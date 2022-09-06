ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

KIMT

New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
MONTEVIDEO, MN
KEYC

Waseca, St. Peter public schools visualize a post-pandemic normal

SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Waseca and St. Peter Public Schools look at 2022 with a post-pandemic vision. For Waseca, school started on Tuesday, with more scheduled to return Thursday, with just under 1,800 students enrolled, which is slightly higher than last year. Waseca Public Schools Superintendent Eric Hudspith says...
WASECA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

New Leadership Team Announced For Mayo Clinic Laboratories

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic today announced a new leadership team for its diagnostic services programs. Dr. William Morice has been named the CEO and president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories and Mary Jo Williamson has been selected to serve as the organization's chief administrative officer. A news release says the leadership positions also cover Mayo's other diagnostic services in "the biopharma and cardiovascular spaces."
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

City of Albert Lea presents THC policy proposal to school board

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Albert Lea City Manager Ian Rigg went before the City’s Public School Board Tuesday evening, presenting the city’s proposed ordinance around newly legalized THC products. “We really want their opinion tonight, and also in the coming future,” Rigg said. “We are creating...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Olmsted County, Rochester want residents ready to vote in November

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County and the City of Rochester are encouraging people to prepare to cast their ballot on November 8. There are a variety of ways to register and to vote. Register to vote or update your voter registration. In-person or mail. Submit a Voter Registration Application...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Level 3 predatory offender changes Rochester residence

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 3 predatory offender’s change of residence. Matthew Ryan Judy, 34, changed his residence to the 1300 block of 4th St. SE in Rochester on September...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

In memory of Ethan Smith, 20-year-old Rochester victim in plane crash

(ABC 6 News) – Ethan Smith, the 20-year-old Rochester man who tragically died in a plane crash on Tues. is remembered by loved ones. Ethan was a 2020 graduate of Lourdes High School in Rochester. A current student at Rochester Community and Technical College, Ethan was working towards his commercial pilot’s license. He was flying 1-3 times a day.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester Police Department Swears in 10 New Officers

The officers took the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony Wednesday at the Rochester Police Department’s north precinct. Police Chief Jim Franklin gave opening and closing remarks at the ceremony. Members of the new officers' families were on hand to watch the ceremony and pin the badges on...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Irish Mountain Orchard gets passed down to next generation

ELYSIAN, Minn. (KEYC) - After over 50 years of one generation running Irish Mountain Orchard, another generation takes control. “He started this so long ago, and it’s grown into something so beautiful,” Emily Merickel said. Dr. Dwain Merickel started Irish Mountain Orchard as a retirement project with his...
ELYSIAN, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Work Zone Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Man

Porter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Canby, MN man was killed after he crashed his vehicle in a western-Minnesota construction zone Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report says 57-year-old Robert Larsen was traveling west on Hwy. 68 near the Minnesota-South Dakota border when he entered the work zone and struck a sign around 6:30 p.m. His vehicle then left the roadway and rolled.
CANBY, MN
KAAL-TV

No injuries in Thursday morning Albert Lea house fire

(ABC 6 News) – A house fire in Albert Lea on Thursday morning was extinguished with no injuries, according to Albert Lea Fire Rescue. A neighbor called 911 at approximately 5:45 a.m. Thursday morning, after hearing smoke detectors going off in the house located at 1700 Eberhart St. Emergency...
ALBERT LEA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Police Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Police have released information concerning a murder-suicide that occurred earlier in the week. A news release says Rochester Police officers conducted a welfare check on Monday and found a man and woman dead inside a residence in the 500 block of 16th Street Northeast near Kellogg Middle School. The preliminary investigation indicated a 65-year-old woman died from sharp force injuries and a 67-year-old man perished from self-inflicted wounds.
ROCHESTER, MN
agupdate.com

Widespread rain around Northfield brings sense of relief

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – A nice widespread rainfall occurred Aug. 27-28 near Far-Gaze Farms. Rain totals of 2.5-3 inches were recorded. While the Petersons received about 10 inches of rain from late March to late May, there hasn’t been a lot of other rain during the 2022 growing season.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KEYC

Mantorville man found dead at bottom of cliff in South Dakota

PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD (KTTC) – A man from Mantorville, Minnesota was found dead at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota Wednesday. According to Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Alex Verburg was reported missing around 8 a.m. Tuesday after not being seen or heard from for several days.
MANTORVILLE, MN
KAAL-TV

Mason City decides what will occupy old Shopko Building

(ABC 6 News) – Mason City has decided what will occupy the vacant Shopko building. A Minnesota company — EVCO Holdings Incorporated has agreed to buy the building to be the future home of a manufacturing plant. The Mason City Council approved the resolution Tuesday evening to be...
MASON CITY, IA

