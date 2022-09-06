Read full article on original website
Cortland Mayor: Significant delays in Clinton Avenue, Main Street projects
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Construction on Clinton Avenue in Cortland was delayed this week by heavy rains, which caused a sinkhole. Mayor Scott Steve says they’ve seen other snags. It’s delayed completion of the project by a few weeks. The other big road construction project this year...
Construction costs rise for Ithaca’s new fire station
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s new fire station is going to cost more than anticipated. Officials plan to build the station at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Dryden Road. The current East Hill Fire Station is located on College Avenue – that building will be demolished.
Ithaca College, TCAT in talks about restoring routes to campus
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca College is working with TCAT to restore service. When the fall transit schedule began at the end of August, several routes were reduced to account for driver and mechanic shortages. Reductions in service to Ithaca College were part of the cuts. The college says...
Village of Owego approves purchase of new dump truck
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new vehicle is headed to the Village of Owego. On Tuesday, officials voted in favor of buying a dump truck. It’ll cost no more than $96,000. Village officials approved purchasing a new police car in August. Elsewhere in Tioga County, solar panels are...
Green Street parking garage opens in Ithaca, Officials discuss next phase
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Welcome words for Ithaca residents and visitors – the Green Street parking garage is open. Representatives from the City, the Downtown Ithaca Alliance, the Tompkins County Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Ithaca Local Development Corporation, and the Vecino Group were on hand Tuesday morning to cut the ribbon on the freshly finished first phase of the project. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis thanked all involved for their tireless work and summarized the garage itself.
Vehicle falls into sink hole in Cortland, mayor says
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A vehicle fell into a sink hole in Cortland on Monday. City Mayor Scott Steve says it happened at the corner of Clinton Avenue and Charles Street. Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection, which caused part of the road to sink. No injuries were reported. Mayor...
Trumansburg seeks to boost village’s walkability
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Trumansburg officials are applying for a state grant. Mayor Rordan Hart tells WHCU about the New York Forward program. The mayor says the grant would make Trumansburg even more friendly for walkers. If awarded the grant, Mayor Hart says it would connect about one third...
New York’s gas average falls below $4 a gallon
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — New York’s average gas price is below four dollars a gallon. In Ithaca, prices continue to drop slowly. This morning the average price is $4.10, down four cents from yesterday and 11 cents from a week ago. Cortland County’s average is still the cheapest in the region at $3.37.
Union rejects contract offer from Cornell
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Talks continue between Cornell and the United Auto Workers union. The Ithaca Voice reports UAW rejected a contract offer on Friday. The agreement included wage increases and bonuses based on seniority. UAW represents several workers at Cornell. A previous contract offer earlier this summer also...
Legionella bacteria detected at Mental Health Building in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community of elevated levels of the Legionella bacteria. The bacteria was detected in a cooling tower at the Mental Health Building on Green Street in Ithaca. Cooling towers can release bacteria into the air near the tower itself. Exposure to the bacteria can cause people to develop Legionnaires’ disease, which can lead to pneumonia. Health officials say the risk to the public in this instance is quite low, but they are required to notify the public due to State Department of Health Guidelines. Integrated Water Management is contracted to manage the tower, they decontaminated it yesterday. They’ll retest it in 3-7 days. If the results remain elevated, further decontamination will be required. The Mental Health Building will remain open due to the low risk.
Masks still required at licensed health facilities
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A COVID-19 protocol update from health officials. The Tompkins County Health Department is reminding all that masks are still required in licensed health facilities like nursing homes and hospitals. They’re also still required at the health department building and mental health building. Public Health Director Frank Kruppa wanted to clarify after Kathy Hochul lifted the mask mandate on public transportation yesterday.
Grant applications open for Tompkins Community Recovery Fund
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Applications are open for a Tompkins County grant program. The Tompkins Community Recovery Fund has over $6.5 million available to help those eligible recover from impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible organizations include nonprofits, impacted small businesses, small educational institutions, healthcare providers, and government entities.
