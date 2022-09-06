ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meri Brown Hints The New Season Of 'Sister Wives' Is Filled With Drama: 'There's So Much More To The Story'

By Katherine Tinsley
 5 days ago
The latest season of Sister Wives has yet to premiere, but the drama has already begun!

Meri Brown enticed fans of the reality television series with a social media update , sharing a picture of herself with a leather book and the caption, "There's so much more to the story....#Ready." The new episodes will pick up after sister wife Christine Brown 's spiritual divorce from Kody Brown .

The star's fans had mixed emotions about the post, with many hoping that in this season, they'll see the television personality follow in Christine's footsteps and leave her polygamous marriage .

5 TIMES 'SISTER WIVES' STAR KODY BROWN SNUBBED MERI BROWN

"Why do you stay where you’re not wanted… the relationship didn’t work anymore, you’ve moved on in so many ways, keep moving! Life is too d**n short,' wrote one social media user, while another added, "Cody is with Robyn now. You guys need to move on. It’s getting old fast."

Meri has been open about her marital struggles over the years. She and Kody legally divorced in 2014 so her husband could wed his fourth wife, Robyn , but despite dissolving their relationship in the eyes of the law, the couple remains under a spiritual union within the Mormon church.

'SISTER WIVES' STAR PAEDON BROWN REVEALS IF HE THINKS DAD KODY BROWN SHOULD HAVE MORE KIDS

Meri explained her relationship dynamic in an Instagram post on February 4.

"A few months ago, I used the word 'estranged' regarding my relationship, in a conversation with a friend. It was the first time I had vocalized it, and it felt.... honest. It was hard to use, and yet somewhat freeing," she shared. "I know where my relationship is, I'm not oblivious to that. I will always look for the best in people and situations , and hope they see it too. I want to protect people, their emotions, the tough situations. I have never been, nor will I ever be, the person who will sit and publicly trash someone or something. So if you start reading this and think that's what you're going to get here, you'll be disappointed."

"The truth is, I KNOW my value. I KNOW my worth," she added.

The impact Christine and Kody's breakup had on the Brown family will be explored in the upcoming episodes , which will being airing on Sunday, September 11 on TLC.

