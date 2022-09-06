ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Man accused of inappropriately touching 2 11-year-old girls in Rehoboth Beach, police say

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

Man accused of inappropriately touching 2 girls in Rehoboth Beach 00:15

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) -- Police in Rehoboth Beach say a man has been accused of inappropriately touching two 11-year-old girls on the beach on Monday. Police are asking for the public's help finding the suspect.

Police say it happened on the beach in the area of Rehoboth Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday.

Police say the man swam underwater in the ocean and grabbed the girls while they were swimming.

Rehoboth Beach Police Department

When people tried to confront him, he ran away.

Anyone with information about the suspect is being asked to contact Rehoboth Beach police.

Comments / 14

Daniel najjar
3d ago

Ran away?? If that had been my daughter who is 10, I would have ran him down and beat the $&!+ out of him then called the cops. I am 43, 5ft 10 and weigh 225, played 3 sports. He sure as hell would not have escaped me.

Reply
16
Guest
3d ago

Dude must have a death wish. If he did that to my granddaughters, he wouldn’t be coming out of the ocean on his on power.

Reply
15
Dina Kosmider
2d ago

Alo if he is an ILLEGAL immigrant this is the last you hear of this and they won't spend any efforts looking for this guy. But if it would of been a White Biological Man then he would IMMEDIATELY be caught and jailed.

Reply(6)
8
 

