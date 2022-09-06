Fall/Winter employment program, now in its fourth year, kicks off October 17; 100 positions are available; applicants must register online at www.wilmingtonyouthjobs.com. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Parks and Recreation Director Ian R. Smith announced today the opening of the registration period for the City’s 2022 Youth Career Development (YCD) program’s Fall/Winter session. Now in its fourth year, the YCD Career Pathway Track is a 12-week program that places participants in jobs that relate to the young person’s desired career pathway. Workforce development opportunities are provided, and participation could result in year-round employment. The first 12-week session will begin Monday, October 17, with a second cycle to start in November.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO