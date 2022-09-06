ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

WFLA

Tampa Bay Rays announce ‘push for the postseason’ promotion

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fans of the Tampa Bay Rays can enjoy deals on tickets, food and more as the team makes a push for the 2022 postseason. According to the Rays, fans can receive up to 40 percent off tickets, concessions and parking during the final homestand, including all 10 games against the Texas […]
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Master P leads ‘No Limit Reunion Tour’ to Tampa

TAMPA — The “No Limit Reunion Tour” will make a stop Saturday, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. Legendary rapper and pioneering music entrepreneur Master P and the No Limit Soldiers reunite to...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

New Tampa Rays Hat The First Of It’s Kind

I got an exclusive look at Fresh Rag’s new hat release, the “Trop Pack.”. Pinellas Park store, Fresh Rags has been on a tear, dropping some FIRE fitted caps, & the latest one, is the 1st of its kind. Never ever, has the Tropicana Field logo, ever been...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

$750 Million-Tampa Airport Is About To Look A Lot Different

Tampa Airport is about to look a lot different because they will be building a new terminal. The terminal will be the first one built at the airport in more than 17 years. Work on the project will begin in 2024 and should take about three years to complete. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority board of directors approved the budget of $787.4 million for the project. The work will be done for Airside D. It will have 16 gates that will serve domestic and international flights.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Hillsborough County High School Football Picks (Week 3)

It's still early in the season, but this is around the time where contenders begin to separate themselves from the rest. This week's slate of games has the potential to reveal quite a bit about teams from all over Hillsborough County. ERIC HORCHY. Sickles at East Bay. Alonso at Spoto.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Huge Brawl At Tampa Intersection Caught On Camera

One of our listeners caught this huge fight on camera at a Tampa intersection. Not sure what led up to this but this is the result of whatever happened. Instagram user deezmyeyez says the fight happened on 301 and Adamo road. It appears that two sets of groups are fighting each other over something that happened at the red light. Police are not seen in the footage but they may have shown up later. Please be safe out there and don’t let anyone get you to this point. It’s better to just drive away because many road rage incidents end deadly. I have a question, have you ever been in a road rage incident that led to violence, or did you just drive away?
TAMPA, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Eye On Business; Riverview/Apollo Beach, September 2022

Veteran-owned Martin Security Services Protects Your Home. Martin Security Services is a veteran-owned and operated small business based in Ruskin. It specializes in state-of-the-art home and business security products, cameras, video recording, smart devices and monthly monitoring. Martin Security Services offers full design services to create custom systems, and its highly experienced security experts will help you design and build the solutions you need to protect yourself and your business. It can also install retail kits and teach clients how to use them.
BRANDON, FL
wfxrtv.com

DarKoaster will be Busch Gardens’ newest roller coaster

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Miss the old Curse of DarKastle ride at Busch Gardens? Don’t worry, the park is reimaging the space in the form of an indoor roller coaster. “DarKoaster,” being billed as the “world’s first all-indoor straddle coaster,” is expected to open in 2023 and will bring the park’s current total of coasters up to 10. The park’s most recent coaster addition, Pantheon, opened earlier this season.
TAMPA, FL

