KIMT
New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
KEYC
Waseca, St. Peter public schools visualize a post-pandemic normal
SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Waseca and St. Peter Public Schools look at 2022 with a post-pandemic vision. For Waseca, school started on Tuesday, with more scheduled to return Thursday, with just under 1,800 students enrolled, which is slightly higher than last year. Waseca Public Schools Superintendent Eric Hudspith says...
New Leadership Team Announced For Mayo Clinic Laboratories
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic today announced a new leadership team for its diagnostic services programs. Dr. William Morice has been named the CEO and president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories and Mary Jo Williamson has been selected to serve as the organization's chief administrative officer. A news release says the leadership positions also cover Mayo's other diagnostic services in "the biopharma and cardiovascular spaces."
KEYC
City of Albert Lea presents THC policy proposal to school board
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Albert Lea City Manager Ian Rigg went before the City’s Public School Board Tuesday evening, presenting the city’s proposed ordinance around newly legalized THC products. “We really want their opinion tonight, and also in the coming future,” Rigg said. “We are creating...
KIMT
Olmsted County, Rochester want residents ready to vote in November
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County and the City of Rochester are encouraging people to prepare to cast their ballot on November 8. There are a variety of ways to register and to vote. Register to vote or update your voter registration. In-person or mail. Submit a Voter Registration Application...
KAAL-TV
New gender-neutral bathrooms in Rochester middle school drawing attention
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester’s brand new Dakota Middle School features gender-neutral bathrooms for students, with the topic blowing up on social media. At the middle school, the bathrooms feature small rooms instead of stalls that can be used by everyone. “Until you see it and you can...
KAAL-TV
Level 3 predatory offender changes Rochester residence
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 3 predatory offender’s change of residence. Matthew Ryan Judy, 34, changed his residence to the 1300 block of 4th St. SE in Rochester on September...
KAAL-TV
In memory of Ethan Smith, 20-year-old Rochester victim in plane crash
(ABC 6 News) – Ethan Smith, the 20-year-old Rochester man who tragically died in a plane crash on Tues. is remembered by loved ones. Ethan was a 2020 graduate of Lourdes High School in Rochester. A current student at Rochester Community and Technical College, Ethan was working towards his commercial pilot’s license. He was flying 1-3 times a day.
Rochester Police Department Swears in 10 New Officers
The officers took the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony Wednesday at the Rochester Police Department’s north precinct. Police Chief Jim Franklin gave opening and closing remarks at the ceremony. Members of the new officers' families were on hand to watch the ceremony and pin the badges on...
10,000 People Expected in Downtown Rochester On September 17th
A huge crowd is expected to gather in downtown Rochester on Saturday, September 17th for a special event that is free and open to the public. Organizers are planning for more than 10,000 people and 1,000 dogs to show up at the Peace Plaza between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM that day.
KEYC
Irish Mountain Orchard gets passed down to next generation
ELYSIAN, Minn. (KEYC) - After over 50 years of one generation running Irish Mountain Orchard, another generation takes control. “He started this so long ago, and it’s grown into something so beautiful,” Emily Merickel said. Dr. Dwain Merickel started Irish Mountain Orchard as a retirement project with his...
kymnradio.net
Victim named in fatal Greenvale Township accident; Defeat of jesse james Days inderway; City discusses flood mitigation policy
The Dakota County Sheriff’s office has released more information about the fatal accident in Greenvale township on Tuesday. A statement issued by the Sheriff’s office said Carol James, 82, of Northfield was killed when the car she was driving collided with a semi-truck. The statement said Sheriff’s deputies...
Work Zone Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Porter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Canby, MN man was killed after he crashed his vehicle in a western-Minnesota construction zone Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report says 57-year-old Robert Larsen was traveling west on Hwy. 68 near the Minnesota-South Dakota border when he entered the work zone and struck a sign around 6:30 p.m. His vehicle then left the roadway and rolled.
KGLO News
Mason City Country Club purchased by Pritchard family (AUDIO/VIDEO)
MASON CITY — The Mason City Country Club has a new owner. Joe Pritchard of Pritchard Companies of Clear Lake announced at Tuesday night’s meeting of the City Council in Mason City that his family had recently purchased the Country Club, which has been in existence since 1901.
KAAL-TV
No injuries in Thursday morning Albert Lea house fire
(ABC 6 News) – A house fire in Albert Lea on Thursday morning was extinguished with no injuries, according to Albert Lea Fire Rescue. A neighbor called 911 at approximately 5:45 a.m. Thursday morning, after hearing smoke detectors going off in the house located at 1700 Eberhart St. Emergency...
Rochester Police Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Police have released information concerning a murder-suicide that occurred earlier in the week. A news release says Rochester Police officers conducted a welfare check on Monday and found a man and woman dead inside a residence in the 500 block of 16th Street Northeast near Kellogg Middle School. The preliminary investigation indicated a 65-year-old woman died from sharp force injuries and a 67-year-old man perished from self-inflicted wounds.
agupdate.com
Widespread rain around Northfield brings sense of relief
NORTHFIELD, Minn. – A nice widespread rainfall occurred Aug. 27-28 near Far-Gaze Farms. Rain totals of 2.5-3 inches were recorded. While the Petersons received about 10 inches of rain from late March to late May, there hasn’t been a lot of other rain during the 2022 growing season.
KEYC
Mantorville man found dead at bottom of cliff in South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD (KTTC) – A man from Mantorville, Minnesota was found dead at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota Wednesday. According to Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Alex Verburg was reported missing around 8 a.m. Tuesday after not being seen or heard from for several days.
KAAL-TV
Mason City decides what will occupy old Shopko Building
(ABC 6 News) – Mason City has decided what will occupy the vacant Shopko building. A Minnesota company — EVCO Holdings Incorporated has agreed to buy the building to be the future home of a manufacturing plant. The Mason City Council approved the resolution Tuesday evening to be...
Why is Rochester’s New Restaurant Called First Meeting Noodle?
If you haven't heard of First Meeting Noodle in Rochester, Minnesota, then you're just like me until Monday night last week. I'd even missed the stories on our own app! On Labor Day I finally had some of their food AND learned why it's called First Meeting Noodle. First, What...
