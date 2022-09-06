The Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun will square off in the 2022 WNBA Finals for the chance to be crowned champion. Both are looking to claim their first title. The Aces have made the Finals on two occasions—in 2008, when they were known as the San Antonio Silver Stars and lost to the Detroit Shock, and in 2020, when they fell to the Seattle Storm. They were swept in both instances.

