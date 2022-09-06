ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Regency Mall rezoning approved by commission without any debate

By George Eskola
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — For some Augusta commissioners, now is the time to talk the talk on Regency Mall.

“It’s a disservice if we decided to halt the conversation for whatever reason, if we have the opportunity to develop Regency Mall let’s do it,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

The plan would replace the run-down mall with hundreds of apartments, retail space, restaurants, a performing arts center and a school.

“Regency Mall is right in the middle of the city of Augusta, so if we can pull that together, pull some other entities in that particular area, I think it would be great for the city of Augusta,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

The plan was publicly announced during the height of the mayoral run-off campaign by candidate Steven Kendrick. Kendrick says the rezoning approval is the first step.

“With the commission’s approval, we’ll start the beginning part of the process where we’ll look to formulate what’s going to transform that corridor,” said Kendrick.

Commissioners did not debate any of the details of the project even though some are skeptical.

“I have to wait until I see it to believe, if it’s just kind of how you can automatically bring a school in, a thousand apartments, did that go to the Economic Development Authority?” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

“The proof will be in the pudding, we’re further than we’ve been before,” said Kendrick.

Commissioners have given the green light for the project to move forward, but there are still questions about how far.

Anthony Jones
2d ago

look at the news the investors are going to pay for it no money coming out of our pocket that's a good thing for Augusta wake up everybody

