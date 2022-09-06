ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

UFC President Dana White responds to rumors that he and Nate Diaz nearly went at it in a nightclub years ago: “We were drinking”

UFC President Dana White is responding to rumors that he and Nate Diaz nearly went at it in a nightclub years ago. It was during an interview with ESPN that Nate Diaz revealed there was an incident which occurred between the UFC President and the fighter way back in 2014. Laughing, Diaz said he ‘almost beat up’ White during the altercation:
UFC
bjpenndotcom

John McCarthy and Josh Thomson slam the UFC for not giving Nate Diaz a proper send-off: “Diaz probably garnered the UFC somewhere between 500 million to a billion dollars”

John McCarthy and Josh Thomson have questioned the UFC for not giving Nate Diaz a proper send-off. This Saturday night at UFC 279, Nate Diaz will battle Khamzat Chimaev in a blockbuster welterweight main event. For many months now fans have questioned whether or not this is the right route to go down for both men, especially with Diaz being set to compete in the last fight on his current UFC deal.
UFC
FanSided

UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results, 3 fighters miss weight

UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results. On Saturday, Sept. 10, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev will face Stockton legend Nate Diaz for the main event of UFC 279. UFC 279 will mark Diaz’s departure from the UFC, which he has been a staple in since winning The Ultimate Fighter 5 in 2007. Diaz (20-13) is coming in a massive underdog against the undefeated Chimaev (11-0) at +750.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White explains new UFC 279 main card matchups following official weigh-in debacle

LAS VEGAS – It’s been a wild day for the UFC, and that includes its president Dana White. The UFC 279 pay-per-view, which is set to go down on Saturday night in Las Vegas, had a major shake-up that left the card with three new matchups. On Friday morning, Khamzat Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds for his highly anticipated bout against Nate Diaz in the main of the card, and that forced the UFC to reshuffle the deck.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Pros react to Khamzat Chimaev major weight miss at UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for the UFC 279 main event, and other fighters are calling him out for doing so. Chimaev had to reach 171 pounds in order to fight Nate Diaz for the main event at UFC 279. Unfortunately for fans and Chimaev himself, he weighed in at 178.5 pounds, which was 7.5 pounds overweight.
UFC
MMAmania.com

‘Schizophrenic’ UFC fighter ‘poisoned’ by CBD, ‘drugged every single day for the last three years’

Johnny Walker, like many fighters before him, eagerly boarded the Cannabidiol (CBD) train. Unfortunately for the UFC light heavyweight, the cannabis chemical — made popular for providing the health benefits of marijuana without the side effects of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — triggered an allergy that caused extreme (and adverse) psychological reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Addresses Possible WWE Pairing With Paul Heyman

Multiple-time WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey may approach her wrestling career in fits and starts, but her status as an avid gamer has been a constant. The rowdy one's penchant for Pokémon and passion for role-playing franchises has been well-documented over the years, right alongside her journey from UFC Bantamweight champ to WWE Superstar. Unsurprisingly, her Facebook Gaming channel – whose signature broadcast is dubbed, naturally, "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" – has developed a massive following, in part because Rousey indulges real-time Q&As with members. And more often than not, those inquiring minds have wrestling-related matters on the brain.
WWE
theScore

Dana White cancels UFC 279 presser after 'shit show' breaks out backstage

UFC president Dana White abruptly canceled the UFC 279 press conference on Thursday after altercations between fighters backstage. "I'm in very weird waters here. This has never happened in the history of this company," White said. "Trust me when I tell you this is the right decision, not to do this press conference right now. ... For everybody's safety, this is the right decision. I apologize."
UFC
MiddleEasy

Gilbert Burns Gives His Thoughts On the UFC 279 Main Event, Explains Diaz’s Best Chance To Win

Gilbert Burns is looking for a Nate Diaz upset in the UFC 279 main event. Gilbert Burns was the last man to share the cage with Khamat Chimaev. The two fought to a third-round decision that went the way of Chimaev. Now as Chimaev prepares for his next challenge, the UFC 279 main event against Nate Diaz, Burns is looking on. Burns is a veteran of the sport and now sees just how Chimaev behaves inside the cage. He feels he has a unique perspective in this fight and is sharing his breakdown and prediction.
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: Moreno & Topuria Visit With Valencia CF, Inspire Them To A Win

Brandon Moreno and Ilia Topuria recently spent some time in Spain to pump up a soccer team. It’s always nice to see MMA fighters outside of the cage doing some good deeds. UFC champion Brandon Moreno is a guy who likes to make appearances and get out and do some good work in different communities.
UFC
mmanews.com

Chimaev Shares Take On ‘Bringing Children To Fights’ Issue

Khamzat Chimaev agrees with Conor McGregor‘s take that a fighter’s family, and particularly children, shouldn’t attend UFC fights. Chimaev is set to face Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 headliner this Saturday night in Las Vegas, NV. This is his first UFC main event, and a win could give him a title shot for his next fight.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Michael Chandler reacts after fight with Dustin Poirier is made official for UFC 281

Michael Chandler has given his thoughts on his fight with Dustin Poirier being officially confirmed by the UFC. After a great deal of speculation in recent months, it’s finally been confirmed that Michael Chandler will battle Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. The pair will collide in a lightweight showdown with the contest going down at Madison Square Garden, offering both men a big opportunity to make a statement in the world’s most famous arena.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 60 just lost its co-main event

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) just lost its UFC Vegas 60 co-main event after featherweight veteran Giga Chikadze was forced to withdraw for undisclosed reasons. The promotion is currently searching for a late replacement to face Sodiq Yusuff on Sept. 17 at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. That’s according...
LAS VEGAS, NV

