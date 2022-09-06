ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Christian McCaffrey sounds off on Baker Mayfield erasing old reputation

Baker Mayfield has locked himself in as the Carolina Panthers’ starting quarterback. And he clearly has the support of the locker room. After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield was traded to the Panthers during the offseason. Since leaving the Browns, Mayfield has been on the receiving end […] The post Christian McCaffrey sounds off on Baker Mayfield erasing old reputation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
UNC offer ‘will impact’ recruitment of 2024 five-star

One of the hottest names in the class of 2024 received an offer from the UNC basketball program earlier this week and it’s one that could have a big impact on his recruitment. Trentyn Flowers, picked up an offer from the Tar Heels to add to his nearly 30 offers. Other programs involved heavily are Oregon, Michigan, Memphis, Oklahoma, Texas, Duke, Maryland and Kansas. According to Rivals national recruiting director Rob Cassidy, the Tar Heels’ offer ‘impacts the recruitment’ of Flowers. “Flowers will play his junior season for Combine Academy, which is based in Lincolnton, N.C., 150 miles away from UNC’s Chapel Hill...
After a tough 2023 cycle, recruiting looks up for UNC in 2024

The 2023 recruiting cycle has not been kind to the University of North Carolina (UNC). They have not offered many players, and of the players they have offered, most have gone in different directions. To start on the positive side, the Tar Heels currently have Simeon Wilcher committed. The five-star...

