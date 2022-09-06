Winning in their own building has been almost automatic of late for the UCF Knights, who have lost only two of their 33 home games since 2017. Since FBC Mortgage Stadium opened in 2007, UCF has posted a .771 winning percentage (74-22) there, which ranks among the 15 best in the nation in a current home stadium. The Knights attempt to improve that mark when they host the Louisville Cardinals on Friday. UCF (1-0) continued its home success with a 56-10 triumph over South Carolina State in its 2022 season opener, while Louisville (0-1) began the year with a 31-7 loss at Syracuse. The Cardinals have won two of their three all-time meetings with the Knights.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO