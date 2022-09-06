Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Natural Fiber Welding earns award, find out how it can expand the brand
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Natural Fiber Welding‘s CEO, Luke Haverhals, and CTO (Chief Technology Officer), Aaron Amstutz earned a prestigious award that can launch them further in the textile industry. The duo won the Intellectual Property Owners Education Foundation’s Inventor of the Year award for 2022. The...
Central Illinois Proud
120+ year old time capsule found at Hale Church to be opened Sept 20
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinoisans will soon have the opportunity to get a glimpse inside life from more than 120 years ago. The Hale Memorial Church in Peoria was demolished in August. While doing so, a time capsule was found. “I don’t think anything like this has ever...
Central Illinois Proud
Safety Net focuses on strategies to lower violence
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Working to lower violence, city leaders hosted another Safety Network meeting Friday morning. The network is a work group made up of 50 organizations that discuss strategies to lower violence in Peoria. “I don’t see this web-based structure in place that really connects us,” said...
Central Illinois Proud
18th annual Day of the Dozer returns Saturday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — For the first time since 2019, thousands of kids have the opportunity Saturday to see and ride on heavy construction and farming equipment, all for a good cause. The 18th annual Day of the Dozer at McLean County Fairgrounds on Saturday puts kids into the...
1470 WMBD
Local riders prepare for 16th St. Jude Ride to Memphis
PEORIA, Ill. — Roughly 200 motorcycles will head south to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Thursday morning, many of them from the Peoria area. St. Jude Rides was started in Peoria 16 years ago by Mike McCoy and Eric Wilson. Local rider Dave Gauf is back for his...
wglt.org
Let's get nuts! Beer Nuts anchors Bloomington’s newest street festival
I don’t need a reason for a street festival, but Bloomington’s swan song to summer has a good one: nuts!. The inaugural BN Nuts Festival is all about our hometown hero of salty snacks, with Beer Nuts serving as title sponsor for an all-day party on Front Street downtown.
Central Illinois Proud
‘BIG’ book sale returns to Fondulac Library
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Friends of Fondulac District Library are planning to host their BIG Book Sale again for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. New or gently used hardback and paperback books and other media will be sold at affordable prices at the one-day sale on Sept. 17. The sale will take place at the Fondulac District Library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
hoiabc.com
Homeless encampment bands together as city issues eviction notice
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One community is hoping to band together after receiving an eviction notice from the City of Bloomington to vacate the area. Friday afternoon, Bloomington landowner Chris Collins spoke up on the frustration in trying to support the homeless by creating an encampment meant to help those struggling with homelessness.
Central Illinois Proud
Lexington sees continued development of downtown
LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A city not named Bloomington or Normal in McLean County has continued to grow its downtown in the midst of a pandemic and the months following. Lexington, located 20 minutes northeast of Bloomington-Normal along Interstate 55, has welcomed 12 new businesses to the city since 2020. Five new businesses have opened up shop in 2022 alone. One is slated to open this fall.
Central Illinois Proud
Cold front to bring a taste of fall to Central Illinois this weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who love sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity, the weather this past week has been almost perfect. However, those who prefer pumpkin spice lattes, snuggies and crisp fall mornings will be excited to see what is moving into Central Illinois this weekend.
Central Illinois Proud
Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria teachers union prepares for potential strike following threat of lawsuit
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Federation of Teachers union is in discussions Friday on strike preparations. The discussions are taking place one day after the union threatened possible legal action against the board of education. Union President Jeff Adkins-Dutro said the union is still trying to avoid a...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Have a case of those pesky post-Labor Day weekend blues? Fear not, for Bloomington-Normal still has a lot of activities to offer this weekend. Local pumpkin farm, Rader Family Farms, will open its gates for the first time this season at 10 a.m. Saturday. The farm announced that five new attractions will join the existing 50 plus attractions at the farm.
wcbu.org
Springfield author recalls Shelton brothers in Peoria
Taylor Pensoneau may not live in Peoria but he likes talking about the town’s past, specifically that period in the 1930s and 1940s when the notorious Shelton Brothers were present. That description of the brothers served as the title of Pensoneau's 2002 book, "Brothers Notorious." Pensoneau recalled that Carl...
hoiabc.com
Possible closures, consolidations coming to Peoria parishes
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Diocese of Peoria is looking to grow its reach, but they may be doing some pruning first. The Diocese hasn’t made any official or final decision on how the changes will shake out. Right now it is reviewing how to change its approach to serving the 26 counties covered by the Diocese. The program is called “Growing Disciples,” and it said other Diocese nationally have gone through a similar process, including St Louis and Chicago.
nowdecatur.com
United Way Food Boxes Set to Help Families this Weekend
September 8, 2022 – The United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois is partnering with The Community Foundation of Macon County, Crossing Healthcare, Central Illinois Foodbank, and Neuhoff Media for a drive-up food box distribution event. Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, the first 500 families to stop...
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
973rivercountry.com
Oktoberfest Comes Back To Peoria’s Riverfront!
Peoria’s KING OF ALL FESTS comes back to the Peoria RiverFront September 16-18, 2022. Come to Oktoberfest to try authentic German cuisine and drinks – listen to polka that will make you want to get out of your seat and up on your feet! This festival is fun for the whole family!
1470 WMBD
Pekin Marigold Festival celebrates its 50th year this week
PEKIN, Ill. — The Marigold Festival is always held the weekend after Labor Day, in the Marigold Capital of the World…Pekin, Illinois. Amy McCoy, with the Pekin Chamber of Commerce, says this is a milestone year, as the Marigold Festival turns 50. This year’s theme “Back in Time”,...
hoiabc.com
Fire destroys home in Edwards
PEORIA COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Smoke could be seen for miles as fire destroyed a home in Edwards late Thursday afternoon. Several fire departments were called to the home on Challacombe Road. “Number one, you’re talking about volunteer firefighters, so you don’t have firehouses full of people,” Dunlap...
