Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fairfield California records 117 F during west coast heat waveJames PatrickFairfield, CA
An adventurous day on the high seas (of Tomales Bay)Clay KallamPoint Reyes Station, CA
The Forgotten Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Goodwill Thrift Stores: Controversy and ChangeJoel EisenbergGreat Falls, MT
Related
sonomastatestar.com
Seawolf Dayz’ “Express Yo’ Self” highlights campus diversity
One of the best aspects of the Sonoma State Community is its strong push for inclusion and celebrating diversity. This was on full display at Seawolf Dayz’ Wednesday Aug. 24 event: “Express Yo Self! Creating and Connecting in Community”. According to the Seawolf Living website the event was “a creative expression workshop to honor your story and discover ways to support and strengthen your well-being”. It also featured guest speaker, Tina Rogers, a Multicultural Art Educator from here in Rohnert Park, and took place in The HUB Cultural Center on the second floor of the student center.
sonomastatestar.com
Students return to campus in style with BIG NITE
Sonoma State University welcomed everyone back to campus with a celebration for new and returning students. Every year, the week before classes begin, SSU’s Student Involvement organizes an event known as BIG NITE where everyone gets together for one last day of fun before academics begin. This event gives new students a feel of college life by introducing them to the campus layout and providing opportunities to meet fellow students.
berkeleyside.org
Over 21,000 applied for just 2,000 Section 8 housing vouchers in Berkeley
Lev Marcus, a 26-year-old Berkeley resident, was scrolling online in July when he learned that the Berkeley Housing Authority had opened up its Section 8 waitlist lottery for the first time in over a decade. Applicants can check their waitlist status on Berkeley Housing Authority’s online portal. He currently...
oregontoday.net
Back to School, Sept. 7
It’s Back to School for students in Oregon’s Bay Area today. Both school local school districts are set for the 2022-23 school year. Motorists are reminded of the speed limit around schools is 20 mph. Watch for buses and little ones darting between vehicles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County tattoo artists raising awareness for suicide prevention
On Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, tattoo artists from around the Bay Area and Los Angeles will donate their talents and ink for an all-day event to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention programs. Petaluma Tattoo is hosting the event during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month to encourage open conversations about...
Antioch Unified schools on early release schedule Thursday due to heat
ANTIOCH – Officials with the Antioch Unified School District announced that schools on Thursday would release students early, as the ongoing heat wave is expected to bring more extreme temperatures."Due to the excessive heat and demand on powering our air conditioning units in the afternoon, all AUSD schools will be on an early release schedule," the district said in a statement Wednesday night. "Your child's health and safety is our top priority."District officials said highs are expected to reach 111 degrees. Communities in eastern Contra Costa County have been hit hard by the heat wave, as highs have exceeded 110 for several days. Most of the Bay Area, including nearly all of Contra Costa County, is under an excessive heat warning, which remains in effect through at least 8 p.m. Thursday.Parents are urged to check the early release schedule at their school for dismissal times.
sonomacountygazette.com
Show us your Sonoma County Library card!
September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and the Sonoma County Library joins libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers, students and everyone else that a library card is an important step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Plus, if you sign up for a Sonoma County Library card...
NBC Bay Area
Why Does Downtown Pleasanton Have a Fly Problem?
Pleasanton is buzzing about a problem nearly everyone is complaining about — flies. Businesses said there are so many flies, customers are now avoiding the downtown corridor. The heat wave baking the region and state also is not helping. "I've just noticed business being so much slower," Pleasanton resident...
IN THIS ARTICLE
vallejosun.com
Vallejo alleges residential motel used in Project RoomKey failed to produce tax records
VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo sued the owners of the Rodeway Inn last month alleging that the motel owners did not provide the city with required information to ensure the accuracy of taxes paid to the city. The lawsuit filed in Solano County Superior Court pits the city...
Heat-stressed trees can’t say they’re thirsty — arborists offer advice to keep them alive
When crushing heat hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only stay hydrated themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures have soared across the region this week, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore on Tuesday and smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience/Bartlett Consulting.
Morgan Hill Times
Thousands lose power due to failing equipment
California’s power grid operator made it through Sept. 7 without rotating outages, but thousands of PG&E customers in the Bay Area still lost power as fatigued transformers failed in the extreme heat. Nearly 24,000 customers were affected at one point Wednesday evening by the outages, mostly from transformer failures.
Flex Alert: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
Amid this ongoing heat wave, there's a risk we might overload the power grid. This tracker shows how close we are to the tipping point in real-time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Francisco Just Decriminalized Shrooms
San Francisco has become the latest U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelics like magic mushrooms and ayahuasca. A resolution passed unanimously by the city’s Board of Supervisors Tuesday says arresting people for using, growing, and distributing federally banned plant-based psychedelics like shrooms, ayahuasca, and peyote shall be “the lowest law enforcement priority” and that no city resources should be used for investigations tied to the use of psychedelics. The resolution also calls for the state and federal government to decriminalize psychedelics.
Bay Area squirrels are splooting amid recent heat wave
Concerned calls to wildlife hotlines have been spiking.
eastcountytoday.net
Another $3.3 Million Worth of Cannabis Seized in Antioch
For the second time in a matter of weeks, the California Department of Cannabis Control was back in the City of Antioch which resulted in another seizure of a large amount of cannabis. In total, more than $7.3 million has been seized in the two operations after warrants were served at 16 homes.
Rapper ‘pairs’ with Richmond winemaker on natural wine
It’s a tale that might be told only in Rich City: Richmond organic winemaker meets rapper and they make wine together. That’s exactly what happened when Purity Wine’s Noel Diaz—who also runs The Study Wine Bar—met Bayview-born rapper Larry Eugene Hendricks III, known as Larry June, after being introduced through mutual contacts, according to an article by Eater SF.
beyondthecreek.com
Kindbody Coming to Downtown Walnut Creek
Fertility clinic Kindbody is coming to downtown Walnut Creek where J. Rockcliff Realtors used to be. I still feel this building would make for a great pizza restaurant. Anyway, check out their services here. From their website here:. Our goal is to make the process of going to the doctor...
'Not worth the risk': Bay Area restaurant owners forced to close during unprecedented heat wave
Record highs have caused power outages to some restaurants around the bay.
offmetro.com
7 Amazing Road Trips in San Francisco You Will Love
San Francisco has a ton of attractions both inside and beyond the city. However, the region of Northern California surrounding San Francisco has a lot to offer, and visitors are in a good location to access most of it. Off-grid activities include trekking in the woods or strolling through Muir...
How Tropical Storm Kay will impact the SF Bay Area
The California heat wave that brought punishing temperatures to the San Francisco Bay Area is finally coming to a close.
Comments / 0