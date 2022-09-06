MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee volleyball team is set to have their home opener this weekend as the Blue Raider Invitational is in town. The Blue Raiders will face Grambling State at 11:00 a.m. and Belmont at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, and then look to battle UT Martin at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Blue Raiders will host three other matches this weekend and all info can be found at the tournament home page here.

