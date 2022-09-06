One of the hottest names in the class of 2024 received an offer from the UNC basketball program earlier this week and it’s one that could have a big impact on his recruitment. Trentyn Flowers, picked up an offer from the Tar Heels to add to his nearly 30 offers. Other programs involved heavily are Oregon, Michigan, Memphis, Oklahoma, Texas, Duke, Maryland and Kansas. According to Rivals national recruiting director Rob Cassidy, the Tar Heels’ offer ‘impacts the recruitment’ of Flowers. “Flowers will play his junior season for Combine Academy, which is based in Lincolnton, N.C., 150 miles away from UNC’s Chapel Hill...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO