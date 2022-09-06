Read full article on original website
goblueraiders.com
MTSU to Kickoff Blue Raider Invitational on Friday
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee volleyball team is set to have their home opener this weekend as the Blue Raider Invitational is in town. The Blue Raiders will face Grambling State at 11:00 a.m. and Belmont at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, and then look to battle UT Martin at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Blue Raiders will host three other matches this weekend and all info can be found at the tournament home page here.
goblueraiders.com
MTSU Moves to 5-2 After Beating EKU in Four Sets
RICHMOND, Ky. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team traveled to Eastern Kentucky, taking on the Colonels Wednesday night. The Blue Raiders cooled off after a first set win, but quickly bounced back in the middle of the third to take the four-set win home. The Blue Raiders (5-2, 0-0...
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders Conclude Homestand with Tech, Vanderbilt
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Riding a two-game winning streak, MTSU soccer is set for another big weekend against in-state opponents in Tennessee Tech and Vanderbilt. Both matches will be at home with Thursday's matchup vs. the Golden Eagles set for 7 p.m. and Sunday's game vs. Vanderbilt set for 5 p.m.
goblueraiders.com
Tennessee Tech (2-3-2, 0-0-0)-VS-Middle Tenn. (2-3-1, 0-0-0)
GOAL by TTU Smith, Chloe Assist by Giada Zhou, Yao and Rhodes, Taylor. Clock TTU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score MTS Score Play. 00:00 Suder, Hannah at goalie for Middle Tenn. 00:00 Conrad, Maggie at goalie for Tennessee Tech. 01:00 Shot by MTS Lebargy, Manon, bottom right,...
goblueraiders.com
"Energy Lifter” Marley Cook powers the Blue Raider Defensive Line
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Every time you spot Marley Cook, the redshirt sophomore defensive lineman has a smile on his face. In a D-Line room full of "class clowns", his teammate Ja'Kerrius Wyatt said, Cook is the guy the group looks toward to keep the energy up. "He brings a...
