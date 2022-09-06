ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Heat Advisory as this heat wave ends 100+ in the valley

A cold front will save the day as we hit record highs again today, 100 degrees or more for Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Pocatello, Blackfoot. Heat Advisory in effect through 9pm tonight with Fire Weather Warnings as well. A limited storm chance will be a part of my forecast, mainly for the mountain...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Shoshone-Bannock Tribes take issue with Pocatello's welcoming resolution

POCATELLO — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are calling into question what it described as an “ironic” decision for the Pocatello City Council to recently pass a resolution reaffirming the city as a welcoming and inclusive place to live. According to a Sept. 1 letter from Fort Hall Business Council Chairman Nathan Small sent to Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, current council members Rick Cheatum, Linda Leeuwrik and Josh Mansfield and former council members Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega and Christine Stevens, the Tribes say they have “experienced a...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

With new facility good to go, Pocatello is ready to host Twin Falls

Dre Contreras admits he felt nervous. When he took the field last week in Nampa, ready to guide his Pocatello team through its first drive against Ridgevue, he felt a little uncomfortable. He had broken his leg several months earlier, which kept him on the shelf most of the summer, and he hadn’t played in a game since last fall. Even Poky coach Dave Spillett wasn’t sure if Contreras should play. Spillett knew Contreras was all but ready, but in his head, he went back...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls man allegedly hit and choked driver while baby was in car

IDAHO FALLS — A 32-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested after allegedly choking a driver while he was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle. In the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Saturday around 3:30 p.m., an officer responded to the area of Freeman Park near Science Center Drive for a disturbance.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

South Idaho Teen Reported Missing Sept 6

A teenager from the Idaho Falls area has not been heard from by family in a few days. Area police are asking the public to keep an eye out. Have you seen Victoria Marie Needo? Needo, 14, has an active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Her last date of contact is listed as September 6, 2022.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fire guts much of duplex near downtown Pocatello

POCATELLO — Firefighters extinguished a fire that partially gutted a duplex near downtown Pocatello. The blaze in the 400 block of South Johnson Avenue was reported by neighborhood residents around 9:50 p.m. Thursday. The fire burned for over an hour but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to any adjacent homes. The...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local restaurant set to reopen Friday following August kitchen fire

POCATELLO — A local restaurant is set to officially reopen Friday after a fire forced its temporary closure last month. For the first time since a fire broke out in the kitchen on Aug. 3, Abracadabra’s at 1151 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday, says general manager Deviny Swain. “We are just really excited to be back and involved in the community,” Swain said. “We...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Teenage missing since July found safe

IDAHO FALLS — A teenager missing for nearly two months has been found and is home safe. Merrick Cottrell, 15, left his Ammon home in mid-July. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in finding Merrick over the past few weeks. Additional details about the...
AMMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman identified in Madison County fatal crash

REXBURG — The Madison County coroner has identified a woman that died in a crash Thursday morning. Sue Leonard, 77, of St. Anthony, died on the scene of a rollover crash off U.S. Highway 20 by southbound exit 337 (Rexburg north exit). The crash happened around 10:35 a.m. The area was closed for several hours while law enforcement investigated.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Evacuations underway on Fort Hall Reservation as fire surpasses 1,000 acres

An out-of-control wildfire resulted in evacuations on Thursday evening on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes reported. The evacuation of residents on Ross Fork Road between the canal crossing and Sand Road began around 6:30 p.m. as the wildfire grew to over 1,000 acres and began threatening nearby homes, the tribes said. The evacuees were asked to go to the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel until the fire is no longer a threat. ...
FORT HALL, ID
Post Register

City Council prepares draft ordinance to regulate public parks usage

The Idaho Falls City Council is set to vote on an ordinance next month that establishes hours of operations for public parks and regulates park shelters. Council members discussed the draft ordinance during a Tuesday work session. The intention of the ordinance is to manage public parks, public safety and people without shelter. After complaints of homeless people taking shelter at public parks including the Japanese Friendship Garden, the City Council assigned a working group to study potential solutions.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

One dead in crash that left I-15 southbound shut down for over five hours in East Idaho

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on September 6, 2022, at 9:57 P.M. on I-15 at mile marker 180 near Spencer in Clark County. A 50-year-old man from La Quinta, CA, was driving southbound on I-15 in a Honda passenger car. He overcorrected, drove off the road, and rolled the vehicle where it came to rest on its driver side. The driver was wearing a seatbelt...
CLARK COUNTY, ID

