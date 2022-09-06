Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
'They Need a Time Machine': League Insiders Aren't Buying What Lakers Are Saying
Everything looked rosy on Tuesday in Los Angeles at the Lakers team facility. Russell Westbrook made nice with Patrick Beverley. Coach Darvin Ham expressed excitement for what's to come this season. In his words, "I have the best seat in the house." But if the Los Angeles Lakers go through...
Bleacher Report
Report: NBA's In-Season Tournament Could Start as Soon as 2023-24; Details Revealed
The NBA reportedly has outlined a plan for the in-season tournament that could be implemented as soon as the 2023-24 season. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, cup games will be played through November with the top eight teams advancing to the single-elimination final and all games will be counted toward the 82-game regular-season schedule.
NBA・
Bleacher Report
WNBA Finals 2022: 3 Instant Reactions to Aces vs. Sun Matchup
The Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun will square off in the 2022 WNBA Finals for the chance to be crowned champion. Both are looking to claim their first title. The Aces have made the Finals on two occasions—in 2008, when they were known as the San Antonio Silver Stars and lost to the Detroit Shock, and in 2020, when they fell to the Seattle Storm. They were swept in both instances.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: 2023-24 Salary Cap Projected to Be $134M; Up $1M from Past Projections
Projections on the 2023-24 NBA salary cap have dropped, and Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic provided that information on Friday. This year's cap has been officially set at $123.7 million ($150.3 million tax level). The Los Angeles Clippers lead the payroll figures at $195.3 million, while the Indiana Pacers bring up the rear at $95.8 million, per HoopsHype.
NBA・
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz Think Bogdanovic, Clarkson, Beasley Are Worth 1st-Round Picks
The Utah Jazz reportedly believe guards Jordan Clarkson and Malik Beasley and wing Bojan Bogdanovic are worth first-round draft picks in trades. That's per ESPN's Zach Lowe on his latest Lowe Post podcast (h/t Brad Sullivan of Ahn Fire Digital). “The second package is Clarkson, Bogdanovic, Beasley,” Lowe said. “From...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala's 2022-23 Status: 'We Hope He Comes Back'
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Thursday that the team hopes forward Andre Iguodala, who is mulling retirement, returns for the 2022-23 season. Kerr spoke on 95.7 The Game's Damon & Ratto show and said both he and Warriors general manager Bob Myers would welcome Iguodala back into the mix.
Bleacher Report
Report: MLB Expected to Approve Pitch Clock, Shift Restrictions, More Rule Changes
Major League Baseball is expected to approve major rule changes Friday, according to The Athletic's Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal. A pitch clock, larger bases and restrictions on defensive shifts are among the ideas on the table. Drellich and Rosenthal noted MLB "ultimately has the power to push through the...
MLB・
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Trade from Lakers to Heat 'Makes Sense,' NBA Exec Says
The Los Angeles Lakers have made all of the efforts to publicly back Russell Westbrook this offseason, but it's hard to ignore that a change of scenery would probably be best for both the player and organization. And one team that might actually be a fit for Westbrook at this...
Bleacher Report
Rob Manfred: MLB Rule Changes 'About Giving Fans the Kind of Game They Want to See'
On Friday, Major League Baseball implemented a number of rule changes set to begin in 2023, and Commissioner Rob Manfred explained that the decision to do so stemmed from wanting to do right by the fans. "It’s hard to get consensus among a group of players on changing the game....
MLB・
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Execs Think Russell Westbrook Won't Be Traded, LA Doesn't Like Offers
It's looking increasingly like Russell Westbrook will open the season with the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the Lakers have not been satisfied with the offers they've received for the 2017 NBA MVP. "Based on the executives I'm talking to, they believe that the Lakers have come to...
Bleacher Report
CFP Management Committee Aiming to Implement 12-Team Playoff as Soon as 2024
The College Football Playoff management committee is aiming to begin the agreed-upon 12-team playoff as soon as 2024 after initially voting to expand the postseason starting in 2026, per ESPN's Heather Dinich. "There's a focus on the timetable," American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco said. "Our minds are very concentrated...
Bleacher Report
Dana White Cancels UFC 279 Press Conference After 'S--t Show' Altercation Backstage
Saturday's UFC 279 event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz is still scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, but there was no pre-fight press conference on Thursday. UFC President Dana White canceled the press conference and said it was a "s--t show" backstage, per Damon Martin of MMA Fighting. Martin noted it "sounds like there was some kind of altercation between the fighters that forced the format to change."
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: Lakers Were Never Part of Knicks and Jazz's Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks
Despite rumors that the Los Angeles Lakers may have been used to help facilitate a potential deal between the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks for Donovan Mitchell, that apparently wasn't ever the case. On the latest episode of The Hoop Collective Podcast (starts at 59:45 mark), ESPN's Brian Windhorst...
Bleacher Report
Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson Headlines Revised UFC 279 Card After Weigh-In Drama
Nate Diaz will now face off against Tony Ferguson in the UFC 279 main event after his previously scheduled opponent, Khamzat Chimaev, missed weight by seven-and-a-half pounds Friday morning. That has led to a full shakeup of the UFC 279 main card. Ferguson was scheduled to fight on the main...
UFC・
Bleacher Report
5 NFL Teams That Look Ready to Make a Leap in 2022
The new NFL season began for two Super Bowl contenders Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Buffalo Bills. Plenty more playoff hopefuls will be in action Sunday and Monday when the rest of the league's squads kick their respective campaigns off. Several of these candidates are coming...
Bleacher Report
Raiders Rumors: Darren Waller Contract Talks Progressing, Goal Is Deal Done by Sunday
Darren Waller's hopes of getting a new contract from the Las Vegas Raiders could become a reality soon. Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, talks between Waller and the Raiders are "progressing" with the goal of getting a deal done before their first game of the year against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Bleacher Report
The Best NFL Players Hiding On Practice Squads Entering 2022 Season
The 2022 NFL season is officially underway. The Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills kicked things off Thursday night, and the rest of the league will be in action in the coming days. As the campaign unfolds, teams will inevitably add players. Many will come from the free-agent pool and...
Bleacher Report
Power Ranking Lakers' Roster Entering 2022-23 NBA Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are less than one month away from their preseason opener and barely a month removed from their Oct. 18 regular-season opener against the Golden State Warriors. In other words, no matter what you've felt about the NBA offseason—excited about the Lakers' injection of youth, unnerved by...
Bleacher Report
Nike's 'Just Do It' Day Returns for 2022; Drake, Carmelo Anthony Attend Festivities
A host of celebrities and athletes including Drake, Travis Scott, Lisa Leslie, Brandi Chastain, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Michelle Wie West attended the annual Nike Maxim Awards Show, which celebrates company employees and their best achievements. Nike, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, also hosted a...
Bleacher Report
Bills' Von Miller, Bleacher Report to Air Exclusive 'The Voncast' for 2022 NFL Season
Buffalo Bills star Von Miller is teaming up with Bleacher Report for an exclusive vodcast throughout the 2022 NFL season. The Voncast will be led by Miller himself as he speaks to his fellow players, including many of the biggest stars in the NFL, about their lives on and off the field.
