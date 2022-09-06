Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
Delaware counties' review of substance use treatment system reveals scale of need
A review of Delaware’s substance use treatment network found state service providers currently meet only a fraction of the demand for its services — a challenge particularly acute for those needing the highest levels of care, including inpatient treatment. New Castle, Kent and Sussex Counties commissioned the study...
delawarepublic.org
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer touts new program for first-time moms
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer announced the launch of an initiative to help first-time mothers get access to prenatal and postnatal health care. The initiative is a partnership between the county and local nonprofit Children & Families First, as well as the Longwood Foundation. It will serve 120 Medicaid-eligible...
Community Education Building reintroduces itself with block party
A block party Saturday at the Community Education Building in downtown Wilmington will feature free food, entertainment and even free sports physicals. “This is our re-introduction to the community,” said Tamarra Morris, chief operating officer of the CEB. “A lot of people have no idea what we’re doing here in this building, so we want to make sure that we ... Read More
starpublications.online
Emergency procedure changes coming to Seaford School District
A familiar face to the Seaford School District is back, in a new role. Seaford resident Gary Zoll became the new Director of Student Services for Seaford schools. Zoll taught in Seaford for 15 years and was an assistant principal for three years before he became a principal in the Milford School District. Three years following that transition he came back to Seaford for a new opportunity.
wilmtoday.com
Wilmington Awards and Access Wilmington Awards Provide Recognition for Outstanding Wilmingtonians
The Wilmington Awards recognize the accomplishments of Wilmingtonians who serve the city. Those who excel in fields such as athletics, arts, business, education, health, science, and more are recognized. Also, Wilmingtonians are awarded for heroism, community service, and human and civil rights activism. The Access Wilmington Awards recognize those in...
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth Sussex campus continues growing
The growth of Bayhealth’s Sussex campus will continue this fall with the groundbreaking for a new 75,000-square-foot inpatient rehabilitation facility. In partnership with Bayhealth, PAM Health will operate the two-story, 40-bed facility on a 5.76-acre section of the campus along Wilkins Road. It will offer a variety of services including physical, occupational and speech therapies.
Girl Scouts urged not to sell 2 camps, 2 offices
Several hundred people have signed a change.org petition urging the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay not to sell two camps and two offices. The sale includes the 244-acre Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Maryland; the 49-acre Camp Sandy Pines, in Fruitland, Maryland; and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; and the Newark Resource Center, a headquarters building less ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Appoquinimink raises 9/11 Remembrance Flag, encourages other state entities to do the same
The Appoquinimink School District raised a 9/11 Remembrance Flag Friday morning, and celebrated a bill encouraging other districts to do the same. Appoquinimink became Delaware’s first school district to raise 9/11 flags at every school in 2017. But Senate Bill 278, sponsored by State Sen. Stephanie Hansen, encourages other state government buildings to display the 9/11 flag at half mast beneath the American flag each year on or around the day.
delawarepublic.org
New Wilmington library a step closer to reality
A sales agreement announced earlier this week means a new Wilmington library location is on its way. Gov. John Carney announced the sales agreement for land to house a new Wilmington Library at 3905 North Market Street - the current site of the vintage Saab dealership. It provides enough land...
wilmingtonde.gov
Wilmington’s Youth Career Development Program Continues Into 2022-23 Academic School Year with Career Pathway Track
Fall/Winter employment program, now in its fourth year, kicks off October 17; 100 positions are available; applicants must register online at www.wilmingtonyouthjobs.com. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Parks and Recreation Director Ian R. Smith announced today the opening of the registration period for the City’s 2022 Youth Career Development (YCD) program’s Fall/Winter session. Now in its fourth year, the YCD Career Pathway Track is a 12-week program that places participants in jobs that relate to the young person’s desired career pathway. Workforce development opportunities are provided, and participation could result in year-round employment. The first 12-week session will begin Monday, October 17, with a second cycle to start in November.
Biomanufacturing research at University of Delaware gets $8 million federal boost
The University of Delaware will get $8 million in federal funding to invest in biomanufacturing efforts and expand its life sciences workforce on the school’s Science Technology and Advanced Research Campus. The federal funding consists of $5 million from the Department of Health and Human Services to build a...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Humane and Delaware SPCA merger creates Humane Animal Partners
The Delaware SPCA and Delaware Humane Association solidified their partnership Wednesday, unveiling their new brand and logo. Patrick Carroll is CEO of the organization now known as Humane Animal Partners. “Humane is important because it means doing the right thing for the animals," Carroll said. it means being kind and...
WGMD Radio
Food Bank of Del. Schedules Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in Sept.
The Food Bank of Delaware returns to the road for three drive-through mobile food pantries this month. Food will be available Monday September 12th at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road between Georgetown and Bridgeville, starting at 10:00 a.m. Pre-registration online is requested. On-site registration will also be available....
delawarepublic.org
Opera Delaware buys new mobile stage for outdoor performances
Opera Delaware now has a mobile stage to take performances on the road. During the COVID pandemic when venues had to close their doors, Opera Delaware offered performances on a construction trailer in its parking lot. When things reopened, Opera Delaware decided to continue outdoor programming and purchased a custom-built...
WMDT.com
Delaware students face up to a year and a half of learning loss
DELAWARE – As students in Delaware return to the classroom, they face on average 1.5 years of learning loss as a result of the pandemic and online learning. Administrators at the Laurel School District say by looking at a combination of SAT and Statewide assessments they are about 1.5-grade levels behind across their students compared to their 2018-2019 school year figures.
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in September
NEWARK, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Tuesday announced the dates for its September drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12 starting at 1 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
Cape Gazette
Active Adults Agents Close to Home: Liz Kotyuk at Tidewater Landing
Last week we featured Audrey Hammond in our Active Adults Agents Close to Home series. She told us what she loves about living in Milford, with its beautiful downtown and rural setting that’s an easy drive to the bay and ocean beaches. This week we talked with Liz Kotyuk,...
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | New name - same mission
The Delaware Humane Association and the Delaware SPCA finalized their merger on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, with a new name and a new logo unveiling at the SPCA's location on Route 7. Humane Animal Partners Delaware is the new name for the merged entities and the new logo features a...
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen students, staff kick off new academic year
More than 6,200 Vikings filed into Cape schools Sept. 7 to kick off the 2022-23 academic year, in what is sure to be an attendance record for the district. This year is also the first time since 2016 that the district has not simultaneously opened a new building; the new Lewes Elementary welcomed students in April.
WBOC
New Report Shows Delaware Inland Bays Contribute Billions to Local Economy Annually
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) and the Delaware Sea Grant College Program released a report Tuesday that details the first-ever assessment of the Delaware Inland Bays' economic value. The report says that the Inland Bays generate $4.5 billion in annual economic activity and...
Comments / 0