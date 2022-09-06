Read full article on original website
Related
spotonidaho.com
Lewiston Roundup begins tonight
The 88th Lewiston Roundup gets underway tonight (Wed) with Xtreme Bulls inside the Idaho Central Credit Union Outdoor Arena at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds. Gates open each night at 4:59 p.m. with rodeo action beginning at 6:59. Thursday night is Family Night with general admission...
spotonidaho.com
University of Idaho student arrested for making bomb threat
Moscow Police arrested a University of Idaho student Wednesday evening for allegedly making a bomb threat on social media. The Lewiston Tribune reports 18-year-old Will Schimmelman was booked into the Latah County Jail for false reporting of an explosive in a public place, which is a felony....
Comments / 0