Man accused of inappropriately touching 2 11-year-old girls in Rehoboth Beach, police say

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) -- Police in Rehoboth Beach say a man has been accused of inappropriately touching two 11-year-old girls on the beach on Monday. Police are asking for the public's help finding the suspect.

Police say it happened on the beach in the area of Rehoboth Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday.

Police say the man swam underwater in the ocean and grabbed the girls while they were swimming.

Rehoboth Beach Police Department

When people tried to confront him, he ran away.

Anyone with information about the suspect is being asked to contact Rehoboth Beach police.