Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov. DeSantis Promises to Keep Florida Free if ReelectedToni KorazaFlorida State
Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa WomanBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80sBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
Related
Tampa Bay Rays announce ‘push for the postseason’ promotion
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fans of the Tampa Bay Rays can enjoy deals on tickets, food and more as the team makes a push for the 2022 postseason. According to the Rays, fans can receive up to 40 percent off tickets, concessions and parking during the final homestand, including all 10 games against the Texas […]
Beach Beacon
Master P leads ‘No Limit Reunion Tour’ to Tampa
TAMPA — The “No Limit Reunion Tour” will make a stop Saturday, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. Legendary rapper and pioneering music entrepreneur Master P and the No Limit Soldiers reunite to...
wild941.com
New Tampa Rays Hat The First Of It’s Kind
I got an exclusive look at Fresh Rag’s new hat release, the “Trop Pack.”. Pinellas Park store, Fresh Rags has been on a tear, dropping some FIRE fitted caps, & the latest one, is the 1st of its kind. Never ever, has the Tropicana Field logo, ever been...
A Small Town Florida Restaurant Only Pays Their Servers $1/Hour & Twitter Is Outraged
A Tampa area restaurant, The Living Room, is crunching numbers and now its wait staff is getting paid $1/hour. Founder of the hospitality company, the Feinstein Group, Zachary Feinstein, calls it a commission-based model. Inflation is real, and food establishments are feeling the impact. It's affecting everyone from receipt changes,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfla.com
Iron Chef Ming Tsai’s Ming Bings now at Tropicana Field
To learn more about Chef Ming Tsai, please visit https://ming.com/. To learn more about Chef Ming Tsai’s plant-based frozen food brand, MingsBings, please visit mingsbings.com and follow MingsBings on Instagram and TikTok at @mingsbings.
Blackbrick Chinese restaurant sets Tampa opening date, Black Cattle Burger Co. debuts in St. Pete, and more local foodie news
Black Radish St. Pete is having a Cuban kitchen pop-up, too.
Tampa Jazz Club's new season kicks off Sunday in Ybor City
La Rucha is joined by Ona Kirei for the gig at Hillsborough Community College
995qyk.com
$750 Million-Tampa Airport Is About To Look A Lot Different
Tampa Airport is about to look a lot different because they will be building a new terminal. The terminal will be the first one built at the airport in more than 17 years. Work on the project will begin in 2024 and should take about three years to complete. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority board of directors approved the budget of $787.4 million for the project. The work will be done for Airside D. It will have 16 gates that will serve domestic and international flights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
995qyk.com
Here’s Where You Can Get A Three-Foot-Long Cuban Sandwich In Tampa Bay
You’re looking at 36 inches of Cuban sandwich perfection Tampa Bay!. Did you know that La Segunda is the world’s largest supplier of tasty Cuban bread? So you know their Cuban sandwich will be amazing!. A Tampa Bay institution, Columbia has some of the best Spanish and Cuban...
fox13news.com
Two rare orange lobsters delivered to Hudson seafood market find new home at Clearwater Marine Aquarium
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Twice a week, a Pasco County seafood markets get a shipment of lobster straight from Maine. Recently, they got not one, but two orange-colored lobsters. Now, the rare pair will be living out their days at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. According to the Maine Lobstermen's Community Alliance,...
Earl becomes second hurricane of the Atlantic season
Earl became the second hurricane of the season on Tuesday evening.
tampabeacon.com
Hillsborough County High School Football Picks (Week 3)
It's still early in the season, but this is around the time where contenders begin to separate themselves from the rest. This week's slate of games has the potential to reveal quite a bit about teams from all over Hillsborough County. ERIC HORCHY. Sickles at East Bay. Alonso at Spoto.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Who’s to blame? BayCare, Florida Blue feud leaves thousands concerned
It's a clash between two healthcare giants. Florida Blue and BayCare continue to spar over a new insurance contract.
wild941.com
Huge Brawl At Tampa Intersection Caught On Camera
One of our listeners caught this huge fight on camera at a Tampa intersection. Not sure what led up to this but this is the result of whatever happened. Instagram user deezmyeyez says the fight happened on 301 and Adamo road. It appears that two sets of groups are fighting each other over something that happened at the red light. Police are not seen in the footage but they may have shown up later. Please be safe out there and don’t let anyone get you to this point. It’s better to just drive away because many road rage incidents end deadly. I have a question, have you ever been in a road rage incident that led to violence, or did you just drive away?
ospreyobserver.com
Eye On Business; Riverview/Apollo Beach, September 2022
Veteran-owned Martin Security Services Protects Your Home. Martin Security Services is a veteran-owned and operated small business based in Ruskin. It specializes in state-of-the-art home and business security products, cameras, video recording, smart devices and monthly monitoring. Martin Security Services offers full design services to create custom systems, and its highly experienced security experts will help you design and build the solutions you need to protect yourself and your business. It can also install retail kits and teach clients how to use them.
Lakeland forever bonded to Queen Elizabeth II through gift of royal swans
Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, 96, her memory will live on through the swans of Lake Morton.
Tampa brothers busted for street racing each other, deputies say
Two Tampa teens were busted for racing at highway speeds down a street in Pinellas County, according to authorities.
Tampa Man Who Worked In St. Pete-Clearwater Airport, Arrested Videoing Girls In The Bathroom
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit have arrested a Tampa man for 2 counts of Video Voyeurism. Detectives began an investigation on June 30, 2022, after two separate victims reported that they noticed a cellular phone being held under the
Tampa Bay community steps up to help family stuck in motel move into new rental home
A story that started out as a heartbreaking look at the widespread housing problem in Tampa Bay now has a happy ending.
wfxrtv.com
DarKoaster will be Busch Gardens’ newest roller coaster
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Miss the old Curse of DarKastle ride at Busch Gardens? Don’t worry, the park is reimaging the space in the form of an indoor roller coaster. “DarKoaster,” being billed as the “world’s first all-indoor straddle coaster,” is expected to open in 2023 and will bring the park’s current total of coasters up to 10. The park’s most recent coaster addition, Pantheon, opened earlier this season.
Comments / 0