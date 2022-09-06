Read full article on original website
Family Rivalry Set to Take Place on Saturday
Austin, Texas is the sight of a huge game on Saturday, but this matchup will mean everything and then some for a certain family. Twin brothers Tommy and James Brockermeyer are set to face off against their older brother Luke Brockermeyer on the field. Tommy and James are both redshirt freshman at Alabama, while Luke is a senior at Texas.
