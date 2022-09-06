Read full article on original website
Related
Pittsfield’s Kellie Harrington takes first in opening race of Berkshire County girls cross country season
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Pittsfield’s Kellie Harrington led the way Wednesday as the Berkshire County cross country season kicked off with a race consisting of all the competing schools in the area.
Longboat Observer
High school football roundup: Week three
Braden River High (2-0) defeated Lakewood Ranch High (1-1) 33-14 on the road. The Out-of-Door Academy (3-0) defeated Saint Stephen's Episcopal (0-3) 26-22 on the road. Parrish Community High (2-0) defeated Bayshore High (0-2) 62-7 on the road. Bulls junior quarterback Jackson Volz, who lives in the Lakewood Ranch area, threw two touchdown passes.
Bristol Press
ROUNDUP: Bristol Eastern boys soccer tops Lewis Mills to open season
Bristol Eastern boys soccer defeated Lewis Mills, 2-1, Thursday night to record their first win of the season. Lewis Mills scored first, 15 minutes into the first half, as Ian Nanewski knocked in a loose ball. However, Eastern tied the game eight minutes into the second half as Sam LaMar sent a ball to Eddie Ansah, who then touched it to Tyler Borry, who put the ball in the far corner of the net.
Westfield Technical Academy golf edges St. Mary’s in local golf match, 14-10
WESTFIELD – The good fortune was bound to end for one of two local high school golf teams that squared off against one another Wednesday afternoon at Tekoa Country Club. The Westfield Technical Academy and St. Mary’s high school golf teams met for an intown rivalry match and after a hard-fought battle all afternoon, the Tigers squeaked out a 14-10 victory.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barnstable High football honors the life of Sam Needham during season opener vs. Brockton
BARNSTABLE On June 11, Sam Needham graduated from Barnstable High School. On Aug. 27, he was laid to rest by family and friends. Less than a month after his 18th birthday, the Centerville resident's life was ended tragically after being struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding his motorcycle on Aug. 16. Needham planned on attending Massachusetts Maritime Academy to pursue a career on the water. He had plans for the future to start his own charter company.
Predicting winners for Week 1 SouthCoast high school football
Each week during the high school football season, Sports Editor Laurie Los Lee will pick the winners. THE 50:SouthCoast high school football players to watch in fall 2022. GAMES TO WATCH:Check out the 10 must-see high school football games on the SouthCoast in 2022. LAURIE'S LINE. Wareham 14, St. John...
H.S. ROUNDUP: Mashpee girls volleyball (and new coach Andy Mather) makes a memorable debut
MASHPEE -- Tuesday marked a new beginning for the Mashpee High girls volleyball team. It was not only the Falcons season opener, but first-year coach Andy Mather was also making his debut. Mashpee defeated Sturgis West, 3-1 (25-23, 21-25, 27-25, 25-21), to notch the new coach's first victory. Mather takes over a program that finished...
New Britain Herald
Cugno, McDonnell to enter Plainville Sports Hall of Fame
This is the final installment in our series highlighting the latest inductees into the Plainville Sports Hall of Fame. Cugno was a 1987 graduate of Plainville High School. He was a two-sport athlete playing both football and baseball. Cugno was a three-year varsity starter in both sports, and played quarterback and first base in his sophomore, junior and senior years. As a senior year captain of both the football and baseball teams, Cugno earned All-Conference honors in football and All-State honors in baseball. As a quarterback for PHS, Cugno threw for over 3,100 yards and 18 touchdowns in just two seasons. He started as quarterback the second half of his sophomore season after recovering from a broken leg. Unfortunately, no stats were recorded for this season, and indications are that his actual career yardage was closer to 3,800 yards. After catching the flying bug at Robertson Airport, Cugno decided to use his baseball skills to assist in pursuing his goal of achieving a degree in Aviation. Cugno played baseball for three years at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla., and ended his career as a captain for the ERAU Blue Eagles. Today, Cugno puts his education to use flying a Challenger 350 for one of the nation’s premiere private jet operators.
Comments / 0