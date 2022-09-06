ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Inmate at LMDC saves other inmate using Narcan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate at LMDC saved another inmate's life with Narcan Friday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, an inmate was overdosing on an unknown substance when another inmate revived and used Narcan that had been installed recently inside the housing unit.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Baptist Health hosting expo for student nurses on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is hosting an event to pave the way for future nurses. The Nursing Student Expo is being held Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Baptist Health Louisville Innovative Learning Center on Kresge Way. The expo will allow students to connect with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Person housed at Louisville jail revives fellow inmate with Narcan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person being housed at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections was revived when Narcan was used on Friday morning. According to a news release, an incarcerated person overdosed on an unknown substance, but was revived by Narcan by another person in custody. The overdose emergency medicine was recently installed inside a housing unit at the jail in downtown Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Where and how soon can you get the new COVID-19 bivalent booster?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Across WAVE Country, providers are giving patients a new booster. On Sept. 1, the CDC endorsed updated COVID-19 boosters. The boosters are called bivalent boosters; meaning they are made to better protect against the omicron sub variants BA 4 and BA 5. Pharmacy chains CVS and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Period pantry for women opens in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pantry specifically for women opened this week in the California neighborhood. Change Today, Change Tomorrow now has a Jilly Pads period pantry at its location on South 15th Street. It's open during the weekly grocery pop-up in west Louisville. A refurbished newspaper stand will offer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Blessings in a Backpack volunteers hand out much-needed meals to JCPS students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blessings in a Backpack is back in schools to provide love, encouragement and food items to children who need them. Volunteers were handing out food Friday morning at Engelhard Elementary School, where almost the entire student body depends on the Blessings in a Backpack program to have food on the weekends.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville nonprofits hope to raise $50,000 at charity golf scramble

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tish Frederick is the founder and executive director of a Louisville nonprofit aimed at helping girls who are victims of bullying. She started Beautiful As You Are (BAYA) in 2014 as a way to help her daughter. "She was a self-harmer," Frederick said. "She tried to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD arrests father accused of yelling at children on JCPS school bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a Jefferson County Public Schools father after video showed him threatening students on a school bus. Delvantae King is charged with terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and menacing. In court records, police said King boarded the Carter Elementary School bus on Aug....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Norton Healthcare preparing to release results of survey on planned west Louisville hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare said it will soon share the results of a four-month survey that gathered input on its new planned hospital in west Louisville. As construction continues on the new new hospital — the first in west Louisville since the U.S. Marine Hospital closed in 1933 — the health care system surveyed health care providers, families and local leaders from May through Sept. 1. Norton said it will use those surveys to help identify services that will benefit the community at the new facility at Broadway and 28th Street in the Parkland neighborhood.
LOUISVILLE, KY
uoflnews.com

UofL cancer researchers develop new model to identify key points on genes to aid in drug discovery

A research team at the University of Louisville and the UofL Health – Brown Cancer Center has developed a structural model allowing study of longer genetic sequences that will aid in the discovery of potential anti-cancer drugs. The sequences, known as G4 quadruplexes, are believed to be key locations involved in the mutation of certain genes into cancer-causing oncogenes.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Hardin County 3rd-grader dies of undisclosed illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third-grade boy in Hardin County passed away away recently from an undisclosed illness. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Hardin County Schools said Rineyville Elementary School student Quincy Sweatt was a "vibrant young man who thoroughly enjoyed his young life." "He made an impact on all...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY

