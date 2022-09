Complete game KRKO Radio broadcast, Bellevue Wolverines at Lake Stevens Vikings, Friday, September 9, 2022 from Lake Stevens, Washington. Tom Lafferty, Joel Vincent and Steve Willits on the call. KRKO Radio Player of the Game was Lake Stevens runningback Jayden Limar who had 240 yards rushing, 45 yards passing for a total of 295 total yards and 3 touchdowns.

