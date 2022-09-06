This is the final installment in our series highlighting the latest inductees into the Plainville Sports Hall of Fame. Cugno was a 1987 graduate of Plainville High School. He was a two-sport athlete playing both football and baseball. Cugno was a three-year varsity starter in both sports, and played quarterback and first base in his sophomore, junior and senior years. As a senior year captain of both the football and baseball teams, Cugno earned All-Conference honors in football and All-State honors in baseball. As a quarterback for PHS, Cugno threw for over 3,100 yards and 18 touchdowns in just two seasons. He started as quarterback the second half of his sophomore season after recovering from a broken leg. Unfortunately, no stats were recorded for this season, and indications are that his actual career yardage was closer to 3,800 yards. After catching the flying bug at Robertson Airport, Cugno decided to use his baseball skills to assist in pursuing his goal of achieving a degree in Aviation. Cugno played baseball for three years at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla., and ended his career as a captain for the ERAU Blue Eagles. Today, Cugno puts his education to use flying a Challenger 350 for one of the nation’s premiere private jet operators.

PLAINVILLE, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO