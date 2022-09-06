Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Inmate at LMDC saves other inmate using Narcan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate at LMDC saved another inmate’s life with Narcan Friday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, an inmate was overdosing on an unknown substance when another inmate revived and used Narcan that had been installed recently inside the housing unit. The...
wdrb.com
Baptist Health hosting expo for student nurses on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is hosting an event to pave the way for future nurses. The Nursing Student Expo is being held Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Baptist Health Louisville Innovative Learning Center on Kresge Way. The expo will allow students to connect with...
wdrb.com
9/11 doctor thanks Kentucky women who wrote caring letters, as children, in the days following terror attacks
MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- When you're grown, it can be hard to remember the lessons that shape who you become. The days when you strolled around school, half your current height. When innocence was a way of life, and you were clueless on how to spend it. "It was...
WLKY.com
'It's here already': Louisville pediatrician who lost son to the flu is urging people to get vaccinated
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former pediatrician is sharing about the loss of his son in hopes of preventing others from losing their lives to the flu. Dr. Jeb Teichman has dedicated his life to vaccine advocacy following the death of his son Brent. "Brent was a healthy 29-year-old male....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Person housed at Louisville jail revives fellow inmate with Narcan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person being housed at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections was revived when Narcan was used on Friday morning. According to a news release, an incarcerated person overdosed on an unknown substance, but was revived by Narcan by another person in custody. The overdose emergency medicine was recently installed inside a housing unit at the jail in downtown Louisville.
wdrb.com
Foot doctor with recent drug, alcohol problems allowed to continue Louisville practice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville foot doctor is still practicing after admitting dependence on alcohol and abuse of prescription drugs, while facing several lawsuits alleging negligence in treatment. Dr. Timothy Hanna's license was briefly suspended last month in an "emergency" action of the Kentucky Board of Podiatry after it...
spectrumnews1.com
Inspired by his daughters, Louisville man starts Cope's Hope Equine Assisted Services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eric Wright started Cope’s Hope Equine Assisted Services in 2021, hoping it would have a positive impact on other Louisville area families, just like it did for his family. Wright and his wife, Debbi, adopted their oldest daughter, Ella, from Ukraine. She was diagnosed with...
wdrb.com
Nonprofit shares essential supplies to community at park in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville families feeling the weight of inflation got a boost Friday. 4 Good Community, a nonprofit from Henderson, Kentucky, hosted an event at California Park. The nonprofit uses a remodeled school bus designed to hold essential supplies for more than 1,000 people. Resource bags were given...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Where and how soon can you get the new COVID-19 bivalent booster?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Across WAVE Country, providers are giving patients a new booster. On Sept. 1, the CDC endorsed updated COVID-19 boosters. The boosters are called bivalent boosters; meaning they are made to better protect against the omicron sub variants BA 4 and BA 5. Pharmacy chains CVS and...
wdrb.com
Period pantry for women opens in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pantry specifically for women opened this week in the California neighborhood. Change Today, Change Tomorrow now has a Jilly Pads period pantry at its location on South 15th Street. It's open during the weekly grocery pop-up in west Louisville. A refurbished newspaper stand will offer...
wdrb.com
Blessings in a Backpack volunteers hand out much-needed meals to JCPS students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blessings in a Backpack is back in schools to provide love, encouragement and food items to children who need them. Volunteers were handing out food Friday morning at Engelhard Elementary School, where almost the entire student body depends on the Blessings in a Backpack program to have food on the weekends.
wdrb.com
Louisville nonprofits hope to raise $50,000 at charity golf scramble
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tish Frederick is the founder and executive director of a Louisville nonprofit aimed at helping girls who are victims of bullying. She started Beautiful As You Are (BAYA) in 2014 as a way to help her daughter. "She was a self-harmer," Frederick said. "She tried to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LMPD arrests father accused of yelling at children on JCPS school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a Jefferson County Public Schools father after video showed him threatening students on a school bus. Delvantae King is charged with terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and menacing. In court records, police said King boarded the Carter Elementary School bus on Aug....
Wave 3
‘I wanted to come in a visitor, not a patient: CAL student has senior photos taken at Norton Children’s Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many high school students are getting their senior photos taken around this time of year. For one young woman, her photos are about the journey she’s taken over the past six years. When Kennedy Moore was in the sixth grade, she was with friends near...
wdrb.com
Targeting vulnerabilities: Louisville cybersecurity firm cautions companies to increase protection
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Changing a password may not be enough to stop a cyberattack. Hackers recently attacked in Bardstown, trying to get the city to pay big to restore its internet systems. It happens more often than we realize. "We see more small to medium businesses in and around...
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare preparing to release results of survey on planned west Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare said it will soon share the results of a four-month survey that gathered input on its new planned hospital in west Louisville. As construction continues on the new new hospital — the first in west Louisville since the U.S. Marine Hospital closed in 1933 — the health care system surveyed health care providers, families and local leaders from May through Sept. 1. Norton said it will use those surveys to help identify services that will benefit the community at the new facility at Broadway and 28th Street in the Parkland neighborhood.
uoflnews.com
UofL cancer researchers develop new model to identify key points on genes to aid in drug discovery
A research team at the University of Louisville and the UofL Health – Brown Cancer Center has developed a structural model allowing study of longer genetic sequences that will aid in the discovery of potential anti-cancer drugs. The sequences, known as G4 quadruplexes, are believed to be key locations involved in the mutation of certain genes into cancer-causing oncogenes.
This week ‘In Conversation’: Renting in Louisville
The good, the bad, and the ugly of renting a house or an apartment in Louisville.
wdrb.com
Louisville mom hopes to break cycle of violence after daughter survives shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After her daughter was shot nearly six years ago — and the man convicted of the shooting was killed last week — a Louisville mom is hoping to end the cycle of violence in Louisville through a new organization. Kenya Wade said her daughter,...
wdrb.com
Hardin County 3rd-grader dies of undisclosed illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third-grade boy in Hardin County passed away away recently from an undisclosed illness. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Hardin County Schools said Rineyville Elementary School student Quincy Sweatt was a "vibrant young man who thoroughly enjoyed his young life." "He made an impact on all...
Comments / 1