Operations resume at Townsend Elementary School after lockdown
ST. LOUIS — A lockdown was lifted at a St. Louis-area elementary school Thursday afternoon. Townsend Elementary School was locked down because of an incident unconnected to the school. The lockdown was lifted at 2:41 p.m. St. Louis County Police said a person with a weapon was suspected of...
advantagenews.com
City honors retiring public servant
For a quarter century Mike Carlisle has occupied his share of pressure-filled seats at Wood River City Hall. A 20-year veteran of the fire department and 5-year police dispatcher before that, Carlisle’s next seat will be more relaxing, at home. And Tuesday night, members of the public came out of their seats to join the mayor, city council and fire chief Wade Stahlhut honoring Carlisle on his retirement.
A Private Policing Company in St. Louis Is Staffed With Top Police Department Officers
St. Louis’ largest private policing firm — hired to serve the city’s wealthier and whiter neighborhoods — is a who’s who of city police commanders, supervisors and other officers.
St. Louis developer building ‘most expensive subdivision’ in a century
ST. LOUIS — What if the chance to live in a historic, yet modernized Victorian home was available? Well, you may want to check out Lafayette Reserve. A local developer says they are building the city’s most expensive new subdivision in a century. Jeff Winzerling’s company, Universatile Development,...
KMOV
City of St. Louis unveils progress report of Direct Cash Assistance program
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Ten months after the announcement of a stimulus initiative offering one-time $500 payments to city households, the city said more than 9,000 people have benefited from the program. The Direct Cash Assistance program was created as part of the city’s initial appropriation of $135 million in...
KMOV
Decision to create entertainment destination in North City is in Port Authority’s hands
NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A developer has their eyes set on transforming the riverfront in north St. Louis into an entertainment district. Thursday, the St. Louis Port Authority will meet to discuss the development, titled Lighthouse Landing. Nashville-based real estate development firm, M2 Development Partners (M2DP), is proposing a 67-acre entertainment destination on Riverview Drive near Interstate 270. It would include a marina, a water park, themed hotels, restaurants and supporting retail. In a release, the company said “its intention is to ensure that what they develop on this incredible site meshes well with the natural beauty of the Mississippi River and provides a long-term economic development driver that also supports the new Saint Louis Zoo Wildcare Park.”
missouribusinessalert.com
St. Louis agency announces free commercial driver certification program
The St. Louis Agency of Training and Employment is offering four-week commercial driver’s license certification programs between Sept. 1 and Dec. 10. The program will be hosted in St. Louis and is available to participants at no cost. It aims to provide individuals with the opportunity to obtain their commercial license with training providers.
siue.edu
SIUE LRC Displays East St. Louis Construction Manager Janfrey Preston’s Work and Art
The “Janfrey Preston Collection Exhibit: A History of Construction, Art and Community from a Native Son of East St. Louis” will be on display from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, Sept. 12-26 at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Learning Resource Center, located at 601 James R. Thompson Blvd.
retrofitmagazine.com
School’s Out Forever
In the first decades of the 20th century, St. Louis embarked on an extensive public-school building campaign. Two architects served as commissioner of buildings for the Board of Education during this period: William B. Ittner from 1897 to 1915 and Rockwell M. Milligan from 1917 until his death in 1929. The buildings that Ittner and Milligan designed are among St. Louis’ greatest physical assets, bringing a unified style of school design to neighborhoods across the city.
Loft on Washington Avenue, St. Louis public safety department reach agreement to improve security
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis came to an agreement with the Ely Walker Lofts to improve security measures after hundreds of police calls for service related to the building in the last year. The consent decree, which was signed by the building's condo association president and...
spotonillinois.com
City of Waterloo Ordinance Committee met Aug. 1
Here are the minutes provided by the committee: Meeting Called to Order: 2:00pm Committee Members Present - Darter- C, Notheisen, Heller, Trantham, Hopkins, Others Present - Tom Smith, Dane Luke, Nathan Krebel, Shawn Kennedy, Matt... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 17:16. 17:11. 17:11. 17:11. 17:11. 17:11. 16:55. 16:55.
St. Louis American
Megan Green brings chance to keep city moving forward
As we prepare to vote for the alderperson who will fill the vacated aldermanic presidency in the city of St. Louis, we want to note that long existent fissures in the country have helped create a divide in national politics that is growing. This troubling divisiveness plagues the city and its future because St. Louis finds itself beholden in critical ways to a rural-dominated Missouri state government that has gained and maintained power with its alignment with politics based mostly on the social and cultural aspects of personal identity. This urban-rural divide has been an inhibiting factor to more vibrant growth and development in this state and its urban regions compared to some of its peer states.
St. Louis American
Dr. Keshia Elder Becomes Nation’s First Black Female Optometry School Dean at UMSL
Born and raised in a S. Carolina home with two elementary school teachers as parents, Keshia S. Elder and her siblings had little choice but excel academically. “Education was very important in my family. My parents expected us to do well,” Elder recalled. "It wasn’t an issue of if we were going to college but where we were going to college.”
Future of Fox Theatre still in balance as dispute carries on, trial looms
ST. LOUIS — The legal dispute over ownership of the Fox Theatre has dragged on, with parties fighting on points as detailed as inspections of the property. The Business Journal in March first reported on the fight, in which the theater's operator, Fox Associates LLC, is suing the owner of a large part of the property, Foxland Inc.
KSDK
St. Louis mayor gives update on $500 payments to residents in need
Mayor Tishaura Jones gave a news conference update on the direct cash payments to eligible residents. More than 9,000 people received $500.
Illinois Business Journal
SIUE revitalizes former Lindenwood Belleville campus into new Justice, Workforce Development Hub
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is addressing a critical shortage of forensic scientists, advancing criminal justice research, and supporting reform through the launch of the new Southwestern Illinois Justice and Workforce Development Campus at the vacated Lindenwood-Belleville campus, in partnership with the City of Belleville, Illinois State Police, Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC), and other collaborators.
advantagenews.com
Clark Bridge reopens, subject safe
The Clark Bridge at Alton has fully reopened, as an earlier situation with a person in distress has been resolved. The bridge was closed this morning during the 9:00 hour when a person climbed to the edge of the bridge and later climbed to an inspection platform under the bridge.
KMOV
48-hour boil advisory issued for areas of Jefferson County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A voluntary boil advisory was issued for parts of the city of Arnold following a leak. The Jefferson County Public Water Supply District #8 advised residents of the following areas to take additional precautions after a leak occurred at 10 a.m. Wednesday: the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, south to the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Happy Drive and all roadways in between.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Pritzker, EPA, Announce Issuance Of $254,355,659 In Loans To Sanitary Districts, Fairmont City Is Part Of Program
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) is announcing the issuance of $254,355,659 in water infrastructure loans to local governments and sanitary districts for the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 (April – June 2022). The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund (SRF) Program provides low-interest loans which fund wastewater, stormwater, and drinking water projects. The Village of Fairmont City is included in the program.
'I shouldn't be penalized because I'm having a period': Period poverty continues in St. Louis
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Period insecurity has become a public health issue. A recent, national study looked at St. Louis high schoolers and found nearly two-thirds of those asked had missed class because they didn't have access to products. Data also shows that 46% of low-income women have had...
