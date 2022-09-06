ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Report: NBA's In-Season Tournament Could Start as Soon as 2023-24; Details Revealed

The NBA reportedly has outlined a plan for the in-season tournament that could be implemented as soon as the 2023-24 season. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, cup games will be played through November with the top eight teams advancing to the single-elimination final and all games will be counted toward the 82-game regular-season schedule.
NBA
WNBA Finals 2022: 3 Instant Reactions to Aces vs. Sun Matchup

The Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun will square off in the 2022 WNBA Finals for the chance to be crowned champion. Both are looking to claim their first title. The Aces have made the Finals on two occasions—in 2008, when they were known as the San Antonio Silver Stars and lost to the Detroit Shock, and in 2020, when they fell to the Seattle Storm. They were swept in both instances.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBA Rumors: 2023-24 Salary Cap Projected to Be $134M; Up $1M from Past Projections

Projections on the 2023-24 NBA salary cap have dropped, and Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic provided that information on Friday. This year's cap has been officially set at $123.7 million ($150.3 million tax level). The Los Angeles Clippers lead the payroll figures at $195.3 million, while the Indiana Pacers bring up the rear at $95.8 million, per HoopsHype.
NBA
Report: MLB Expected to Approve Pitch Clock, Shift Restrictions, More Rule Changes

Major League Baseball is expected to approve major rule changes Friday, according to The Athletic's Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal. A pitch clock, larger bases and restrictions on defensive shifts are among the ideas on the table. Drellich and Rosenthal noted MLB "ultimately has the power to push through the...
MLB
CFP Management Committee Aiming to Implement 12-Team Playoff as Soon as 2024

The College Football Playoff management committee is aiming to begin the agreed-upon 12-team playoff as soon as 2024 after initially voting to expand the postseason starting in 2026, per ESPN's Heather Dinich. "There's a focus on the timetable," American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco said. "Our minds are very concentrated...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Dana White Cancels UFC 279 Press Conference After 'S--t Show' Altercation Backstage

Saturday's UFC 279 event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz is still scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, but there was no pre-fight press conference on Thursday. UFC President Dana White canceled the press conference and said it was a "s--t show" backstage, per Damon Martin of MMA Fighting. Martin noted it "sounds like there was some kind of altercation between the fighters that forced the format to change."
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson Headlines Revised UFC 279 Card After Weigh-In Drama

Nate Diaz will now face off against Tony Ferguson in the UFC 279 main event after his previously scheduled opponent, Khamzat Chimaev, missed weight by seven-and-a-half pounds Friday morning. That has led to a full shakeup of the UFC 279 main card. Ferguson was scheduled to fight on the main...
UFC
5 NFL Teams That Look Ready to Make a Leap in 2022

The new NFL season began for two Super Bowl contenders Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Buffalo Bills. Plenty more playoff hopefuls will be in action Sunday and Monday when the rest of the league's squads kick their respective campaigns off. Several of these candidates are coming...
NFL
Raiders Rumors: Darren Waller Contract Talks Progressing, Goal Is Deal Done by Sunday

Darren Waller's hopes of getting a new contract from the Las Vegas Raiders could become a reality soon. Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, talks between Waller and the Raiders are "progressing" with the goal of getting a deal done before their first game of the year against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
The Best NFL Players Hiding On Practice Squads Entering 2022 Season

The 2022 NFL season is officially underway. The Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills kicked things off Thursday night, and the rest of the league will be in action in the coming days. As the campaign unfolds, teams will inevitably add players. Many will come from the free-agent pool and...
NFL
Power Ranking Lakers' Roster Entering 2022-23 NBA Season

The Los Angeles Lakers are less than one month away from their preseason opener and barely a month removed from their Oct. 18 regular-season opener against the Golden State Warriors. In other words, no matter what you've felt about the NBA offseason—excited about the Lakers' injection of youth, unnerved by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nike's 'Just Do It' Day Returns for 2022; Drake, Carmelo Anthony Attend Festivities

A host of celebrities and athletes including Drake, Travis Scott, Lisa Leslie, Brandi Chastain, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Michelle Wie West attended the annual Nike Maxim Awards Show, which celebrates company employees and their best achievements. Nike, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, also hosted a...
BEAVERTON, OR

