: 2:00pm Committee Members Present - Darter- C, Notheisen, Heller, Trantham, Hopkins, Others Present - Tom Smith, Dane Luke, Nathan Krebel, Shawn Kennedy, Matt...
WATERLOO, IL
St. Louis American

Megan Green brings chance to keep city moving forward

As we prepare to vote for the alderperson who will fill the vacated aldermanic presidency in the city of St. Louis, we want to note that long existent fissures in the country have helped create a divide in national politics that is growing. This troubling divisiveness plagues the city and its future because St. Louis finds itself beholden in critical ways to a rural-dominated Missouri state government that has gained and maintained power with its alignment with politics based mostly on the social and cultural aspects of personal identity. This urban-rural divide has been an inhibiting factor to more vibrant growth and development in this state and its urban regions compared to some of its peer states.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Dr. Keshia Elder Becomes Nation’s First Black Female Optometry School Dean at UMSL

Born and raised in a S. Carolina home with two elementary school teachers as parents, Keshia S. Elder and her siblings had little choice but excel academically. “Education was very important in my family. My parents expected us to do well,” Elder recalled. "It wasn’t an issue of if we were going to college but where we were going to college.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

SIUE revitalizes former Lindenwood Belleville campus into new Justice, Workforce Development Hub

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is addressing a critical shortage of forensic scientists, advancing criminal justice research, and supporting reform through the launch of the new Southwestern Illinois Justice and Workforce Development Campus at the vacated Lindenwood-Belleville campus, in partnership with the City of Belleville, Illinois State Police, Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC), and other collaborators.
BELLEVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Clark Bridge reopens, subject safe

The Clark Bridge at Alton has fully reopened, as an earlier situation with a person in distress has been resolved. The bridge was closed this morning during the 9:00 hour when a person climbed to the edge of the bridge and later climbed to an inspection platform under the bridge.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

48-hour boil advisory issued for areas of Jefferson County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A voluntary boil advisory was issued for parts of the city of Arnold following a leak. The Jefferson County Public Water Supply District #8 advised residents of the following areas to take additional precautions after a leak occurred at 10 a.m. Wednesday: the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, south to the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Happy Drive and all roadways in between.
ARNOLD, MO
collinsvilledailynews.com

Pritzker, EPA, Announce Issuance Of $254,355,659 In Loans To Sanitary Districts, Fairmont City Is Part Of Program

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) is announcing the issuance of $254,355,659 in water infrastructure loans to local governments and sanitary districts for the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 (April – June 2022). The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund (SRF) Program provides low-interest loans which fund wastewater, stormwater, and drinking water projects. The Village of Fairmont City is included in the program.
FAIRMONT CITY, IL

