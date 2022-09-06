Teen nearly drowns at Water World amusement park in Colorado

Photo Credit: wsfurlan (iStock).

A 14-year-old boy was taken to Children’s Hospital in Aurora on Saturday after nearly drowning at the Water Amusement Park in Denver, according to officials from the Federal Heights Fire Department.

Crews from the fire department were dispatched to the park at about 3 PM after receiving reports of an unresponsive teen. Upon arrival, teams found members of the Water World staff and Stadium Medical Company performing CPR on the boy.

Fire crews then took over and were able to transport the patient to North Suburban Medical Center. The teen was then transferred to the Children's Hospital.

According to a report from 9News, the teen is recovering, though no specific details regarding the boy's condition have been made available.