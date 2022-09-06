Gilbert Burns is looking for a Nate Diaz upset in the UFC 279 main event. Gilbert Burns was the last man to share the cage with Khamat Chimaev. The two fought to a third-round decision that went the way of Chimaev. Now as Chimaev prepares for his next challenge, the UFC 279 main event against Nate Diaz, Burns is looking on. Burns is a veteran of the sport and now sees just how Chimaev behaves inside the cage. He feels he has a unique perspective in this fight and is sharing his breakdown and prediction.

