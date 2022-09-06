Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
New 8K Titanic video reveals unseen details of sunken ship
Brand new 8K video is revealing a crystal-clear view of the sunken Titanic ship deep beneath the sea, including the name of the ship’s manufacturers. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Aug. 31, 2022.
CARS・
WATCH: Just released 8K footage of Titanic reveals new details
New high-definition video of the Titanic is exciting experts as unnoticed details are revealed.
Titanic filmed in 8K, shows amazing detail of wreckage
It’s been more than 110 years since the HMS Titanic has seen the light of day, but a new video is shining a new light on what is left of the luxury ocean liner more than a century after it sank in the North Atlantic. OceanGate Expeditions released a...
ZOOM・
Titanic Shipwreck Details Revealed in ‘Very First 8K Video’ Ever Recorded
On April 10, 1912, the RMS Titanic embarked on its maiden voyage, departing Southampton, UK, for New York City. Captain Edward Smith and his crew estimated the trip would take about 137 hours, or close to six days, to reach their destination. Sadly, however, just four days into the journey,...
