The Goat Simulator Is A Lot Of Silly Fun I’m Not Sure, Though, That I’ll Play For That Long
A technical marvel, Goat Simulator 3 is. Every object on the map interacts with every other thing, and there are virtually no barriers to exploration. The mayhem I caused while playing a demo at Gamescom is a genuine testament to the developers’ skill and passion, as I used the game’s inventive features to solve puzzles and irritated the living daylights out of everyone else.
Zelda: Wind Waker and Twilight Princess for Switch reportedly in September Nintendo Direct
It seems that Nintendo could reveal Nintendo Switch ports of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess relatively soon. During this week’s Last of the Nintendogs podcast (thanks, Gamesradar), GamesBeat managing editor Mike Minotti and Giant Bomb reporter Jeff Grubb claim that both fan-favorite Gamecube Zelda titles will get a Switch announcement at an upcoming Nintendo Direct.
IGN
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - Wanderer of the Rift Teaser Trailer. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin's second expansion, Wanderer of the Rift, is coming on October 26, 2022, available with the season pass for the game. Wanderer of the Rift features the Labyrinth of Dimensions, a dungeon that randomly configures your path to unlock pieces of the story. The expansion will also feature the new job Blue Mage, as well as new equipment to unlock new abilities, and new enemies called Chaotic Monsters.
happygamer.com
The Elder Scrolls 3 Version 6.0 Of Morrowind’s Rebirth Mod, Created By A Lone Modder, Adds A Tonne Of Fresh Material To The Vintage Game
The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind restoration mod Morrowind Rebirth has released version 6.0, providing a tonne of new material and improvements, and updating the game to look relatively similar to modern titles. Johan Rosen, a lone modder, began work on the fantastic Morrowind Rebirth mod 11 years ago. It completely overhauls Morrowind, resolving all of the game’s issues—including the most severe bugs and providing enough new material to warrant several expansions.
This Paper Mario-inspired indie looks like a GBA classic time forgot
Paper Animal RPG also channels Pokémon Mystery Dungeon, really bringing home the early aughts cute. There sure are a lot of those "wholesome" games out there, so much so that any prospective cutesy adventure has its work cut out setting itself apart with all the adorable frogs (opens in new tab) and spooky witches (opens in new tab) taking gaming by storm. Luckily for Paper Animal RPG (opens in new tab), its classic Game Boy Advance charm and gameplay really help it shine.
'God Of War Ragnarök' Rick And Morty Trailer Has Been Modded Into Reality
A couple of days ago, the Internet got hit with a video it could never have been quite ready for - an official Rick and Morty and God of War Ragnarök crossover trailer. Fully animated and voice acted, I don’t think this was the teaser that any of us were expecting for Kratos’ upcoming adventure, but nonetheless, everyone loved it.
Game The Wandering Village, Inspired By Miyazaki, Announces Its Launch Date
The Wandering Village, an independent city-building game with Japanese animator and director Hayao Miyazaki as inspiration, has formally announced its imminent release date. In this innovative independent game, players construct and oversee a settlement perched on Onbu, a vast, roving creature. Of course, Hayao Miyazaki’s production firm fans have already...
Gamespot
Both Fire Emblem Warriors Games Are Discounted To Great Prices At Amazon
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is currently discounted to $45 at Amazon. This is the lowest price we've seen since Three Hopes launched a few months ago. If you haven't checked out the original Fire Emblem Warriors, you can pick it up for only $28 at Amazon. It earned a...
Tchia is an open-world soul-jumping adventure that can calm worried minds
Tchia is a deep breath of fresh air at a time when we need it most
Fans Vote Whether 'Modern Warfare 2' Should Be Realistic Or Arcade-Inspired
We’re on the final countdown to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The long-awaited title is set to release on 28 October, with the beta launching in mid September. In addition to bringing back fan-favourites like Ghost, Soap, and Price, MWII will also see the return of classic killstreak rewards and a beloved weapon. Ahead of the game’s release, fans have been discussing their desired tone of the title - and the consensus is split.
Tron is getting its own "visual novel adventure" from Bithell Games
Tron: Identity is a new "visual novel adventure" from developer Bithell Games which will expand the Tron universe. As announced during today's Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, the game is set to launch in 2023, and it can already be wishlisted on Steam (opens in new tab). Platforms beyond PC have not yet been announced.
Collider
'Avatar: Reckoning' Trailer Reveals New Lands and Dangerous Enemies
Following several new video game announcements at this year's D23 Expo, more information about Avatar: Reckoning, an upcoming mobile game, has been revealed which showcases a sneak peek of some of the upcoming game's features. Following its debut at D23, an official developer update trailer has been released, via the...
A New Trailer For An Upcoming RPG Instalment Has Been Released By Koei Tecmo In Honour Of The 25th Anniversary Of The Atelier Video Games
A new installment of the video games appears to be hinted at in the latest video trailer Koei Tecmo released to mark the 25th anniversary of its Atelier series. The Atelier series is one of the games that the Japanese business will be showcasing at the Tokyo Game Show in 2022. In light of this, it is not surprising that the development team has something ready for fans to enjoy before the event.
Destiny 2: K1 Crew Quarters Lost Sector Location
Find the K1 Crew Quarters Lost Sector on the Moon and claim your prize by defeating the boss inside.
After a Final Fantasy 14 voice actor passed away, his friend spent 194 hours in the MMO just to hear his voice again
After British actor Stephen Critchlow passed away last year, one of his friends took a 194-hour journey through Final Fantasy 14 just to hear his voice again. That friend would be Robert Harper, a fellow actor who first met Critchlow in the mid-90s. "We both got a contract to be part of the BBC's Radio Drama company for a year," Harper tells GamesRadar+, sharing that the pair would go on to record a "huge amount of radio together" over that time.
Atmospheric platformer Lucky Luna is the latest original Netflix game, out now on Android
Netflix's growing collection of mobile games may have started small, but the company is committed to growing its collection. Netflix is adding new games to its Netflix Games service this month, the first of which is Lucky Luna, a vertically scrolling pixel platformer inspired by folklore. Announced today at Gamespot's Mobile Showcase, it's an attractive addition to a lineup growing in quality.
IGN
Gargoyles Is Getting a Video Game Remaster
During today's Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, we learned about a curious remaster that you might have missed during the event if you blinked: Gargoyles. We're getting a Gargoyles Remaster. Developed by Empty Clip Studios (which most recently worked on the Streets of Rage and Yakuza mash-up Streets of Kamurocho),...
ComicBook
Mobile Suit: Gundam Cucuruz Doan's Island Reveals Global Release Date
Over the decades, Mobile Suit: Gundam has explored countless realities that are linked by the war-dealing mechs that are often the deciding factor in a war amongst the stars. Now, the latest film in the series takes the opportunity to revisit the legendary "lost episode" in the franchise's history, with fans in North America, and around the world, gaining the opportunity later this month to see a new take on Amuro and his adventures via Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island.
Polygon
All craftable weapons in Destiny 2: Season of Plunder
Crafting has become a big part of Destiny 2 since the release of The Witch Queen expansion earlier this year. Each new season since the major release has added a host of new weapons to craft. In this Destiny 2 guide, we’ll walk you through all 20 of the new,...
Ars Technica
Remembering the strange tale of Queen Elizabeth II and the golden Nintendo Wii
The 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II, which ended yesterday with her death, will be remembered for the many historical events and world figures with which it intersected. Among fans of video game marginalia, it will also be remembered for a marketing stunt from a now-defunct video game publisher that sent a gold-plated Wii to Her Majesty.
