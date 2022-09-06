ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titanic filmed in 8K, shows amazing detail of wreckage

It’s been more than 110 years since the HMS Titanic has seen the light of day, but a new video is shining a new light on what is left of the luxury ocean liner more than a century after it sank in the North Atlantic. OceanGate Expeditions released a...
Scientists Strapped Cameras to Navy Dolphins and Captured Something Terrifying

At the risk of awarding the title prematurely, we think we’ve found the weirdest study published in 2022. Scientists strapped GoPro cameras to the bodies of six dolphins trained by the U.S. Navy, and recorded them hunting for food and consuming their prey in grisly detail. According to the study, there was a purpose behind this potential invasion of dolphin privacy; namely, to learn more about how the mammals hunted and ate.Scientists have previously made two competing assumptions about how dolphins ate. They engaged in either ram feeding, in which the predators swim faster than their prey and clasp the...
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years Ago

Filipinos are pictured in loincloths sitting in a circle together at Coney Island in New York in the early 20th centuryRareHistoricalPhotos. Many people are not aware, but Human Zoos used to be quite a common thing in the western world during the 19th and early 20th centuries. What these Zoos consisted of were tribesmen from various corners of the world put on display for the entertainment of others. Instead of cages, these indigenous people were placed in habitats that were similar to their place of origin, and in exchange for this cruel slavery, they were given the bare minimum to survive.
There's a 'Lost City' Deep in The Ocean, And It's a Place Unlike Anywhere Else

Close to the summit of an underwater mountain west of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a jagged landscape of towers rises from the gloom. Their creamy carbonate walls and columns appear ghostly blue in the light of a remotely operated vehicle sent to explore. They range in height from tiny stacks the size of toadstools to a grand monolith standing 60 meters (nearly 200 feet) tall. This is the Lost City. [caption id="attachment_74353" align="alignnone" width="642"] A remotely operated vehicle shines a light on the spires of the Lost City. (D. Kelley/UW/URI-IAO/NOAA).[/caption] Discovered by scientists in 2000, more than 700 meters (2,300 feet) beneath the surface, the...
Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
"Super-sized Stonehenge" buried underground turned out to be an ancient monument never seen before

Credit: Peter Trimming / Magical Stonehenge / CC BY-SA 2.0. Durrington Walls is located in the Stonehenge World Heritage Site in England. The site is just a circle of mounded earth with a circumference of one mile. In 2015, scientists used remote sensing and ground-penetrating radar to determine that there might have been at least 90 standing stones, 15 feet tall, at the site. According to scientists at the time, these stones were 15 times bigger than Stonehenge.

