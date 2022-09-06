Read full article on original website
kisswtlz.com
Hiker found dead 4 days after going to seek help for girlfriend
A hiker who went missing in scorching temperatures has been found dead four days after leaving a Southern California trail to seek help for his girlfriend, authorities said Thursday. Tim Sgrignoli, 29, and his girlfriend were hiking on a trail in Gaviota, near Santa Barbara, on Sunday afternoon when she...
kisswtlz.com
Federal Disaster Recovery Funds Available to Flood Impacted Michigan Communities
LANSING, Mich. – Federal CDBG disaster recovery funds totaling $71.9 million have been allocated to the Michigan Strategic Fund by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds will be awarded to Michigan communities most impacted by storms to address long-term recovery, restoration of infrastructure and housing, economic revitalization, and mitigation activities.
