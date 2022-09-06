ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Teen nearly drowns at Water World amusement park in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wv1gY_0hkd55jN00
Photo Credit: wsfurlan (iStock).

A 14-year-old boy was taken to Children’s Hospital in Aurora on Saturday after nearly drowning at the Water Amusement Park in Denver, according to officials from the Federal Heights Fire Department.

Crews from the fire department were dispatched to the park at about 3 PM after receiving reports of an unresponsive teen. Upon arrival, teams found members of the Water World staff and Stadium Medical Company performing CPR on the boy.

Fire crews then took over and were able to transport the patient to North Suburban Medical Center. The teen was then transferred to the Children's Hospital.

According to a report from 9News, the teen is recovering, though no specific details regarding the boy's condition have been made available.

Comments / 17

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Great horned owl rescued in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder Police shared details on the rescue of a great horned owl that took place on Thursday. The agency is reporting the owl was stuck in a net at a baseball field. Animal Protection with the Boulder Police Department helped free the bird as it is expected to make a full recovery!
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Hunter spends night lost in Colorado backcountry

A missing hunter has been found, after spending a night lost in the Colorado backcountry, according to a news release from Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG). The man was a member of a hunting party that set up an off-trail camp near the Upper Cataract Lake area in Silverthorne. The man's brother reported him missing on Wednesday morning after he did not return to camp the previous night.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
KRDO

Hiker rescued from Mount Cutler Trail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A hiker is safe after being rescued from an El Paso County trail Friday afternoon. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the High Angle Rescue Team conducted an hours-long rescue Friday. The department says the individual was in stable condition and taken to a...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Accidents
Aurora, CO
Accidents
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Aurora, CO
County
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
25newsnow.com

Deputy rescues fox caught in high school’s soccer net

PARKER, Colo. (Gray News) – A school resource officer in Colorado is being credited with rescuing a fox that was tangled in a soccer net. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Koski was called to the soccer field at Ponderosa High School early Thursday morning regarding the fox.
PARKER, CO
OutThere Colorado

600-acre wildfire at 30% containment in Colorado

The County Road 21 fire burning in Larimer County just north of Fort Collins "held" overnight thanks to light precipitation and remained between 500 and 600 acres in size Friday, Larimer County Sheriff's officials said. The blaze burning in the southeast intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Denver woman convicted in killing of boyfriend

DENVER — A Denver jury this week found a woman guilty of three charges in the death of her boyfriend in 2020. Jenny Nguyen, 29, was convicted Thursday of manslaughter and two evidence-tampering charges for killing 26-year-old Jamal Robinson. Denver Police said they found Robinson in a heavily damaged...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Amusement Park#Accident#Water World#Stadium Medical Company#The Children S Hospital
9NEWS

2 suspects arrested in shooting of 17-year-old in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada Police said on Friday that they arrested two suspects last month in a shooting in October that left the 17-year-old victim with severe injuries. The shooting happened Oct. 10 at Castlegate Apartments, in the area of 7200 W. 84th Way. The victim was walking when he got into argument with three people in an SUV. Two males got out of the vehicle, and one of them shot the victim in the back, according to the Arvada Police Department.
ARVADA, CO
thewestsidegazette.com

A Denver woman died after falling 900 feet while climbing one of Colorado’s most treacherous mountains

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. A Denver woman died after falling 900 feet while climbing one of Colorado’s most treacherous mountains on Saturday. Just before 8 a.m. Saturday, authorities received a call from a man who said he and a hiking party saw the woman hiking alone on Capital Peak, which is about 14 miles west of Aspen. The woman fell when a rock she was attempting to grab onto gave way. The sheriff’s office contacted Mountain Rescue Aspen after being notified. The witness of the accident was able to provide the rescue group with the exact location of the woman’s body. The woman’s body was found and transferred to the Pitkin County coroner.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
OutThere Colorado

Four Colorado cities among top 10 US cities for vehicle thefts

According to a report published by Common Sense Institute, car thefts in Colorado currently occur at a rate of 4,007 per month, on pace for an all-time high of 48,000 over the course of the year. At that rate, it seems likely that Colorado we retain its spot as the number one state for car thefts in the country, following the state passing Washington DC in 2021.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

New wildfire in Colorado prompts mandatory evacuations; 0% contained

A wildfire in Larimer County has prompted mandatory evacuations, according to a tweet Thursday from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Fire crews are battling the County Road 21 Fire in the southwest intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21, just north of Fort Collins. The wildfire is approximately 500-600 acres, according to Poudre Fire Agency. As of 8 p.m., the fire was at zero containment.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Arvada police help clean up homeless camp along Clear Creek

A trail just outside of Arvada was a favorite for Ed Tombs and his wife."It's one of our joys now that we are both retired to ride our bikes along the creek," he said.Tombs says after homeless camps started popping up along their route, and a threat by one of the people living there, that's no longer the case."My wife's afraid to go down there now," he said.That kind of safety concern about the Clear Creek area near Gold Strike Park prompted Arvada police to step in, despite the area, which runs along I-76 and Sheridan Boulevard, being outside of...
ARVADA, CO
9NEWS

8-year-old boy goes missing in Arapahoe County

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 8-year-old boy. The sheriff's office said the boy, named Robam, was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday outside High Plains Elementary at 6100 S. Fulton St. in Greenwood Village. He walked outside when school let out, but his mother was late to pick him up and he hasn't been seen since.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

'Garden of the Gods' meets 'Boulder Flatirons' at this unique Colorado destination

Consisting of nearly 4,000 acres and found about 20 miles south of Denver, Roxborough State Park is one Front Range destination that shouldn't be overlooked. While many visitors to this destination are likely to compare the dramatic red rock formations found here to those of the iconic Garden of the Gods destination, the jagged and angled shape of the rocks is also reminiscent of the Boulder Flatirons.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think

Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy