Montrezl Harrell reacts on Twitter to signing with Sixers in free agency

By Ky Carlin
 3 days ago
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers made a solid move to bolster their bench on Tuesday when they brought in veteran big man Montrezl Harrell on a 2-year deal. He is a proven player who won 6th Man of the Year in 2020 while playing for Doc Rivers with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Harrell also has experience playing with James Harden while with the Houston Rockets. This is a deal that brings more familiarity to the team and how they run things.

After the deal was tweeted out, Harrell reacted to it by posting an emoji of himself looking like he’s ready to go to work in Philadelphia.

Harrell averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in the 2021-22 season as he played 71 games for first the Washington Wizards and then the Charlotte Hornets. He is a veteran and coach Doc Rivers enjoys turning to them more than youngsters like Paul Reed and Charles Bassey. This will be interesting to watch as Philadelphia moves forward.

