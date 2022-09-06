Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Ground Zero Blues Club
It was a sad day when Triplett Day pharmacy in downtown Gulfport closed in March 2020, but more than two years later, life is stirring in what is now an empty shell. It has one mission...to serve older adults in the spirit of Christian love. Ceremonies held on the coast...
WLOX
Biloxi city leaders developing maintenance plan for Popp’s Ferry bridge
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A major artery in Biloxi, the Popp’s Ferry Bridge, may undergo a few changes in the new year. City leaders are working to fund a maintenance project for the bridge. In just a few months, you’ll need to take a detour if you usually travel...
WLOX
Gulfport man buys Triplett Day building, plans high-end restaurant
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a sad day when Triplett Day pharmacy in downtown Gulfport closed in March 2020, but more than two years later, life is stirring in what is now an empty shell. And the best part? It isn’t a corporate takeover. Gulfport resident Ryan Goldin...
WLOX
WATCH: Good Morning Mississippi celebrates Biloxi’s seafood history
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Good Morning Mississippi hit the road Friday morning to shine a spotlight on our Mississippi Gulf Coast seafood heritage. A big thank you to everyone who woke up early to join Chet, Jaimee, Wesley, and Bill live at the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi. The fun continues this weekend with the Biloxi Seafood Festival taking place September 10-11 at the Biloxi Town Green. Learn more about the festival at https://www.facebook.com/biloxiseafoodfestival/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOX
Murky Waters helps celebrate National Burnt Ends Day
The new display showcases the heroism and resilience of the coast after Hurricane Katrina. His 1920 Spanish casita-style home on St. Paul Street has been severely trashed and damaged by tenants and strangers who frequently stayed there. Popp's Ferry Bridge project set to begin in 2023. Updated: 1 hour ago.
WLOX
I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project improvements continue
Pascagoula feels the blues as it hosts 31st annual Blues and Heritage Festival. Get ready to feel the blues this weekend in Pascagoula, as the 31st annual Blues and Heritage Festival will be taking over. Dinosaurs invade Mississippi Coast Coliseum for Jurassic Quest. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. We're ready...
WLOX
Keesler Air Force Base honors first responders with tower run
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Airmen at Keesler Air Force Base honor the legacy of first responders who sacrificed their lives 21 years ago. 81st Operations Support Flight at Keesler Air Force Base is starting its Friday morning with a run. The trek up the Air Traffic Control Tower is a tribute to the men and women who climbed the Twin Towers during the terrorist attacks 21 years ago.
WLOX
Allen Beverages’ Hickory Hill Country Club and Resort Contest - Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by Allen Beverages 13300 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport, MS 39503. The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday September 19, 2022 at 11:59pm and end Sunday, September 25, 2022. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, September 25, 2022 Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOX
Keesler Air Force Reservists remembers victims of September 11 attacks in a Ruck March
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler’s 403rd Unit is a group of Air Force Reservists who are carrying their gear while doing a Ruck March for those who lost their lives during the September 11th attacks. “Our job within security forces is to defend the base, and so we’re going...
WLOX
Jackson County takes next step to sell Singing River Health System
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System is one step closer to a new owner. During a brief meeting Friday afternoon, Jackson County supervisors voted unanimously to move forward with selling the county-owned healthcare provider. Jackson County residents had an opportunity to petition for a public vote on the...
WLOX
Ceremonies held on the coast to remember lives lost on September 11th
It was a sad day when Triplett Day pharmacy in downtown Gulfport closed in March 2020, but more than two years later, life is stirring in what is now an empty shell. It has one mission...to serve older adults in the spirit of Christian love. "Rock of Ages" celebrates classic...
WLOX
Boil water notice in effect through Monday for parts of Jackson County
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in parts of Jackson County are asked to take precautions with their water this weekend. Due to a damaged fire hydrant, a boil water notice is in affect for all customers from Amoco Drive north to Three Rivers who lost water pressure. This includes a large section of Escatawpa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Ingalls begins work on newest amphibious transport dock ship
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Ingalls Shipbuilding has marked the start of fabrication of the U.S. Navy’s newest San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship Pittsburgh (LPD 31) on Wednesday. The start of fabrication signifies that the first 100 tons of steel have been cut for the ship. “The start of fabrication...
WLOX
Lawanda Jones shares details on this weekend's Biloxi Seafood Festival
Longtime news anchors David Elliott and Karen Abernathy look back through the WLOX News archive to relive moments from our past. You won't believe what we found!. Longtime news anchors David Elliott and Karen Abernathy look back through the WLOX News archive to relive moments from our past. You won't believe what we found!
The Daily South
The Oldest Restaurant In Mobile, Alabama, Is Credited With Introducing The City To Hot Dogs
When most restaurants get ready to renovate, their old materials and furniture book a one-way ticket to the dump. But that's hardly the case for the oldest restaurant in Mobile, Alabama. When The Dew Drop Inn decided to do a little refresh earlier this year, longtime customers couldn't wait to get their hands on a piece of history. The craze rivaled that of a new Air Jordan release, and every last one of the iconic 1950s-era orange tabletops were sold—for a $50 donation to the local animal shelter because that's just the type of place the Dew Drop is.
WLOX
Do you remember this? It’s WLOX’s 60th Anniversary, and we’re opening the news archive
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX Television is marking 60 years on the air in 2022, and we’re lucky enough to have viewers and many employees who have been here for a majority of that time. So to celebrate, we opened up the WLOX News video archive and asked longtime...
WLOX
Back Bay Mission helps restore Gulfport woman’s house
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mary Mann had been dealing with a leaking roof for more than a year. When WLOX first reported about her situation in July, there was damage all through the house, and the 84-year-old didn’t have working drainage in her kitchen. However, that now has been...
WLOX
Gautier city leaders discuss Martin Bluff road construction plans
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - New information is coming out on the long-awaited project on Martin Bluff Road in Jackson County. City leaders release an estimated completion date and status report on the project. There’s work to do as Martin Bluff Road remains under construction, but there’s some good news....
WLOX
Name released of woman found dead in Pigeon Creek
It was a sad day when Triplett Day pharmacy in downtown Gulfport closed in March 2020, but more than two years later, life is stirring in what is now an empty shell. It has one mission...to serve older adults in the spirit of Christian love. Ceremonies held on the coast...
WLOX
LIVE: Shuckers hold first responders night ahead of 9/11 Anniversary
It was a sad day when Triplett Day pharmacy in downtown Gulfport closed in March 2020, but more than two years later, life is stirring in what is now an empty shell. It has one mission...to serve older adults in the spirit of Christian love. Ceremonies held on the coast...
Comments / 0