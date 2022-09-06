ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

5 Texas Department of Public Safety officers to be investigated in Uvalde shooting response

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
UVALDE, Texas — Five Texas Department of Public Safety officers will be investigated for their response to the Robb Elementary School shooting that happened on May 24.

According to KSAT, the Texas Inspector General’s Office will determine if the officers violated any policies in their response to the shooting in Uvalde. DPS spokesperson Travis Considine told KSAT that the Robb Elementary School shooting is the deadliest in Texas history.

KVUE said that the Texas Inspector General’s Office will also determine any potential violations of training or disciplinary actions the officers could face.

KVUE and the Austin American-Stateman confirmed that the five officers were identified as part of a review that was announced in July by DPS.

Officials, according to KVUE, have not provided a timeline on the investigation into the five officers.

In July, DPS also released a letter in which officers were instructed that they should treat any person who fires a weapon at a school as an “active shooting until he is neutralized,” according to KVUE. It was also reported to have said that the person should “never be treated as a barricaded subject.”

Over 300 law enforcement officers from local, state and federal agencies responded to the shooting at Robb Elementary School, according to KSAT. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed. During an investigation by the Texas House committee, it was learned that the officers waited over an hour to confront the gunman. That delay was found to have cost lives.

The news of the five officers to be investigated comes as the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District held its first day of classes, according to KVUE.

It also comes a few weeks after news that the Uvalde school board fired the school police chief, Pete Arredondo, on August 24. He was the first officer to lose his job over the slow response to the deadly school shooting.

