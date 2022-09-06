ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goblueraiders.com

MTSU to Kickoff Blue Raider Invitational on Friday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee volleyball team is set to have their home opener this weekend as the Blue Raider Invitational is in town. The Blue Raiders will face Grambling State at 11:00 a.m. and Belmont at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, and then look to battle UT Martin at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Blue Raiders will host three other matches this weekend and all info can be found at the tournament home page here.
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

MTSU Moves to 5-2 After Beating EKU in Four Sets

RICHMOND, Ky. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team traveled to Eastern Kentucky, taking on the Colonels Wednesday night. The Blue Raiders cooled off after a first set win, but quickly bounced back in the middle of the third to take the four-set win home. The Blue Raiders (5-2, 0-0...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders Conclude Homestand with Tech, Vanderbilt

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Riding a two-game winning streak, MTSU soccer is set for another big weekend against in-state opponents in Tennessee Tech and Vanderbilt. Both matches will be at home with Thursday's matchup vs. the Golden Eagles set for 7 p.m. and Sunday's game vs. Vanderbilt set for 5 p.m.
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Tennessee Tech (2-3-2, 0-0-0)-VS-Middle Tenn. (2-3-1, 0-0-0)

GOAL by TTU Smith, Chloe Assist by Giada Zhou, Yao and Rhodes, Taylor. Clock TTU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score MTS Score Play. 00:00 Suder, Hannah at goalie for Middle Tenn. 00:00 Conrad, Maggie at goalie for Tennessee Tech. 01:00 Shot by MTS Lebargy, Manon, bottom right,...
COOKEVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
City
Murfreesboro, TN
State
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Community Policy