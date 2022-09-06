Read full article on original website
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
UFC President Dana White responds to rumors that he and Nate Diaz nearly went at it in a nightclub years ago: “We were drinking”
UFC President Dana White is responding to rumors that he and Nate Diaz nearly went at it in a nightclub years ago. It was during an interview with ESPN that Nate Diaz revealed there was an incident which occurred between the UFC President and the fighter way back in 2014. Laughing, Diaz said he ‘almost beat up’ White during the altercation:
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya predicts Nate Diaz upset at UFC 279: ‘Khamzat Chimaev’s going to gas’
Nate Diaz has the support of an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. This weekend (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022), UFC 279 acts as Diaz’s ride off into the sunset before enjoying life post-UFC. It won’t come easily, however, as he’ll have to battle undefeated destroyer, Khamzat Chimaev (11-0), to get to that.
John McCarthy and Josh Thomson slam the UFC for not giving Nate Diaz a proper send-off: “Diaz probably garnered the UFC somewhere between 500 million to a billion dollars”
John McCarthy and Josh Thomson have questioned the UFC for not giving Nate Diaz a proper send-off. This Saturday night at UFC 279, Nate Diaz will battle Khamzat Chimaev in a blockbuster welterweight main event. For many months now fans have questioned whether or not this is the right route to go down for both men, especially with Diaz being set to compete in the last fight on his current UFC deal.
MMAmania.com
Khamzat releases unfunny statement following UFC 279 weigh-in disaster, blames bloated bromance with Darren Till
Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his UFC 279 headliner against Nate Diaz, scheduled for ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The promotion is currently negotiating with Diaz to keep the bout intact; however, nothing is official at this time and fight remains in jeopardy.
Rick Ross Reveals YoungBoy Never Broke Again Gave Him a Baby Tiger But He Had to Get Rid of It
Rick Ross revealed that YoungBoy Never Broke Again gave him a baby tiger but he had to get rid of it. In an interview with Jake Paul on his podcast BS w/ Jake Paul, which premiered on Thursday (Sept. 1) on YouTube, Rick Ross said that NBA YoungBoy gave him a baby tiger, which he loved, but the animal was too much for him to handle.
NBA・
UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results, 3 fighters miss weight
UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results. On Saturday, Sept. 10, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev will face Stockton legend Nate Diaz for the main event of UFC 279. UFC 279 will mark Diaz’s departure from the UFC, which he has been a staple in since winning The Ultimate Fighter 5 in 2007. Diaz (20-13) is coming in a massive underdog against the undefeated Chimaev (11-0) at +750.
Dana White reveals doctors advised Khamzat Chimaev to stop cutting weight at UFC 279: “He started locking up”
Dana White has revealed why UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev missed weight at UFC 279. Earlier today, ‘Borz’ was expected to face Nate Diaz in his first pay-per-view headliner. The card was set to be the main event of UFC 279, set for this Saturday in Las Vegas. However, that fight is no longer going to happen.
Dana White explains new UFC 279 main card matchups following official weigh-in debacle
LAS VEGAS – It’s been a wild day for the UFC, and that includes its president Dana White. The UFC 279 pay-per-view, which is set to go down on Saturday night in Las Vegas, had a major shake-up that left the card with three new matchups. On Friday morning, Khamzat Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds for his highly anticipated bout against Nate Diaz in the main of the card, and that forced the UFC to reshuffle the deck.
Pros react to Khamzat Chimaev major weight miss at UFC 279
Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for the UFC 279 main event, and other fighters are calling him out for doing so. Chimaev had to reach 171 pounds in order to fight Nate Diaz for the main event at UFC 279. Unfortunately for fans and Chimaev himself, he weighed in at 178.5 pounds, which was 7.5 pounds overweight.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder should be suspended for latest “murder cheat” comments
Deontay Wilder should face sanctions for his latest unfathomable comments on potentially killing one of his opponents. On more than one occasion in the past, Wilder has stated he “wants a body” on his record and can legally try to kill someone inside the ropes. This latest outburst...
MMAmania.com
‘Schizophrenic’ UFC fighter ‘poisoned’ by CBD, ‘drugged every single day for the last three years’
Johnny Walker, like many fighters before him, eagerly boarded the Cannabidiol (CBD) train. Unfortunately for the UFC light heavyweight, the cannabis chemical — made popular for providing the health benefits of marijuana without the side effects of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — triggered an allergy that caused extreme (and adverse) psychological reactions.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Addresses Possible WWE Pairing With Paul Heyman
Multiple-time WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey may approach her wrestling career in fits and starts, but her status as an avid gamer has been a constant. The rowdy one's penchant for Pokémon and passion for role-playing franchises has been well-documented over the years, right alongside her journey from UFC Bantamweight champ to WWE Superstar. Unsurprisingly, her Facebook Gaming channel – whose signature broadcast is dubbed, naturally, "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" – has developed a massive following, in part because Rousey indulges real-time Q&As with members. And more often than not, those inquiring minds have wrestling-related matters on the brain.
WWE・
theScore
Dana White cancels UFC 279 presser after 'shit show' breaks out backstage
UFC president Dana White abruptly canceled the UFC 279 press conference on Thursday after altercations between fighters backstage. "I'm in very weird waters here. This has never happened in the history of this company," White said. "Trust me when I tell you this is the right decision, not to do this press conference right now. ... For everybody's safety, this is the right decision. I apologize."
Gilbert Burns Gives His Thoughts On the UFC 279 Main Event, Explains Diaz’s Best Chance To Win
Gilbert Burns is looking for a Nate Diaz upset in the UFC 279 main event. Gilbert Burns was the last man to share the cage with Khamat Chimaev. The two fought to a third-round decision that went the way of Chimaev. Now as Chimaev prepares for his next challenge, the UFC 279 main event against Nate Diaz, Burns is looking on. Burns is a veteran of the sport and now sees just how Chimaev behaves inside the cage. He feels he has a unique perspective in this fight and is sharing his breakdown and prediction.
mmanews.com
Watch: Moreno & Topuria Visit With Valencia CF, Inspire Them To A Win
Brandon Moreno and Ilia Topuria recently spent some time in Spain to pump up a soccer team. It’s always nice to see MMA fighters outside of the cage doing some good deeds. UFC champion Brandon Moreno is a guy who likes to make appearances and get out and do some good work in different communities.
mmanews.com
Chimaev Shares Take On ‘Bringing Children To Fights’ Issue
Khamzat Chimaev agrees with Conor McGregor‘s take that a fighter’s family, and particularly children, shouldn’t attend UFC fights. Chimaev is set to face Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 headliner this Saturday night in Las Vegas, NV. This is his first UFC main event, and a win could give him a title shot for his next fight.
Michael Chandler reacts after fight with Dustin Poirier is made official for UFC 281
Michael Chandler has given his thoughts on his fight with Dustin Poirier being officially confirmed by the UFC. After a great deal of speculation in recent months, it’s finally been confirmed that Michael Chandler will battle Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. The pair will collide in a lightweight showdown with the contest going down at Madison Square Garden, offering both men a big opportunity to make a statement in the world’s most famous arena.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 60 just lost its co-main event
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) just lost its UFC Vegas 60 co-main event after featherweight veteran Giga Chikadze was forced to withdraw for undisclosed reasons. The promotion is currently searching for a late replacement to face Sodiq Yusuff on Sept. 17 at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. That’s according...
