Sonoma, CA

sonomastatestar.com

Seawolf Dayz’ “Express Yo’ Self” highlights campus diversity

One of the best aspects of the Sonoma State Community is its strong push for inclusion and celebrating diversity. This was on full display at Seawolf Dayz’ Wednesday Aug. 24 event: “Express Yo Self! Creating and Connecting in Community”. According to the Seawolf Living website the event was “a creative expression workshop to honor your story and discover ways to support and strengthen your well-being”. It also featured guest speaker, Tina Rogers, a Multicultural Art Educator from here in Rohnert Park, and took place in The HUB Cultural Center on the second floor of the student center.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
sonomastatestar.com

Students return to campus in style with BIG NITE

Sonoma State University welcomed everyone back to campus with a celebration for new and returning students. Every year, the week before classes begin, SSU’s Student Involvement organizes an event known as BIG NITE where everyone gets together for one last day of fun before academics begin. This event gives new students a feel of college life by introducing them to the campus layout and providing opportunities to meet fellow students.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
berkeleyside.org

Over 21,000 applied for just 2,000 Section 8 housing vouchers in Berkeley

Lev Marcus, a 26-year-old Berkeley resident, was scrolling online in July when he learned that the Berkeley Housing Authority had opened up its Section 8 waitlist lottery for the first time in over a decade. Applicants can check their waitlist status on Berkeley Housing Authority’s online portal. He currently...
BERKELEY, CA
oregontoday.net

Back to School, Sept. 7

It’s Back to School for students in Oregon’s Bay Area today. Both school local school districts are set for the 2022-23 school year. Motorists are reminded of the speed limit around schools is 20 mph. Watch for buses and little ones darting between vehicles.
OREGON STATE
sonomacountygazette.com

Sonoma County tattoo artists raising awareness for suicide prevention

On Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, tattoo artists from around the Bay Area and Los Angeles will donate their talents and ink for an all-day event to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention programs. Petaluma Tattoo is hosting the event during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month to encourage open conversations about...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Antioch Unified schools on early release schedule Thursday due to heat

ANTIOCH – Officials with the Antioch Unified School District announced that schools on Thursday would release students early, as the ongoing heat wave is expected to bring more extreme temperatures."Due to the excessive heat and demand on powering our air conditioning units in the afternoon, all AUSD schools will be on an early release schedule," the district said in a statement Wednesday night. "Your child's health and safety is our top priority."District officials said highs are expected to reach 111 degrees. Communities in eastern Contra Costa County have been hit hard by the heat wave, as highs have exceeded 110 for several days. Most of the Bay Area, including nearly all of Contra Costa County, is under an excessive heat warning, which remains in effect through at least 8 p.m. Thursday.Parents are urged to check the early release schedule at their school for dismissal times.
ANTIOCH, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Show us your Sonoma County Library card!

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and the Sonoma County Library joins libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers, students and everyone else that a library card is an important step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Plus, if you sign up for a Sonoma County Library card...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Does Downtown Pleasanton Have a Fly Problem?

Pleasanton is buzzing about a problem nearly everyone is complaining about — flies. Businesses said there are so many flies, customers are now avoiding the downtown corridor. The heat wave baking the region and state also is not helping. "I've just noticed business being so much slower," Pleasanton resident...
PLEASANTON, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Heat-stressed trees can’t say they’re thirsty — arborists offer advice to keep them alive

When crushing heat hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only stay hydrated themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures have soared across the region this week, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore on Tuesday and smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience/Bartlett Consulting.
LIVERMORE, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Thousands lose power due to failing equipment

California’s power grid operator made it through Sept. 7 without rotating outages, but thousands of PG&E customers in the Bay Area still lost power as fatigued transformers failed in the extreme heat. Nearly 24,000 customers were affected at one point Wednesday evening by the outages, mostly from transformer failures.
MORGAN HILL, CA
Vice

San Francisco Just Decriminalized Shrooms

San Francisco has become the latest U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelics like magic mushrooms and ayahuasca. A resolution passed unanimously by the city’s Board of Supervisors Tuesday says arresting people for using, growing, and distributing federally banned plant-based psychedelics like shrooms, ayahuasca, and peyote shall be “the lowest law enforcement priority” and that no city resources should be used for investigations tied to the use of psychedelics. The resolution also calls for the state and federal government to decriminalize psychedelics.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Another $3.3 Million Worth of Cannabis Seized in Antioch

For the second time in a matter of weeks, the California Department of Cannabis Control was back in the City of Antioch which resulted in another seizure of a large amount of cannabis. In total, more than $7.3 million has been seized in the two operations after warrants were served at 16 homes.
ANTIOCH, CA
The Richmond Standard

Rapper ‘pairs’ with Richmond winemaker on natural wine

It’s a tale that might be told only in Rich City: Richmond organic winemaker meets rapper and they make wine together. That’s exactly what happened when Purity Wine’s Noel Diaz—who also runs The Study Wine Bar—met Bayview-born rapper Larry Eugene Hendricks III, known as Larry June, after being introduced through mutual contacts, according to an article by Eater SF.
RICHMOND, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Kindbody Coming to Downtown Walnut Creek

Fertility clinic Kindbody is coming to downtown Walnut Creek where J. Rockcliff Realtors used to be. I still feel this building would make for a great pizza restaurant. Anyway, check out their services here. From their website here:. Our goal is to make the process of going to the doctor...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
offmetro.com

7 Amazing Road Trips in San Francisco You Will Love

San Francisco has a ton of attractions both inside and beyond the city. However, the region of Northern California surrounding San Francisco has a lot to offer, and visitors are in a good location to access most of it. Off-grid activities include trekking in the woods or strolling through Muir...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

