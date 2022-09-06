Read full article on original website
Some Western Montana River Fishing Restrictions Are Now Lifted
Given the policy to lift all restrictions on September 15, it's a small win, but a win all the same. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has announced that as of today (Wednesday) lift fishing restrictions and closures on several rivers in western Montana have been lifted. And we can in part thank the unpleasant, smoky haze, not the as-yet-to-come cooler weather.
Where is All the Smoke in Missoula Coming From?
As I am writing this, I am currently tending to a sick kid affected by the heavy wildfire smoke. The unhealthy air quality, mixed with seasonal allergies has made school and outdoor activities unbearable for my kiddo. Complaining of headaches and extreme congestion, it is safe to say wildfire season is not a favorite time of year for this kid.
Missoula Windstorm Knocks Out Power to Over 2,700 Homes
We spoke to Northwestern Energy spokesperson Jo Dee Black at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, after a severe windstorm knocked out power to thousands of homes in the Missoula area. “At about 4:30 p.m. the wind caused a power outage that impacted about 2,700 Northwestern Energy customers in the Mullan Road area in Missoula,” said Black. "Crews responded immediately and most of those customers had service by 6:10 p.m. There are additional outages in the Missoula area down through Hamilton that were caused by problems because of this wind. This is a good time to remind everyone that if you see a downed or damaged power line stay far away from it, and report it because safety is our priority. Our crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible in a safe manner when there is an outage."
Montana FWP Offers Critical Information for Hunting Season
Hunting season has already begun in Montana, but it’s never too late to get the most accurate information to stay safe in the field. We spoke to Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks District Two Education and Program Manager Vivaca Crowser about planning and carrying out a successful hunt.
July and August Were the Hottest Missoula Has Ever Been
Just in case you were complaining about the hot, dry summer of 2022, you can now back up that complaint with solid statistics from the National Weather Service in Missoula. We spoke to Senior Meteorologist Bob Nester who provided the numbers he had just gathered on Monday morning. “We put...
Quietest State in USA: Montana Claims Top Spot
There are many reasons we live here in Montana. Some of those reasons we take for granted on a daily basis. We sometimes forget that we are practically living in a post card. The beautiful surroundings we see everyday, are sometimes just forgotten. Only to be missed when you roam outside of the state. If you venture somewhere else in this country, it doesn't take long for you to start to miss the beautiful scenery and wide open spaces of western Montana. But, venture to a large/congested city, and it doesn't take long for you to literally go insane from the amount of noise pollution.
Missoula Humane Society Serves Up Broccoli Cheddar on TMHT
A black cat crossing my path was good luck today on Take Me Home Tuesday. Two Tuesdays each month, staff members from the Humane Society of Western Montana bring in a dog or cat looking for a forever home. Today, we got to meet the delightful Broccoli Cheddar, the last kitten from a litter that was taken in waiting for her forever home.
Reserve Street Cleanup: Are Campers Moving Back In?
The ‘Reserve Street Public Working Group’ is helping to organize another cleanup effort under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday, September 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. We spoke with organizer Kevin Davis about the history of the ongoing cleanup effort. “With our group of volunteers we've...
Bitterroot Health Adding Stevensville, MT Location
Nine months after breaking ground, we can see the progress being made to the new Bitterroot Health site in Stevensville. The site now features the framework of the new health center which will undoubtedly save Missoula and Ravalli County citizens valuable time in emergency situations without having to drive to the currently existing hospitals in Hamilton and Missoula, 40 miles apart.
The White Buffalo Returns To Missoula [Concert]
White Buffalo (AKA Jake Smith) is set to finally return to Missoula for an intimate, all ages show. Singer, songwriter, guitarist, and all around talented musician Jake Smith, better known as "The White Buffalo" will be performing live at the Wilma Theatre in Missoula on Friday, December 9th. I remember...
Man Throws a Molotov Cocktail Inside a Missoula Restaurant
On September 6, 2022, at approximately 5:14 p.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer responded to a road rage incident that occurred on Old Grant Creek Road. When the officer arrived, he spoke with a male who remained at the scene. The male reported that he was waiting to pull out...
Montana Air Quality A Concern In September 2022
Labor Day weekend will see the unofficial adios to summer 2022, and while the calendar may denote this as well as the upcoming official beginning of autumn (September 22nd) this doesn't mean the end of fire season or concerns for air quality in Montana's Missoula, Ravalli, and Lake Counties. Montana's...
Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake
With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
Record-Setting Heat Possible For Griz Season Home Opener?
It's going to be a hot Labor Day weekend home opener at 1 pm when the Griz welcome the Northwestern State Demons to battle at Washington Grizzly stadium. It might be the Hottest Game EVER as far as the weather goes. KGVO's Peter Christian spoke with NWS meteorologist Jeff Kitzmiller who told us “There has never been a 100-degree day on September 3rd, if it did that would almost be certain to be a record” “The hottest was 98 degrees in 1988” The Missoula forecast calls for a high of 100.
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised
If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
Is It Legal To Bury Your Pet At Home In MT?
Before we begin, it's likely that some readers are going through the heartache that comes with losing your pet. It's a gashing, gut-wrenching pain I wouldn't wish on anyone. If you've lost your best tail-wagging friend recently, I wish I could give you a hug right now. I have buried several pets, most recently my ex-girlfriend's pit bull that got hit by a car (it was back in 2016) Evie was an adorable sweetheart of a dog. I held her while the vet administered the euthanasia and we had her cremated. I choose to remember our good girl with this photo:
4 Types of Missoula Bros (Mostly) Everyone Loves
Hey, bro— thanks for reading my article, bro. If you've spent even a single day in Missoula, there's no doubt you've met a Missoula bro. They're everywhere, and thank goodness, because without Missoula bros, who would I fist bump when the Griz score a touchdown? Who would laugh at my "The Anchorman" references? And how could I possibly play beer pong on a Tuesday night without at least 3 other Missoula bros? Now that we've established how important bros are to this community, allow me to explain the 4 most common kinds of bros you'll encounter here in Missoula.
Police Arrest Individual for Stabbing a Woman in Missoula
On September 2, 2022, at approximately 1:00 am, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area in the 600 block of Cregg Lane for a reported stabbing that had just occurred. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story. “Multiple officers arrived on scene and were provided...
Five Butte Teen Fentanyl Overdoses Last Week, One Death
Wednesday, August 31 has been designated as ‘International Overdose Awareness Day’, and Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen spoke to us about the issue that has dominated his press conferences for the past year, fentanyl overdoses. “It's International Overdose Awareness Day, and it's sad that we have to have...
Be Safe This Year Hunting in Montana – Elk Kills Bow Hunter
Montana's archery is almost upon us. September 3rd marks the beginning of the big game season for bowhunters. Some bowhunters have been in the field for weeks now chasing pronghorn antelope. With elk and deer season opening this weekend, here is your friendly reminder to stay safe. Here are a...
