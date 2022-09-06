ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel and Todd Boehly clashed over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer for Chelsea

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly clashed with outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel over the potential transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer. The German tactician was not keen on signing Ronaldo, and supposedly felt irritated at having to justify his reasons for this to Boehly, who struggled to take no for an answer, according to the Telegraph.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
James Milner
Person
Arthur Melo
Person
Giovanni Simeone
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Alisson
BBC

Max Verstappen handed Italian Grand Prix grid penalty

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has been handed a five-place grid penalty for the Italian Grand Prix. The Dutchman was second in practice, 0.143 seconds behind Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who will start from the back with his own grid penalty. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third, quickest of those without a penalty,...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Napoli#Champions League Group
ESPN

Why Erik ten Hag, Manchester United's Europa League journey is too important to ignore

For a tournament Erik ten Hag doesn't really want to be in, the Europa League can offer the Manchester United manager everything he needs from his first season in charge. If the Dutchman hadn't swapped jobs in the summer, he would have spent Wednesday preparing Ajax for their Champions League opener against Rangers in Amsterdam rather than sitting in a news conference at Carrington talking about Europe's second-tier club competition. His main aim for his debut campaign at Old Trafford is to plot his way back into the Champions League, followed closely by ending the club's five-year wait for silverware.
MLS
BBC

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time

Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Yardbarker

Report: Liverpool 'Will' Go For 'Dream Signing' Jude Bellingham Next Summer

Liverpool's lack of investment in midfield has been worrying, to say the least, and the fanbase have let them know about it. Having been stubbornly not willing to go in for a midfielder throughout the transfer window The Reds were forced to make a loan move for Arthur Melo from Juventus on the last day due to injuries.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Guinea National Team Call Up Liverpool Naby Keita Despite Injury

Liverpool FC - Midfielder Naby Keita has been recently called up by Guinea national team manager Kaba Diawara, as the African side face two important friendlies this month. Jurgen Klopp is currently facing yet another stumbling block in his seventh season as Liverpool manager, this time having a number of injuries in his midfield.
FIFA
BBC

Liverpool 'could not keep up' during Napoli humiliation

L﻿iverpool were beaten by a Napoli side that "looked a lot fresher" and "ran over the top of them", according to former England centre-back Jonathan Woodgate. J﻿urgen Klopp's side were dismantled in Naples and Woodgate was alarmed by the distance between the two sides. "﻿Napoli broke with so...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy