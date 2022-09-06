ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Longboat Observer

High school football roundup: Week three

Braden River High (2-0) defeated Lakewood Ranch High (1-1) 33-14 on the road. The Out-of-Door Academy (3-0) defeated Saint Stephen's Episcopal (0-3) 26-22 on the road. Parrish Community High (2-0) defeated Bayshore High (0-2) 62-7 on the road. Bulls junior quarterback Jackson Volz, who lives in the Lakewood Ranch area, threw two touchdown passes.
BRADENTON, FL
Bristol Press

ROUNDUP: Bristol Eastern boys soccer tops Lewis Mills to open season

Bristol Eastern boys soccer defeated Lewis Mills, 2-1, Thursday night to record their first win of the season. Lewis Mills scored first, 15 minutes into the first half, as Ian Nanewski knocked in a loose ball. However, Eastern tied the game eight minutes into the second half as Sam LaMar sent a ball to Eddie Ansah, who then touched it to Tyler Borry, who put the ball in the far corner of the net.
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Cape Cod Times

Barnstable High football honors the life of Sam Needham during season opener vs. Brockton

BARNSTABLE On June 11, Sam Needham graduated from Barnstable High School. On Aug. 27, he was laid to rest by family and friends. Less than a month after his 18th birthday, the Centerville resident's life was ended tragically after being struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding his motorcycle on Aug. 16. Needham planned on attending Massachusetts Maritime Academy to pursue a career on the water. He had plans for the future to start his own charter company.
BARNSTABLE, MA
New Britain Herald

Cugno, McDonnell to enter Plainville Sports Hall of Fame

This is the final installment in our series highlighting the latest inductees into the Plainville Sports Hall of Fame. Cugno was a 1987 graduate of Plainville High School. He was a two-sport athlete playing both football and baseball. Cugno was a three-year varsity starter in both sports, and played quarterback and first base in his sophomore, junior and senior years. As a senior year captain of both the football and baseball teams, Cugno earned All-Conference honors in football and All-State honors in baseball. As a quarterback for PHS, Cugno threw for over 3,100 yards and 18 touchdowns in just two seasons. He started as quarterback the second half of his sophomore season after recovering from a broken leg. Unfortunately, no stats were recorded for this season, and indications are that his actual career yardage was closer to 3,800 yards. After catching the flying bug at Robertson Airport, Cugno decided to use his baseball skills to assist in pursuing his goal of achieving a degree in Aviation. Cugno played baseball for three years at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla., and ended his career as a captain for the ERAU Blue Eagles. Today, Cugno puts his education to use flying a Challenger 350 for one of the nation’s premiere private jet operators.
PLAINVILLE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy