LANSING, Mich. – Federal CDBG disaster recovery funds totaling $71.9 million have been allocated to the Michigan Strategic Fund by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds will be awarded to Michigan communities most impacted by storms to address long-term recovery, restoration of infrastructure and housing, economic revitalization, and mitigation activities.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO